SEASON PREVIEW: Plattsburgh geared up for new year with Sarraf at the helm

PLATTSBURGH — Ben Sarraf hopes his hunger and drive in his first year as head coach of the Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team translates to his players.
Sarraf, who has spent the last eight seasons as the Cardinals’ associate head coach, took the reins from longtime coach Cheryl Cole this summer and is ready to roll.
“Everybody has the will to win, but does everyone have the will to prepare? If you don’t have the will to prepare to win, the will to win means nothing,” Sarraf said.
“They have a coach who has waited 13 years for this opportunity, and I want their play to reflect the hunger that I have to have success.”
THE TEAM
Even after last season being called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which created plenty of roster turnover for most teams, Plattsburgh has some familiar faces who will be leading the way for the 2021-22 season.
Kayla Doody and Kelly Degnan bring the most experience to the Cardinals as seniors who have been with the program for all four years.
Backing them up will be a junior core of Kanesha Strider, Mya Smith, Kara Oatman, Hannah Ruberto and Misa Dowdell who are expected to bring a good mix of skill to the guard and forward positions.
“At practice, it has been competitive,” Sarraf said. “It’s challenging to put a group of five together that will walk over the next five. We have battles at each position that are legitimate battles for spots.”
Newcomers to the team include two locals with Payton Couture (Saranac) and Koree Stillwell (AuSable Valley) joining the squad in addition to Ashley Barrett, Brittani Campbell, Brinley Inglee, Deja Beauford and Caitlin Kolesar.
Sarraf said he has a lot of confidence in his backcourt with Doody and Smith leading the way. The frontcourt minutes will be determined a bit better as the season progresses, but expect Degnan, Dowdell and Ruberto to see a good amount of time early on.
“We have some great players with great attitude, work ethic and excitement,” Sarraf said. “There’s definitely a great energy. I am the king of getting too excited about things, so I have to sit back and know we are not going to take over the world in a day.”
PLAYING STYLE
The Cardinals don’t have much size, so Sarraf has concentrated on putting together a style of play that will lead to the most success for his squad.
“I just want them to go hard,” Sarraf said. “I really want them to expend themselves in a way where they have nothing left after three or four minutes and then I can bring in someone else. Regardless of talent, effort is sometimes enough to win games.”
Plattsburgh will look to spread the floor and get out in transition as much as possible.
The Cardinals want to avoid half-court sets and keep games going at a fast pace, so expect to see a few different traps and presses on defense.
Sarraf said Plattsburgh has enough depth to be able to play at a fast pace consistently, and especially early on in the year, he hopes the pressure defense leads to success.
“If you have five kids who come together, you can create a high-energy group that supersedes talent," Sarraf said. "If you can run the court, spread the floor, get transition buckets and take the half-court sets out of it, that will be our best chance for success.”
FIRST LOOK
The Cardinals feature a 25-game schedule that kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. when Plattsburgh hosts Canton.
The Cardinals have five non-conference games before starting SUNYAC play on Nov. 30 when Potsdam comes to town.
Plattsburgh closes out its season with a two-game trip to New Paltz and Oneonta on Feb. 18 and 19, respectively.
With the way the SUNYAC usually goes, Sarraf expects New Paltz and Cortland to be some of the Cardinals’ toughest opponents. With last season called off, however, the new Plattsburgh coach knows it will take some time to see how the conference plays out.
This puts the Cardinals controlling what they can at the forefront.
“We need to be able to set the tone,” Sarraf said. “If we are not dictating the pace of the game, we are in trouble. I know we have a good group, and we are ready to get going.”
—
ROSTER
Number Name Year
3 Kayla Doody Sr.
4 Koree Stillwell Fr.
5 Kanesha Strider Jr.
10 Ashley Barrett Jr.
11 Mya Smith Jr.
12 Brittani Campbell Sr.
14 Brinley Inglee So.
20 Kara Oatman Jr.
23 Deja Beauford So.
24 Caitlin Kolesar So.
30 Hannah Ruberto Jr.
32 Kelly Degnan Sr.
33 Payton Couture Fr.
55 Misa Dowdell Jr.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.