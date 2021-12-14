SEASON PREVIEW: North Country boys excited for full season on court

Boys basketball is back for Section VII action, and with a shortened season last year to gain a bit more experience, the teams are more excited to get to play a full one.
Both the Champlain Valley and Mountain and Valley Athletic Conferences’ teams are looking forward to the chance to play North Country basketball again after an odd few years.
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY
Coach Jamie Douglass said the Patriots’ strengths this season should be speed, defense and overall depth.
“To be successful, we need to come out every day and outwork our opponents,” Douglass said.
However, Douglass does believe that rebounding, turnovers and size could be key factors that the team lacks as of now.
He noted Moriah as the team to beat in the division, with the rest of the teams coming in even.
“We will try to get better every day and peak during sectionals,” he said.
Players lost
Spencer Daby, Eli Snow.
Players returning
Kolin Dixon, Korvin Dixon, Nate Doner, Carson Garcia, Evan Hart, Zander McCabe, Austin Matilla, Aidan Lopez, Eli Douglas.
Newcomers
Grey Inglish, Preston Rein, Declan Murphy.
BEEKMANTOWN
With just one player returning in Andrew VanNatten, the Eagles’ youth may be a weakness for the team.
However, in Gary Castine’s first year with Beekmantown, he thinks attitude, effort and unselfishness will be the keys for a successful season.
“It looks like we’ll have a little bit of everything and be a well-balanced club,” Castine said.
Castine’s resume includes 11 years of varsity coaching experience, and a record of 176-78, and with the core of the team coming off a 16-1 JV season last year, the confidence is high.
“As this is my first year with the team, I won’t know how much depth we will have until we get to the games,” he said.
“The proof will be in the pudding.”
Castine said the lack of a season and being unable to spectate games, it would only be conjecture to predict which teams will be a force this season.
“I’m sure our guys will battle and give their best effort nightly,” Castine said.
“Their spirit is high and they are working hard to improve.”
Players lost
Andrew Sorrell, Parker Kelly, Ian McCasland, Nate Finley, Cole Nephew, Isaac McClatchie, Brady Mason, Victor Mason.
Players returning
Andrew VanNatten.
Newcomers
Connor Goodwin, Brady Mannix, Owen Beeb, Wyatt LaBorde, Keith Parent, Riley Saroj, Nate Parliament, Jack Beauregard, Josh Burgin, Nate Sand.
MORIAH
After going 12-0 last year, the Vikings hope to get back into the race for Section VII.
“We’re returning our two leading scorers from last year,” coach Brian Cross said, citing they would be some of the team’s strengths.
He also noted that the team’s size and quickness will help.
However, with the Moriah boys' run in the football season, some players have had less practice, according to Cross.
“The new kids will have to adjust to the varsity pace, also,” Cross said.
“We should be competitive if we can stay injury free and get some help from our young kids.”
He also noted that Saranac and AuSable Valley will be the teams to beat this season.
Players lost
Maddox Blaise, Matt Diehl, Mike Demarais, Jarod Lewis.
Players returning
Bryce Sprague, Rowan Swan, Brady Olcott, Kendrick Peters, Kaydin Sargent, Will Rohrer, Riley Demarais.
Newcomers
Cooper Allen, Joe Pelkey, Evan Fleury, Sam Scoresome, Kade Gilbo, Sam Langey.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Coach Luke Connell said this year’s Cougars are hungry and willing to put in the work and grind to win.
Connell said that with seven returning players, the team’s biggest strength will be the senior leadership.
“There is a lot of experience on this team and we want to prove ourselves in the league,” Connell said.
He said the offense and controlling the ball in pressure moments will be keys the team needs to improve on in order to have success.
“This team is working hard and improving each day,” Connell said.
“We believe in ourselves and are continuing to push ourselves each day.”
He also said the team needs to take it one game at a time, and improve each time to be in the best position to win the title.
Players lost
James Molinski, Jack Gero, Robert Thompson.
Players returning
Thomas Gilbo, Darren Dubois, Lucas Deuso, Dawson Guay, Braydon Monette, Steven Garrow, Aidan Creller.
Newcomers
Jordan Brown, Sam Prairie, Austen Dubuque, Evan Manor.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
With only one starter returning from last year, coach Nate Bilow said that inexperience will be the biggest hurdle for the Bobcats this season.
“We lost our top scorer from a year ago and will have to find out how to put points on the board consistently,” Bilow said.
With nine newcomers added to the team, Bilow said developing the guard play and defense will be top priority.
“Defensive awareness and understanding will be a concern as well with our young group,” Bilow said.
Players lost
Silas Lewis, Tommy Bergeron, Cody Lambert, Brady Magoon.
Players returning
Matt Boulrice, Dalton Murphy, Rece Lafountain.
Newcomers
Alex Burnard, Brady Boulrice, Aryan Spooner, Calvin Magoon, Caleb Damour, Seth King, Harold Carter, Holden Dyer, Patrick Benware.
PERU
The Nighthawks will look to the many seniors on the team to lead this year, coach Travis Gorham said.
“Our seniors will look to lead by example with hustle, heart and determination,” he said.
“The team is relying on its comradery to help instill confidence and build ultimate trust in one another.”
Although the team went winless last season, the Nighthawks are looking to be a tough battle for every team in the conference.
“We believe that if we show up to play hard and play together, we could very well be in any game,” Gorham said.
Gorham said the players have been committed since the start and are looking to start the season off right.
Players lost
Brendon Guay, Jacob Burgette, Kade Manchester.
Players returning
Samuel Godfrey III, Wyatt Premore, Matt Corral, Zachary Tyrell, Dillon Haudberg, Connor Sweeney, Ethan Lawrence, Dominic Falvo.
Newcomers
Donte Petit-Frere, Nicholas Petro, Zack Engstrom, Nate Teller, Keegan Smith, Keagan Welch.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
With 16 years of coaching experience behind him, and the majority of the team returning, Chris Hartmann believes the Hornets are going to be close to the top of Division I this year.
He said some strengths are speed and athleticism, but the team could work on boxing out and improving the team chemistry.
Hartmann also said that players doing the little things that do not show up in the newspaper, but help a team win, are some other aspects to work on to improve the team.
“I think Division I is a toss up, but I would hope Plattsburgh High will be towards the top. AuSable Valley and Moriah are the CVAC teams to beat,” he said.
Players lost
Jaylen Gonzalez, Myles King, Liam Perkins, Adam Elshfay.
Players returning
Dylan Crowley, Lukas Goerlitz, Colin Golden, Carter King, Ethan Mulholland, Michael Phillips, Brayden Trombley, Ethan Tuller, Peter Wylie.
Newcomers
Max Filosca.
SARANAC
With an even number of returning and first-year players, six each, the Chiefs’ basketball team this year has a solid core of players, according to coach Mike Recore.
However, the recent shortened season could hinder the team.
“We lack a true varsity season experience as last season was shortened,” Recore said.
He also said playing well at the right time is essential, and the Chiefs have high hopes for the sectionals this year.
“Every team we play is the team to beat,” Recore said.
Players lost
Conner Burns, Jacob Pierce, Jack Mather, Hunter Devins.
Players returning
Justin Bedard, Keegan Brown, Matt Faville, Caleb Kiroy, Dylan Medley, Kyler White.
Newcomers
Justin Wing, Sebastian Dandrow-Pellerin, Garret Kiroy, Lucas Pierce, Keagan Pecor, Korbin Cranford.
SARANAC LAKE
Coach Dermott Morgan said that his top four players, Nate McCarthy, Gabe Wilson, Carter Hewitt and Landon Faubert, who have all played at a high level since their sophomore year, are varsity tested.
That experience will come in handy against a slew of teams who lack it because of the pandemic.
After going undefeated last season, Morgan said it’s hard to predict where the Red Storm will end up this year.
“Saranac Lake is a Class B this year, and we only play the bigger schools one time during the season,” he said.
“I think we will be competitive, and if we stay healthy we might surprise a few people.”
Players lost
Brady Yando, James Catania, John Zalewski.
Players returning
Nate McCarthy, Gabe Wilson, Carter Hewitt, Landon Faubert.
Newcomers
Landon Ladue, Caleb Akey, Marcus Navarra, Ben Laba, Zyler Strack, Elvir Cecunjanin, Ben Clark.
TICONDEROGA
Sentinels coach Joe Defayette hopes to regain the same chemistry the squad saw at the end of the shortened season last year.
“We were starting to play some good basketball at the end of our abbreviated season last year,” Defayette said.
He noted that the team had a big loss with Monty Benedict, but expects the new players and returners to make up for that loss with their contributions.
“So far, the guys have shown great attitudes and hustle and I look forward to the progress we will make throughout the year,” Defayette said.
Players lost
Brock Huestis, Malike Brown.
Players returning
Connor Yaw, Ayden Smith, Brayton Molina, Braden Perry, Owen Stonitsch, Brent Olden.
Newcomers
Mike Stipo, Thomas Montalbano, Kam Viglioti, Tristen Crammond, Connor Courtright, Garrett Drinkwine, Kaleb Gijanto.
MVAC
BOLTON
With the return of two of last season’s top three scorers in Lukas Becker and Tyler Trowbridge, along with two new players in Sullivan Eager and Jace Hubert, coach Cody Kober of the Eagles thinks youth and speed are some of the team’s strengths.
After going 0-8 last season and playing in the larger Warren County League because of the pandemic, the Bolton team saw a drop in participants.
“Bolton has limited numbers this season,” Kober said.
“We will look to build from a stronger modified program and battle each game with limited reserves.”
The Eagles hope to contend with each team in the MVAC.
“The perennial leaders such as Willsboro and Schroon Lake will be tough tests, but the young team has expressed that they are up for the challenge,” Kober said.
Players lost
Marvin Dobert, Kaden Tennent, Jordan Nieves, Emmett Clesceri, Regan Robertson, Ethan Scott.
Players returning
Chris Becker, Andrew Johnson, Lukas Becker, Addison Kelley, Tyler Trowbridge.
Newcomers
Sullivan Eager, Jace Hubert.
BOQUET VALLEY
The Griffins’ coach Cody Pulsifer said that team chemistry and athleticism will be the team’s strengths this year.
However, lack of experience could present issues for Boquet Valley.
“The senior boys only have nine games of varsity experience because of the pandemic,” Pulsifer said.
“Our goal from the first day of practice has been to improve everyday. The boys are excited to get out and play.”
Players lost
Brandon Tromblee, Caleb Pettit, Noah Jacques, Ryley Mousseau, Gary Negroni.
Players returning
Oakley Buehler, Aidan Lobdell, Jameson Fiegl, Michael Race, Jackson Hooper.
Newcomers
Maddox Rice, Ben Burdo, Bode Buehler, Backham Egglefield, Dominic Smith.
CHAZY
First-year Eagles coach Austin Tetreault said that the team finding themselves as basketball players is one of the top priorities for this season.
“We are going to be a very athletic team that will never shy away from hard work,” Tetreault said.
“Our speed, mixed with decent size, and ability to continuously work will go a long way for us this season.”
Tetreault said the great leaders on the team this year will help to guide the team to reach its goals.
“We have the talent and athleticism to make things happen this year in the league, we just need to find the confidence and composure to make it happen,” he said.
Tetreault said consistency could be an early struggle, but once the team finds that, he sees a bright season ahead.
“We know what we are capable of. We are going into every game knowing if we play our hardest and to our potential, we may surprise some other teams this year,” he said.
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Zane Stevens, Jeremy Juneau, Peter LaBarge, Landon Salimando, Landon Castine.
Newcomers
Zamir Foster, Parker Pratt, Alija Kise, Jordan Juneau, Dallas Santor, Dylan McAfee, Evan Dwyer.
CROWN POINT
Second year coach Jason Hughes has a plethora of new additions to this season’s team.
Losing no players, because of the lost season, the only returning players are Noah Spaulding, Anthony Greenan, and Tommy Dorsett, who are all seniors, along with Noah Fleury, a junior.
Meanwhile, there’s 10 newcomers to this year’s Panthers, including Colton Harrington, Cameron Waldorf, Ryan Woods, Matt Beeman, Reese Pertak, Alex Stone, Joe Tompkins, Trevor Harris, Austyn Taylor and Bruce Kwandrans.
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Noah Spaulding, Anthony Greenan, Tommy Dorsett, Noah Fleury.
Newcomers
Colton Harrington, Cameron Waldorf, Ryan Woods, Matt Beeman, Reese Pertak, Alex Stone, Joe Tompkins, Trevor Harris, Austyn Taylor, Bruce Kwandrans.
KEENE
With an entire roster filled with first-year varsity players, this year’s Beavers are young and energetic, according to coach Paul Davis.
However, Davis noted quickness as one of the team’s strengths, but experience as a possible weakness.
“The emphasis this year will be to develop an offensive blueprint that we can build on each year,” Davis said.
The oldest players on the team, Jackson Ruppert, Keenan Linton and Soren Jacobson are just sophomores.
Players lost
None.
Players returning
None.
Newcomers
Jonny Caito, Henry Becker, Zane Del Pozo, Jackson Ruppert, Keenan Linton, Vann Morrelli, Hyler Isham, Carter Smith, Soren Jacobson.
LAKE PLACID
With seven returning players, the majority of the Blue Bombers have experience at the varsity level.
However, the team is small, with just nine players overall, and that could prove to be a weakness, coach Brian Brandes said.
As for Lake Placid’s position in the division race, Brandes has a plan for the team.
“We hope to be spoilers in the first half of the year and competitive in the second half,” Brandes said.
Players lost
Matt Brandes, Zach Gavin, Nick Marvin, Eben Daby.
Players returning
Jack Armstrong, Adnan Cecunjanin, Sam Hooker, JJ Ledwith, Chris Byrne, PJ Colby, Colton Kondrat.
Newcomers
Seb Cecunjanin, Will Douglas.
NEWCOMB
Even with a lack of experience, with eight first-year varsity players, coach Travis Levesque believes the team will be competitive this year.
“We have some solid young players on our team that will only get better as the season progresses, along with a few veteran leaders that will play a huge role in our success,” Levesque said.
He said that the size of the team’s forwards and the quickness of their guards will help to guide the team to success. Meanwhile, some setbacks could arise from the inexperience of many of the players.
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Jordan Colon, Ben Lamos, Joshua Armstrong.
Newcomers
Eduardo Aguilar, Gavin Fifield, Logan Bush, Marcus Armstrong, Rhiannon Sandiford, Eric Bush, Konstantin Zaytsev, Ehab Al-Qtam.
SCHROON LAKE
The Wildcats are just one of many teams excited to play a full season once again.
Coach Lee Silvernail said that last year’s limited season allowed them to prepare a little more for this season ahead of them.
“This is a good, hard-working, blue-collar group of guys,” Silvernail said.
With only one senior in Ethan Fariss, the team is young, but Silvernail does not believe that is a weakness.
“Talent across this team is really spread out and each player has a solid background and skill set that could see a different high scorer each night,” he said.
With 14 years of coaching behind him, Silvernail said this team will look to take advantage of their size and height while playing solid defense to limit the opponent’s opportunities.
“At our best, we will be a methodical, grind-it-out team on both ends of the court,” he said.
The Wildcats’ goal for the season is to be in a position that makes them one of the top teams in Class D.
“To reach that goal, we need to work hard and get better every week,” Silvernail said.
“The guys have to push themselves and have the drive, desire and determination to do so.”
Players lost
Eli Yarosh, Oliver Higgens.
Players returning
Ricky Dumoulin, Chris Gatto, Isaiah Pelkey, Corbin Baker, Carter Hart, Ethan Fariss.
Newcomers
Cameron Cook, Micah Armstrong, Ethan Philips, Afnan Wasif.
SETON CATHOLIC
The Knights have a group of young men this season who truly get along and enjoy being with each other.
Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said he hopes this leads to plenty of success for a team that is trying to rebound from a 1-12 record a season ago.
"Our goal by sectional time is to be playing our best," Converse said.
"We have a group that will hopefully bring the newcomers along as we go. We will get better every day in practice and grow as one unit."
Alex Coupal is the only four-year player the Knights have, and he will be counted on to help bring this year's Seton squad that features size and quickness together.
In addition to Coupal, the starting lineup will feature Aiden Pearl, Dominic Allen, Thane Shalton and Ashton Guay to start the season.
Players lost
Kolbee LaPoint.
Players returning
Ashton Guay, Thane Shalton, Alex Coupal, Max Grafstein, Aiden Pearl, Dominic Allen.
Newcomers
Wyatt Trzaskos, Sam DeJordy, Sergio Vega, Jiang-Peng Gao.
WILLSBORO
Warriors coach Eric Arnold said that developing and adjusting will be a key for the boys team this year.
Arnold noted work ethic, speed and desire to improve as some of the team’s strong points, while inexperience, depth and team size as some of their weaknesses.
“We hope to improve daily, weather the inexperience storm early and get our feet wet and then be playing our best basketball in February,” Arnold said.
“After losing nine seniors and 99% of the offensive production we will need to develop new leadership and adjust to new roles as varsity players.”
He believes that Schroon Lake will be the team to beat this year, after the strong 2021 season with many key players returning.
Players lost
Regan Arnold, Brennan Farney, Stephen Leibeck, Nick Reithel, Hunter King, Trenton King, Robby Drollette, Devin Meachem, Brady Sweatt
Players returning
Everett Cassavaugh, Justin Joslyn, Kayden Reynolds, Mannie Frechette.
Newcomers
Harvey Merrill, Leelan Sawitski, Cedric Weiss, Mateo Chabert, Holden Karrick, Vinny Duso.
