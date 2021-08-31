SEASON PREVIEW: Cardinals have high hopes with strength in numbers

PLATTSBURGH — Every season, there’s always that one question a team has.
What’s it going to take to improve?
That’s a question Plattsburgh State women’s soccer coach Tania Armellino thinks about constantly.
Since taking the program's reins in 2014, Armellino has led the Cardinals to the SUNYAC semifinals each year and the conference championship in 2017.
But Plattsburgh has never jumped over that last hurdle and won a SUNYAC title during that time period.
“The pandemic has allowed us a unique chance to reflect on what we were really good at and what makes you click,” Armellino said.
“With last season cancelled, we had the opportunity to really assess things. Making the playoffs is great, but we know what we want, and we do want to win a championship.”
Armellino believes her 2021 squad has what it takes to accomplish that one final step.
“It’s really finding the chemistry and commitment to be connected,” Armellino said. “This is an incredibly talented team that can do just that.”
The Cardinals feature a 32-woman roster with 10 seniors, three juniors, 10 sophomores and nine freshmen.
The season starts Wednesday for Plattsburgh when the Cardinals host Castleton at 6 p.m. in a non-conference affair.
“Having a season back after last year off is giving us the confidence and drive to want to win,” Plattsburgh senior attacker Kirsten Villemaire said. “It’s a good feeling coming to practice and having 32 people wanting to be here and wanting to play and wanting to win.”
The Cardinals fell just short of punching their ticket to the conference championship in 2019 when they lost to Geneseo, 3-2, in the semifinals.
Being so close and having the losing feeling linger has left Plattsburgh motivated as the new campaign kicks off.
“Knowing that if we just had put a little more effort in here or there in the past and knowing we have another opportunity to do so now is refreshing,” said Emily Frodyma, a senior attacker for the Cardinals. “We know what it feels like to come up just short, and we want that feeling of winning that we have seen other teams enjoy.”
Entering 2021, Plattsburgh has strength in numbers.
When talking about her roster, Armellino had a tough time naming just a few people who she believes can contribute because she knows there are plenty of options.
“We always know it’s not just the 11 who start,” Armellino said. “I feel that I can start a number of players beyond the first 11. I look for that ability to mesh. It’s not only the individual talent. It’s also the tactical and technical ability and being able to play within our system well.”
The Cardinals will start the season with a 4-4-3 formation, hoping to capitalize on a strong presence up front with plenty of goal-scoring capability.
Villemaire, Allison Seidman, Frodyma and Avery Durgan were some names Armellino mentioned when talking about her team’s offensive capabilities.
“We all have the same common goal,” Villemaire said. “Every team wants to win, but since we missed a season, we all really want it now, and we know what we have to do to get the job done.”
Expect Erin Metzger to see plenty of time in the midfield and be accompanied by teammates Nicole Kingsley, Anna McDuffie and Sophia Hatziyianis.
Armellino said those four players would be counted on to provide leadership in a number of ways.
Defensively, Casey Granger, Melanie Winters, Samantha Cloidt, Kieren Ritter and Nora Fitzgerald should be some key names making up Plattsburgh’s back line.
An interesting note to the Cardinals’ roster comes at the keeper position.
Armellino said she’s impressed with how Julia Ennis, Lauren Haley and Payton Couture have all been playing at practice.
Ennis is the lone returning goalkeeper and was Plattsburgh’s primary goaltender in 2019 as a freshman.
“Our goalkeeping has been fantastic,” Armellino said. “We have three fabulous goalkeepers. There’s some true competition in practice, and you see all three of them are making these saves that make you take a second and say, ‘Wow.’”
The Cardinals begin their SUNYAC schedule Sept. 24, when they travel to Oswego.
Plattsburgh’s first home conference game is slated for Oct. 1, against Oneonta.
In all, the Cardinals have a 17-game schedule that concludes Oct. 26, at home against Canton before the SUNYAC tournament begins Oct. 30.
“We have never had a time off like we did because of the pandemic,” Frodyma said.
“I think it made everyone miss how much we love soccer and how much we missed playing. So now we are not going to take that for granted and are real excited to get this season going.”
Team Roster
Number Name Position
0 Payton Couture GK
00 Lauren Haley GK
1 Julia Ennis GK
2 Allison Seidman M
3 Nicole Kingsley M
4 Nora Fitzgerald D
5 Kayla Myers D
6 Avery Durgan M
7 Anna McDuffie M
8 Lauren Vellecca M
9 Catrina Maltes M
10 Emily Frodyma F
11 Natalie Nista F
12 Sophia Hatziyianis M
13 Kirsten Villemaire F
14 Megan Ezzo M
15 Erin Metzger M
16 Kieren Ritter M
17 Taylor Tous F
18 Tara Bendsak D
19 Samantha Cloidt D
20 Katie Stevenson D
21 Allison Brown M
22 Zoe Rice D
23 Melanie Winters D
25 Casey Granger D
26 Ella Santomassimo M
27 Amanda Cohen M
29 Samantha Rachon D
31 Mackenzie Mulholland D
32 Danielle Walsh D
33 Rachel Lamar D
