SEASON PREVIEW: Girls hockey returns with many vets, new faces

The Upstate New York Girls Hockey League will feature several new faces as teams will be rebuilding after losing several key performers to graduation.
It will make for an interesting season to see how long it takes the younger skaters to adjust to the varsity.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles will be an extremely young team.
Beekmantown will get strong leadership from senior Leah Coulombe and assistant captains Michaela Bresnahan and Janna Ruest. A strong team-first attitude and playing for one another will be strengths.
Concerns are having very young players needing to play advanced rolls on the team, low numbers and a first-year goalie.
“We are a team that will get better every time we hit the ice,” Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said. “Although our goal has been to win Section VII and move on to the Final Four, we expect our roll this season might be as a spoiler.
“We have a team that is exceptionally supportive of each other and because of that, we work harder than ever for our teammates. This team has a ton of potential and I am excited to watch them mature and play together now and in the future.”
Players Lost
Bri Knight, Brooke Ruest, Celine Juneau, Amanda Cayea, Taylor Woods, Makenna Bell, Hailey Letourneau, Sophie King, Ella Repas.
Players returning
Leah Coulombe, Michaela Bresnahan, Janna Ruest, Abigail Clemons, Abby Barrier.
Newcomers
Avery Parker, Lily Pratt, Meegan Burdo, Marina Kane, Sydney Lemieux, Kylee Surprenant, Taylor Abramczyk, Kennedy Ritter, Sophia Wypyski.
PLATTSBURGH
The Hornets will feature 10 returning players with experience in regular and post-season play.
Depth, however, will be an issue for the first time in program history. Plattsburgh has 13 motivated players (11 skaters, two goalies) who are ready to face adversity and grow as student-athletes.
Concerns include areas of growth, such as working on chemistry and girls playing positions out of their comfort zones. It will take time to reinforce position details and special teams.
“We will hold expectations very high,” PHS coach Trevor Cameron said. “Our goal is to strengthen our areas of growth over 18 regular-season games. Then enter the playoffs in the hunt for our third-consecutive Section VII championship.
“Every team is a threat on any given night. Our schedule will be extremely difficult on purpose. Knowing where the bar is set is extremely important for us.”
Players lost
Natalie Gay, Gillian Boule, Morgan Reid, Ava Julian, McKenzie Lawfer.
Players returning
Ada Johnston, Amanda Vaughn, Susie Kennedy, Abby Phillips, Tekla Fine-Lease, Ava Perry, Reese Montville, Rachel Madore, Amelia Lebrun, Rebecah Courson, McKenzie Brown.
Newcomers
Amaya Abellard, Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez, Adyson Campbell, Kor-Lynne Lamoy.
SARANAC LAKE/LAKE PLACID
The combined team has some experience with six returning seniors.
SLP should be able to generate some offense and the girls are excited to play after last year's COVID season.
A concern is having two young goaltenders. Both are working hard and they are expected to be ready to compete at a high school level.
“I think our conference will be very competitive,” coach Butch Martin said. “All teams will compete hard and make it an exciting season.
“We are pretty evenly divided with upper and lower classes. All I know is that is has been a long two years and the girls want to get this going. We are looking to have a lot of fun and grow as a team as the season moves on.”
Players lost
Whitney Battistoni, Rylee Preston.
Players returning
Tailor Whitson, Dariana Patterson, Danaya Patterson, Sydney Dann, Faith Warner, Mia Nichols, Autumn Gardner, Brooklyn Shumway, Karlie Goetz, Logyn Sousa, Nelle Aaron.
Newcomers
Whitney Warner, Stephanie Kilbourne-Hill, Allie Bourgeouis, Kelsey McKilllip, Marley Logan, Emily Gay.
Editor's Note- The Press-Republican did not receive a pre-season coaching form from Franklin Academy, the league's fourth team.
