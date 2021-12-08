SEASON PREVIEW: North Country girls ready to get back on court

Basketball is just around the corner in the North Country, and the girls of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference and Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference are excited to get a full season back.
After the pandemic shortened the seasons for basketball everywhere, teams have had time to relax and improve but are now more than willing to get back onto the court.
CVAC
BEEKMANTOWN
With every player on last year’s squad returning, the Eagles are focused on improving as a team that has experience together.
“They have put time into playing with one another in the off season,” Beekmantown coach Katie Duprey said.
Going 7-7 last season, Duprey said a main focus for the team would be finishing and scoring.
With four seniors in Faith Whitney, Kiera Regan, Hailey Williams, and Lauren Cross along with two returning freshmen, Payton Parliament and Grace McCasland, the team has enough experience to start the season off strong.
Five juniors, including Elizabeth Chapman, who’s out with an injury, are on the team this year. Abby Proper, Sam Parker, Cici Labarge and Bayleigh Mesec round out the first-year juniors, with Sophie Miller being the lone freshman.
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Faith Whitney, Kiera Regan, Hailey Williams, Lauren Cross, Payton Parliament and Grace McCasland, Elizabeth Chapman.
Newcomers
Abby Proper, Sam Parker, Cici Labarge, Bayleigh Mesec, Sophie Miller.
MORIAH
With just one returning starter, Zoë Olcott, and six other returning players, along with three newcomers, the Vikings hope to stay competitive in their division.
Lexi Snyder, Hannah Gaddor, Jayde Trow, Dava Marcil, Ally Bosarge and Erica Anderson round out the remaining returners, while Kiera Callahan, Alli Sprague and Paige Towns make up the first-years.
Coach Gary Olcott said the team’s priority is to get quality minutes in from the starters.
“We need to stay healthy and try to compete with other Class C schools throughout the season and be ready for sectionals,” he said.
Players lost
Kennady Allen, Avery Briggs, Sage Baker, Gwen Eichen.
Players returning
Zoë Olcott, Lexi Snyder, Hannah Gaddor, Jayde Trow, Dava Marcil, Ally Bosarge, Erica Anderson.
Newcomers
Keira Callahan, Alli Sprague, Paige Towns.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
After going undefeated last season, the Cougars are back with a dedicated team, according to coach Robb Garrand.
He said some of the group’s strengths include attacking the rim and shooting well from the outside, along with good leadership.
With several retuners, Bailee LaFountain, Desiree Dubois, and Laci Roberts, along with newcomers Gwen Richards and Eaven Deso all being sophomores, the team’s main weakness according to Garrand will be size. Along with this, freshman Callie Racine is joining for her first year.
“There are some talented young teams in our division,” Garrand said.
He said most squads have a couple of key leaders that need to stay on the floor to be successful in games.
“Injuries or foul trouble can change pretty much all of our teams’ dynamic drastically,” he said.
Players lost
Marlie Sample, Chelsea Guerin, Bryn Sample, Abby Racine.
Players returning
Audi Hollister, Myah Creller, Bailee LaFountain, Desiree Dubois, Ellie Prairie, Laci Roberts.
Newcomers
Paige Trudo, Alexa Turner, Gwen Richards, Eaven Deso, Callie Racine.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
Coach Dennis LaBarge believes this year’s Bobcats plan to be a force, working hard each day and gradually improving throughout the season.
“We have a good nucleus of girls returning this year,” LaBarge said.
With only one player, Emily Vanvalkenburg, being lost to graduation, the team has a plethora of players with varsity experience, including seniors Alexis Belrose, Abigail Peryea and Rhylee Poupore.
He also noted that some juniors, Isabella Gilmore and Mackenna Labarge, and sophomore Abby Peryea are expected to be top contributors.
However, the roster is still small, and LaBarge said any illness or injury could hurt the team.
“Our numbers for tryouts were down throughout the program,” he said.
“We have a few JV players who will have to come up and help us out throughout the season.”
Players lost
Emily Vanvalkenburg.
Players returning
Alexis Belrose, Abigail Peryea, Rhylee Poupore, Mackenna LaBarge, Isabella Gilmore, Sophia Charland, Abby Peryea, Mckenna Bushey.
Newcomers
Alexis McDonald, Hallie Gilmore.
PERU
The Nighthawks are more excited than ever to play this season, with coach Eric Dubay emphasizing sharing the ball and allowing everyone to touch the ball on offense.
“The team is focusing on playing together, knowing their roles and are looking to our five seniors to lead the team,” Dubay said,
Those seniors include Tynicia Hendrix, Aoife Lawliss, Kortney McCarthy, Bella Sypek and Mia Marino.
“With more experience, I think our returning players can lead us to a successful season,” Dubay said.
“The young talent on the Nighthawks are looking to gain experience this year,” he said, noting Jozlyn Welch, Madisyn Robinson and Lauren Prescott as keys to the team’s overall success.
Players lost
Emily Beattie, Kayleigh Jackson, Bri Brousseau.
Players returning
Aoife Lawliss, Kortney McCarthy, Mia Marino, Isabella Sypek, Tynicia Hendrix, Ashley Brousseau, Emma St. Denis.
Newcomers
Madisyn Robinson, Lauren Prescott, Jozlyn Welch.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Hornets coach Joe Mazzella believes that in a league with great coaches and players, this year, his team is hungry and ready to prove themselves.
With eight returning players, the Plattsburgh High team will look toward them to lead in the absence of the seniors lost.
“We will be looking for some other players to fill into some roles to be a little more aggressive to help put some points on the board,” Mazzella said.
Mazzella said one of the team’s strengths will be their collective mindset and ability to play for each other.
“We have a tight group. These kids want to compete and want to work together,” he said.
“I think we are going to be very sound defensively, and that will help us win some games this year.”
Mazzella said that if the team continues to work and grow everyday, they can make a case for themselves in their division.
“It is really up for grabs this year. Northeastern Clinton, Saranac, Beekmantown and Peru have proven to be high caliber programs within the B’s, and we want to make a climb into that conversation,” he said.
—
Players lost
Kennedi LaValley, Kaya Fields, Julia Yocum, Tessa Seifert.
Players returning
Calli Fitzwater, Alyssa Hemingway, Cora Long, Allison Crahan, Charlotte Steria, Audrie Bilow, Emma Whalen, Lily Clermont.
Newcomers
Annie Crahan, Isabel DeTulleo, Bailey Hewson.
SARANAC
Coach Tim Newell said the Chiefs are going into this season with a deep bench that shines in speed and athleticism.
However, the seven newcomers lack varsity experience, but with the leadership of the older returning players, they can learn to improve.
“I feel our team will continue to get better as the season progresses, as our young players will gain experience and confidence,” Newell said.
“We have to rely on our returning players to show leadership and maturity early in the season.”
Newell said the league is balanced this year, with Northeastern Clinton being the team to beat.
“Every team will have to prepare for each and every contest as there are no easy games this season,” he said.
Players lost
Payton Couture, Grace Riel, Allison Garman.
Returning players
Lexi Denis, Lia Parker, Brenna Ducatte, Sydney Myers.
Newcomers
Kylie Brault, Kaylyn Fay, Selene Smith, Laura Pellerin, Molly Denis, Mchenna Brown, Layla Pellerin.
SARANAC LAKE
Going 4-0 in the short season last year, the Red Storm comes into this season with a strong group of returning players.
Bethany Clark, Alison Hewitt, Alex LaDue, Sydney Leeret, Elizabeth Owens and Marley Small make up the returners for Saranac Lake.
The only player lost to graduation was Kelsey Leeret, but the team has four newcomers, Calleigh LaDue, Madison Moody, Phoebe Peer and Alex Whitson, to add to the team.
“Our team is made up of a great group of young ladies who work hard and want to get better each day,” coach Chad LaDue said.
Players lost
Kelsey Leeret
Players returning
Bethany Clark, Alison Hewitt, Alex LaDue, Sydney Leeret, Elizabeth Owens, Marley Small.
Newcomers
Calleigh LaDue, Madison Moody, Phoebe Peer, Alex Whitson.
TICONDEROGA
The Sentinels are bringing back plenty of girls with varsity experience who will show leadership to push Ticonderoga every game.
With nine returning players, second-year coach Dan Dorsett noted that Kennedy Davis, Sophia Dorsett and Cassidy Mattison will help to get the team adjusted for the season.
“We have some athletic girls who are working hard to improve their basketball skills,” Dorsett said.
He noted that getting wins early in the season will help the team build for the rest of the season.
For the team’s weakness, Dorsett said that controlling the ball all-around will help the team improve.
“Last year we had too many turnovers to compete in each game,” he said.
“We need to improve our ball handling skills. Our shooting is inconsistent at times and has to improve as well.”
Dorsett said that the team may struggle at times to compete with Moriah, Northern Adirondack and AuSable Valley being highlights in Division II.
Players lost
Lorelei Leerkes, Jade Charboneau, Molly Price.
Players returning
Kennedy Davis, Sophia Dorsett, Cassidy Mattison, Sarah Pound, Jaelyn Whitford, Raycia Decker, Blake Charboneau, Laura Zelinski, Sophia Zelinski.
Newcomers
Riley Abare, Nora Denno.
MVAC
BOLTON
As the 2020 Section VII Champions, the Eagles look to be heavy on defense with returners like Skyler Scott and Ella Moscov setting the pace.
With two eighth graders in newcomer Maillie Kelly and returning Jadynn Egloff, coach Luke Schweickert hopes they will step in and play prominent roles.
“Both of them are very committed, driven young ladies who embrace competition,” he said.
“We are a very young squad looking to establish ourselves as a competitive team going forward.”
Schweickert noted Crown Point and Keene as top competitors in the division, as well as a nod to the Blue Bombers.
“You never know what you will get from Lake Placid. They are a very well coached team,” he said.
Players lost
Kate Van Auken, Maria Baker.
Players returning
Skyler Scott, Jane Pfau, Ella Moscov, Jane Trowbridge, Jadynn Egloff, Ila Hubert, Haven Varney.
Newcomers
Maillie Kelly, Natalie Figeuroa, Hannah Schwabb, Bailey Williams.
BOQUET VALLEY
The Griffins are young, but, with seven returning players, they have some experience that will help throughout the season.
They include Sadie Thompson, Abby Monty, Abbey Schwoebel, Alaina Denton, Alessia Caputo, Maddie Kirkby and Ella Lobdell.
Alisa Kohler, Grace Reynolds, Sophie Fiegl and Sophie Pulsifer round out the list of newcomers to the team.
Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said that a positive attitude is a strength of the team’s, but inexperience all-around could lead to some setbacks.
“We hope to compete with honor every night, which should give us a competitive chance,” McKinley said.
McKinley is going into his 18th year of coaching, and the team went 9-3 in the last season played.
Players lost
Analise Burdo, Skylar Bisselle, Ella King.
Players returning
Sadie Thompson, Abby Monty, Abbey Schwoebel, Alaina Denton, Alessia Caputo, Maddie Kirkby, Ella Lobdell.
Newcomers
Ailsa Kohler, Grace Reynolds, Sophie Fiegl, Sophie Pulsifer
CHAZY
Although the Eagles are young, sophomore coach Josh Howell believes that with practice and game experience, this team can grow and develop throughout the season.
“It’s a very young team but I think, as we get more practices and games under us, this team has the potential to develop a deeper bench than any team I can remember over the past few seasons,” Howell said.
With only one senior on the team in Hadley Lucas, and one junior in Sequoia McChesney, the rest of the roster includes sophomores and freshmen, and even one eighth grader, Emma Howell.
“Last year we were a young team with Audrey Langlois, Kassidy Turek and Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain starting a lot of games for us as freshmen,” Howell said.
“While these three young ladies gained varsity experience, this year our team is even younger.”
Howell said that he and the team are excited about this season’s schedule, with early conference play against Schroon Lake and Boquet Valley, along with non-league games.
“This schedule will be very challenging for us,” Howell said.
“However, I have a great group of young ladies and they are preparing hard each day.”
Players lost
Cate Langlois, Emily Dufour-Woznicki, Emma Smith, Mackenzie Chapman.
Players Returning
Hadley Lucas, Sequoia McChesney, Audrey Langlois, Kassidy Turek, Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain.
Newcomers
Shyloh Carroll, Abigail Bushey, Kennedy Columbus, Carly LaPierre, Emma Howell.
CROWN POINT
Like many of these teams, the year off for COVID put a hold on the action, and first-year coach Chris Mazzotte said this could be a potential weakness for his Panthers.
With just one player, Sarah McIntosh, lost to graduation, along with four returners and six new players rounding out the team, the main focus will be relearning to play at full speed with each other, Mazzotte said.
“This group of girls spent last season off, not playing through COVID,” he said.
“Despite that, we return with a solid core group of players.”
Mazzotte said the returning players, Lauren Kimball, Abby LaMotte, Madison Munson and Gabrielle Mazzotte, will act as the leaders of the team.
He said the team’s toughness, versatility, varsity experience and coachability are some of their strengths.
“This team looks to perfect what they do best and improve on what they do not,” Mazzotte said.
“They are a tough bunch of kids who will play hard defense and look to push the ball up the floor.”
Players lost
Sarah McIntosh.
Players Returning
Lauren Kimball, Abagale LaMotte, Madison Munson, Gabrielle Mazzotte.
Newcomers
Marissa DuPrey, Zainab Gondal, Jayden Gibbs, Riley Greenan, Morgan Hurlburt, Makenna Munson.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE
The Orange will have to adjust, like most teams, after not playing last year, but coach Erin McCauliffe believes that the mix of youth and leadership will bring on success early.
“Our first year players coming up from modified haven’t played basketball in two seasons and will need to adjust to the speed of the game right away,” McCauliffe said.
She said those newcomers, which include Olivia Zumpano, Haylie Puterko, Charlotte Liddle, Kaylie Norton and Lacey Meachem, will need to step up right away.
“Our team should be very competitive each night we play. We know there are a lot of good teams in our division and conference so we view them all as the team to beat,” McCauliffe said.
“Ultimately, our girls are excited to be back on the court and competing.”
Players lost
Emily DeShaw, Kylie Cannan.
Players returning
Marilla Liddle, Annalise Penrose, Jazmine Harris, Kaitlyn Cannan.
Newcomers
Olivia Zumpano, Haylie Puterko, Charlotte Liddle, Kaylie Norton, Lacey Meachem.
KEENE
Without a season last year, the Beavers are ready and excited to get back into action.
First-year coach Cori Anne Favro said this year’s girls are tight knit and play well together on the court, with an even mix of returners and newcomers.
“This year Keene’s varsity team has a great mix of speed, height, ball handling skills and a lot of heart,” Favro said.
However, Favro said that communication and moving the ball quickly is a focus.
“The team has great chemistry and works well together,” Favro said.
“I have an extremely hard working group and I am already proud of them.”
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Mia Ellis, Megan Quinn, Maegan Shambo, Lacey Lawrence, Marley Harmer, Abigail Smith, Haylie Buysse.
Newcomers
Avry LaVallee, Addison VanNess, Lily Jones, Ella Robjent.
LAKE PLACID
The Blue Bombers will be looking to establish some fresh chemistry this season.
The Lake Placid group lost Natalie Tavares, Izzy Armstrong, Deidre Kellerman, Dylan Bashaw and Grace Crawford.
The team’s four returners will be joined by seven fresh faces.
“We need to do our best every night and improve individually and as a team, every game,” coach Jeff Potter said.
Players lost
Natalie Tavares, Izzy Armstrong, Deidre Kellerman, Dylan Bashaw, Grace Crawford.
Players returning
Arnita Cecunjanin, Katie Coursen, Chelsea Moore, Julia Crawford
Newcomers
Nadia Phillip, Anis Cecunjanin, Julianna Marvin, Bailey Smith, Abbey Light, Kyra Jordon, Adelisa Ahmemulic.
SCHROON LAKE
Prior game experience together and depth will be the strengths in the Wildcats’ season this year, according to coach Jeff Cutting.
With only two players, Malena Gereau and Anna Masionville, lost to graduation and eight players returning, the Schroon Lake team appears fairly well-rounded.
“We have a lot of depth to the team with 12 players that are very capable of filling a starting role on any given night,” Cutting said.
One of Cutting’s concerns was the issue of who will step up, taking the number of shots Gereau had in previous seasons.
“We hope to be very balanced and have every player confident in their scoring ability,” he said.
“Scoring may be a challenge early on for us, but we have a number of girls more than capable.”
Going into his 12th year of coaching, Cutting said it is going to be difficult to tell which teams are going to be competitive this season. He noted Boquet Valley and Chazy as having talent on their rosters.
“I believe we will be competitive as the girls have worked very hard to get into good shape and play well as a team,” he said.
Players lost
Malena Gereau, Anna Masionville.
Players returning
Kayli Hayen, Haillee Emmert, Dakotah Cutting, Allison Baker, Brittany Mieras, Saige Shaughnessy, Riley Smith, Alyssa Arnold.
Newcomers
Kaylee Frasier, Sydi Timmer, Addie Phillips, Mackenzie Cutting.
SETON CATHOLIC
This year, the Knights have no seniors on their team, but are looking for the returning players to step up and guide the five newcomers to success.
“We are returning the majority of our rotation from a season ago,” coach Keagen Briggs said.
Briggs recognized that Haley Murnane and Kennedy Spriggs, who were both lost to graduation, were major contributors on the court last season.
“We need returners and a few newcomers to come along, step into bigger roles and fill the void correctly,” Briggs said.
Players lost
Haley Murnane, Kennedy Spriggs, Marine Beauduin, Emma Nisadi, Sara Di Patrizio.
Players returning
Madyson Whalen, Abby Pearl, Charlotte Hughes, Allisyn Johnston, Gabriella Conti, Jacqueline Rock-Perez.
Newcomers
Emma Langlois, Mery Romero, Grace Trombley, Monique Allen, Chloe Lawliss.
WILLSBORO
Coach Shannon Passno described the Warriors as a small but mighty force.
Passno said the connection between the team members is one of the team’s strengths this year.
“They go the extra mile to help each other out and maintain a positive attitude,” she said.
“These ladies carry themselves very well. They work hard on and off the court.”
Passno, who was the modified girls coach at Willsboro last season, made the move up this year, and said her team works and plays hard, right up to the final buzzer.
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Jenna Ford, Lexi Nolette, Mallory Arnold, Isabella Harrison, McKinley Belzile.
Newcomers
Dakota Harrison, Maddisen Benway, Ava Sucharzewski.
Editor's Note: The Press-Republican did not receive a preseason coaching form from AuSable Valley.
