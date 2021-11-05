SEASON PREVIEW: Plenty of fresh faces join growing Plattsburgh hoop squad

PLATTSBURGH — Concentrate, communicate and compete.
These are the three principles Plattsburgh State men’s basketball coach Mike Blaine wants to see displayed by every member of his team at all times.
The third-year Cardinal coach continues to put his imprint on the men’s basketball program and has an 18-player roster ready to take on the challenges of the 2021-22 season.
“The one thing I have been pleased with is we have high-character men within the program,” Blaine said. “We have the right people in our program, and I have been really pleased with how all the men have handled their business on and off the court. We are establishing our blueprint day-by-day and hour-by-hour.”
PLENTY OF NEW FACES
Plattsburgh has four returners from two seasons ago with Axel Rodriguez, Marlon Todd, Erik Salo and Cameron Ness back for another year.
The remainder of the Cardinal roster, albeit not all freshmen due to transfers, has never put on a Plattsburgh uniform.
The biggest preseason challenge for Blaine has been getting his new additions to acclimate to the Cardinals’ system and tradition.
“We are trying to educate the new guys on our standards and how we go about our business and our tradition,” Blaine said. “I was not responsible for any of the banners that hang in Memorial gym right now, but it was a big reason that I wanted to come take the job and write that next chapter.
“They have to understand that they are responsible for the people who came before us as well as the people who come after us.”
With so many new faces, the core four of returners will be counted on in many ways.
“With guys like Marlon, Erik, Cam and Axel, you have to look at those guys and make sure they know what their role is on the team,” Blaine said. “You hope those guys carry the pace and that the others follow. It’s a tough balancing act at times, but we have confidence in the way our roster is constructed.”
In addition to Todd and Rodriguez, Kevin Tabb, Darren Wright, Rob Soto, Levi Delaney, Matthew Kone-Bradshaw, Franklin Infante, Spencer Daby, Liam Ryan and Joe Cassiano round out the guards.
With Ness and Salo leading the frontcourt, Sheriff Conteh, Kyle Cary, Justin Blanchett, Orlando Dawkins and Charles Spence add on to the forward and center positions.
A NUMBERS GAME
Having a big roster filled with players is one thing, but depth is another.
Blaine believes he will have a solid rotation to start out the new campaign and will acclimate as the year progresses.
“We have got guys who provide us with situational depth,” Blaine said. “Whether we are in need of defense or a rebound or a better chance at knocking down perimeter shots against man or zone, our numbers allow us to play with the situations in front of us and put the right rotation of the guys on the floor at the right times.”
In Blaine’s first year, he had games where he was dressing as few as seven players.
That obviously presented plenty of challenges for games, but it also created difficult scenarios in practice.
Blaine believes the large roster will allow Plattsburgh to practice and play regardless of any illness, injury or academic situation.
“That was the first step we needed to take to rebuild and reload,” Blaine said.
“We needed to make sure practices were going to be competitive and not limit ourselves. We are hoping those increased numbers are creating an increased amount of competition in practice. It puts the pressure on our guys to bring their best all the time. Opportunities are earned. They are not given.”
EARLY EXPECTATIONS
There's various types of talent on the Cardinals’ roster, and Blaine expects his team to showcase numerous skillsets.
“I am hoping we can be pretty strong in the frontcourt,” Blaine said. “I think there are some guys who can do things in and around the basket, but I think we have a couple guards who can look to make plays for themselves and others off the dribble as well.”
Plattsburgh opens the season on Saturday with a trip to the Colonial Classic to play Western Connecticut State at 5 p.m..
The Cardinals’ home-opener will be Nov. 19, against Skidmore, and they open SUNYAC play Nov. 30, at home against Potsdam.
“We want to make sure we are giving great effort with great purpose behind it,” Blaine said.
“If we adapt, adjust and embrace what we need to do, there is no reason why we can’t be competitive. There are a lot of people who will have questions about us because we only have four guys who have put on a Plattsburgh uniform, but we need to focus on what we can control and move forward.”
—
Roster
Number Name Year
0 Marlon Todd Sr.
1 Kevin Tabb Fr.
2 Darren Wright Fr.
4 Rob Soto Jr.
5 Levi Delaney So.
10 Erik Salo Jr.
11 Matthew Kone-Bradshaw Fr.
13 Axel Rodriguez Jr.
15 Sheriff Conteh Sr.
21 Kyle Cary Sr.
22 Franklin Infante Fr.
23 Justin Blanchett So.
24 Orlando Dawkins So.
25 Cameron Ness Jr.
32 Spencer Daby Fr.
33 Liam Ryan Fr.
35 Joe Cassiano So.
44 Charles Spence Gr.
