SEASON PREVIEW: Skilled roster has Plattsburgh State men's soccer confident

PLATTSBURGH — It’s been a long wait for the Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team since leaving the field at the SUNYAC championship match in fall 2019.
No players on that Cardinals team could have possibly known what would come next, but many will be returning to action after almost two full years without competition.
“I’m rusty when it comes to coaching, the guys are rusty when it comes to playing, we all have to catch up, but, most of all, we’re all just so grateful that we’re back together again,” head coach Chris Taylor said.
Plattsburgh opens its season Wednesday when it travels to play at 7 p.m. at Clarkson.
PREPPING THROUGH COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic caused sweeping changes to most aspects of life worldwide, the Plattsburgh State men’s soccer program included.
The players, along with their women’s soccer program counterparts, did get some restricted practice time during both the fall and spring semesters in the 2020-21 academic year, but nothing that could really replicate the experience of game action.
“Without games, practice does become a secondary thing, you lose interest after a while,” Taylor said. “You’re always working toward a challenge, and we were lacking that challenge.”
But knowing that four of last year’s seniors would be returning to take advantage of the added year of eligibility that the NCAA was allowing due to pandemic-cancelled seasons allowed for some recruitment flexibility.
“We knew we would have fifth-years coming back, so we knew we wouldn’t need a big class (of recruits), so we went after specific guys that we went all-in on,” Taylor said.
ALMOST NORMAL
After spring sports had a shortened, more heavily structured season earlier this year, the fall sports will see a return to almost normal.
There was a vaccine mandate, barring exemptions, for athletes at Plattsburgh State even before it was recently expanded to the entire student-base, Taylor said, and aside from a few leftover safety protocols, the main difference between this season and a “normal” one will be required masks while athletes are indoors.
The 17-game schedule starts with six non-conference tuneups.
SUNYAC play will start for the team on Sept. 24, with a home game against Oswego.
THE TEAM
Along with the four fifth-year players who are returning, the team added six newcomers this year, Taylor said, to create a 34-man roster total: 30 field players and four goalkeepers.
“I genuinely believe that everybody on our team could contribute this year,” Taylor said. “It’s one of the most competitive groups we’ve come across.”
The roster size and variety of players is going to allow for opponent-to-opponent lineup customization that teams usually don’t have, Taylor added.
“(We’ll) still play to our identity, but there may be some games where we may need to physically match up, we may have technical or tactical areas to focus on against different teams, it just gives us great flexibility,” Taylor said. “We can go really big, we can go really small and quick, we can go a bit of both.”
With all that in mind, though, the team will just be focusing on what it can control.
The last time they took the field was in a SUNYAC championship match, and this season’s mindset will be to go into each game as if it’s the most important on the schedule, Taylor said.
“It’s a cliche, but we’re a program that’s always prided ourselves on a one-game-at-a-time mindset,” Taylor said. “We don’t put all our eggs in one basket of saying, ‘Oh we have to win the SUNYAC,’ we just want the season to last as long as possible.”
Team Roster
Number Name Position
0 Matthew Heimowitz GK
1 Teddy Healy GK
2 Luke Rapaport D
3 Andrew Braverman D
4 Jimmy Alexander D
5 Noel Vidal F
6 Cole Weiner F
7 Juan Velez F
8 Liam Raaen M
9 Alex Graci F
10 Cameron Richards M
11 John Hayes M
12 Matthew Pitarresi D
13 Brian Coughlan M
14 Jordan Fein M
15 Jack Healy M
16 Jai Coker F
17 Gianfranco Calio M
18 Frankie Palumbo M
19 Alex Alejo M
20 Joseph Ditillo D
21 Noah Lederman D
22 Ankit Patel F
23 Trey Ekert M
24 Christian Garner D
25 Yusif Okine F
26 Dylan Shalvey M
27 Rocky Bujaj F
28 Yusuke Tanda M
30 Ethan Gaboff GK
31 Kevin Abbondanza M
32 Nathan Baker D
33 Marcial Vasquez GK
34 Owen Husselbeck F
