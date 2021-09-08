SEASON PREVIEW: CVAC volleyball teams enter new year with confidence

Editor’s note: The Press-Republican did not receive a preseason coaching form from AuSable Valley.
PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball season in off and running.
Most teams within the conference have a good balance of returners and newcomers, and every squad hopes to improve as the season rolls on.
BEEKMANTOWN
There’s some new energy to the Eagles with first-year coach Emily Anderson taking the reins of the program, which will feature a large group of newcomers, including two transfers from out of state.
Beekmantown hopes its physicality paired up with depth serves as major strengths in 2021.
“We have a high level of athleticism and intelligence on this team, and many of the girls have been playing volleyball for many years,” Anderson said. “We are strong from the serving line and have some powerful hitters.”
Players lost
Jenna Begor, Alexys Hawks, Kylie Hilborne, Karli Hall, Brooke Ruest, Aurora Winnicki.
Players returning
Lauren Cross, Aubrey Dominy, Heaven Franklin, Mady Hagadorn, Ella Repas, Callie Willette.
Newcomers
Dillon Bronson, Allie Ciolac, Allie Cringle, Charlize Daniels, Samantha Parker, Abie Proper, Janna Ruest, Sophia Wypyski.
LAKE PLACID
There’s a balanced mix of returners and newcomers to the Blue Bombers, who lost eight players from last year’s squad.
Lake Placid coach Sandy Huber said she is enjoying the positive attitude her players are bringing every day.
The main key will be for the Blue Bombers to gain experience.
“Last year we didn't have JV or modified volleyball, so our younger players are at a disadvantage,” Huber said. “We need to work hard to gain confidence and adjust quickly to the varsity pace.”
Players lost
Izzy Armstrong, Dylan Bashaw, Ellie Bousquet, Sammy Clark, Grace Crawford, Karis Hudson, Marley Levenson, Evelynn Sharp.
Players returning
Julia Crawford, Abbey Gavin, Aubrey Hayes, Melanie Megliore, Marlena Sharp, Bailey Smith.
Newcomers
Aunestie Carr, Ellie Evans, Sydney Lawrence, Piper Gibson.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Cougars are loaded with newcomers as they look to build a team and take the positives from last season.
Northeastern Clinton coach Dana Berry said she believes her team has strong attackers and defenders.
The main challenge, she said, will be building a cohesive offense.
Players lost
Morgan Monette, Mackenzie Gardner, Lauryn Munson, Camryn Foley.
Players returning
Keragan Oliver, Maggie Sample, Sadie Dumas, Brooke Basmajian.
Newcomers
Brianna Aubrey, Quinn Jolicoeur, Jenna Pennington, Andrea Dapo, Audrey Seymour, Paige Trudo, Emma Goodrow, Isabella Bogdasarov, Taylor LaValley, Cadence Castine, Rachel Letourneau, Brianna Spoor.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The Bobcats hope to combine their returning players’ experience with the six newcomers joining the team.
Northern Adirondack coach Elizabeth Brown said her team’s best strengths early in the season are its communication and leadership from the returning players.
Those strengths as well as experience gained throughout the year, Brown said, will hopefully help the Bobcats defend their sectional title from 2019.
Players lost
Morgan Lawrence, Chelsea Tanzer, Elyssa Desotelle, Emma Dominic.
Players returning
Allie Barber, Chelsey Guay, Elyse Hogan, Mackenzie Lawrence, Hailie Porter.
Newcomers
Raegan Brunell, Emily Griffin, Kaylee Hemingway, Lilyanne Husband, Kate LaPoint, Tatiana Trombley.
PERU
The Nighthawks have the most experience of any team within the conference, as they lost only one player to graduation and return nine of 10 players from last year’s team.
“That collective experience should allow us to be competitive,” Peru coach Mary Anne Lake said. “Our preseason focus will be bringing the new players up to speed and to keep improving skills.”
The Nighthawks hope to be in the hunt for the conference and sectional titles this season with their core group of returners leading the way.
Players lost
Shian Brunell.
Players returning
Mallory Martin, Samantha Lyon, Madisyn Robinson, Rachel Madore, Payton Seymour, Katie Finn, Ryleigh Clary, Alexandrea LaValley, Alyssa Bartholomew.
Newcomers
Clara Schadeck-Montali, Elly Cunningham, Gabrielle Cunningham, Haley-Ann Lozier.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The Hornets have a balanced roster with five returners who bring experience to the squad in addition to six newcomers.
Plattsburgh will look to build off an 11-5 campaign from last season.
Cindy McMahon will enter her fifth season coaching the Hornets.
Players lost
Natalie Kay, Sophia Sherman, Robin Trombley, Brenna Bird, Veda Bingel, Abigaile Siskavich.
Players returning
Lily Snide, Olivia Nowosielski, Kristine Cantwell, Allison Crahan, Elisse Bruso.
Newcomers
Izzy DeTulleo, Vera Saliba, Lily Duquette, Jania Young, Calli Fitzwater, Sydney Barnett
SARANAC
The Chiefs lost eight players to graduation last season, meaning this year will certainly be an exciting time for newcomers and returners to build a new identity.
Saranac will be co-coached by Mary LaDuke and Kayla Nason.
The Chiefs hope their serving consistency serves as a strenghth for them in 2021.
The Saranac coaching staff hopes the transition for many players to the varisty level will be smooth and is appreciating the contributions of the lone senior on the squad, Zoe Vaughn, and her leadership.
Players lost
Madison Carter, Kate Siskavich, Brooke Gillespie, Hannah Dresser, Hannah Charlebois, Chyenne Knelly, Katelyn Blair, Mackenzie Taylor.
Players returning
Zoe Vaughn, Lexus Rabideau, Hailey Schiraldi.
Newcomers
Margie Raftree, Madison Converse, Kileigh Blair, Paige Basset, Sadie Baughn, Chloe Defayette.
SARANAC LAKE
Red Storm coach Michael Navarra said he and his team plan to be one of the top squads in the conference and strive to be competitive each day.
Saranac Lake has one of the largest contingents of returners of any team within the CVAC.
The Red Storm hope their serving and defensive abilities propel them to success.
Players lost
Kelsey Leeret, Helena Dramm, Leena Keal, Amya Huteau, Madison Clark, Alexis Johnson, Georgia Bickford.
Players returning
Anica Null, Azra Michael, Malea White, Sydney Leeret, Alyssa Lapierre, Mia Sanford, Marley Small, Alison Hewitt, Tailor Whitson, Isabella Burcume, Christina Harvey.
Newcomers
Kathleen Montroy, Tristanna Hurteau, Caterra Ratelle.
