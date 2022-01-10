Schwoebel, Lobdell power Boquet Valley past Willsboro, 56-30

ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel and Ella Lobdell accounted for 48 of Boquet Valley’s points en route to their 56-30 win against Willsboro, Monday, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball.
Lobdell netted 28 points and Schwoebel 20, and they also combined for the team’s nine three-pointers, six from Lobdell and three from Schwoebel. Lobdell also recorded eight steals.
For the Warriors, Isabella Harrison scored the most with 10 points, closely followed by Maddisen Benway with nine.
“As always, Willsboro played hard for 32 minutes,” Griffins coach Hokey McKinley said.
—
Boquet Valley 56, Willsboro 30
Boquet Valley (56)
Kirkby 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Fiegl 0-0-0, Monty 0-0-0, Schwoebel 8-2-20, Birle Mateos 0-0-0, Lobdell 11-0-28, Reynolds 0-0-0, Pulsifer 1-2-4, Kohler 0-0-0, Caputo 2-0-4, Denton 0-0-0. Totals: 22-3-56.
Willsboro (30)
D. Harrison 1-0-2, Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 1-0-2, Ford 2-1-5, Benway 3-3-9, Belzile 1-0-2, I. Harrison 4-2-10. Totals: 12-6-30.
Halftime- BV, 30-16.
3 point goals- BV (9) Lobdell 6, Schwoebel 3
KEENE 32
SETON CATHOLIC 21
PLATTSBURGH — Megan Quinn and Haylie Buysse each recorded nine points in Keene’s victory over Seton Catholic.
Quinn and Buysse each netted one three-pointer each as well.
For the Knights, Madyson Whalen tallied nine points in the loss, and scored the team’s lone trey.
The Beavers led at the half, 17-10.
—
Keene 32, Seton Catholic 21
Keene (32)
VanNess 1-0-2, Shambo 1-0-2, Buysse 3-2-9, Quinn 4-0-9, Jones 0-0-0, Lawrence 2-0-4, Ellis 2-0-4. Totals: 13-2-32.
Seton Catholic (21)
Hughes 1-0-2, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 4-0-9, Trombley 1-0-2, Conti 1-0-2, Johnston 1-0-2, Pearl 0-4-4. Totals: 8-4-22.
Halftime- Keene, 17-10.
3 point goals- Keene (2) Buysse, Quinn. Seton Catholic (1) Whalen.
NON LEAGUE
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 58
SARANAC LAKE 38
SARANAC LAKE — With Saranac Lake being up in the second quarter, Brushton-Moira, led by Kyla Phelan’s 24-point, four three-pointer game, rallied back to lead going into halftime.
Emma Russell netted 11 for the Panthers, including one three-pointer. Kennadey Herbert hit two and Madyson Bellows hit one trey.
“The first half was some of our best basketball of the year. We were up 21-11 in the middle of the second quarter and Brushton-Moira went on a 14-4 run to end the half,” Red Storm coach Chad LaDue said.
“I thought Kyla Phelan played great for them and hit some big three-pointers when they needed her to.”
For Saranac Lake, Kylee Meyer’s second varsity game saw her leading the team with 15 points, including one three-pointer. Alex LaDue also netted a trey.
“We will take the things we did well tonight and try to build on them going forward,” LaDue said.
—
Brushton-Moira 58, Saranac Lake 38
B-M (58)
K. Phelan 10-0-24, T. Phelan 4-0-8, Hebert 2-1-7, Bellows 1-0-3, Clookey 1-0-2, Traynor 1-1-3, Palmer 0-0-0, Russell 4-2-11. Totals: 23-4-58.
SL (38)
Leeret 3-1-7, A. LaDue 3-0-7, C. LaDue 2-0-4, Owens 2-0-4, Small 0-1-1, Clark 0-0-0, Meyer 6-2-15, Whitson 0-0-0. Totals: 16-4-38.
Halftime- Brushton-Moira, 25-21.
3 point goals- B-M (8) K. Phelan 4, Herbert 2, Bellows, Russell. SL (2) A. LaDue, Meyer.
BOYS
SATURDAY
AUSABLE VALLEY 47
HARRISVILLE 44
SARANAC LAKE — Nate Doner’s 10-point run in the second quarter added to the momentum, which pushed AuSable Valley past Harrisville.
Doner finished with 14 points, followed by Korvin Dixon and Eli Douglas, who each had 10 points. Aiden Lopez netted the Patriots’ only three-pointer.
“It was definitely a low-scoring game that could have easily gone either way with a different bounce of the ball,” Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said.
“I thought both teams played outstanding defense, both teams were getting on the floor for loose balls and were taking charges. There certainly was no lack of effort as both teams left it all out on the floor tonight.”
Douglass said the transition to the college court at the North Country Community College campus challenged both teams tonight, and Harrisville was even more challenged with only five players.
“It’s easy to see why Harrisville deserves to be ranked No. 1 in Class D. They will play anybody, anywhere,” Douglass said.
“We tried to wear them down with constant pressure, playing nine men. They are well-conditioned and well-coached.”
For Harrisville, Nolan Sullivan led the team with 13 points, followed by Tucker Kelly with 12. Sullivan also had a three-pointer, along with Nate Taylor collecting two.
“This was a great team win. We found ourselves in a lot of tough situations, but in the end the boys stuck together, supported each other and gutted it out for a win,” Douglass said. “I was very proud of the team effort tonight.”
—
AuSable Valley 47, Harrisville 44
AuSable Valley (47)
Kol. Dixon 1-0-2, McCabe 2-0-4, Kor. Dixon 5-0-10, Doner 6-2-14, Garcia 0-0-0, Matilla 1-0-2, Inglish 0-0-0, Lopez 2-0-5, Douglas 4-2-10. Totals: 21-4-47.
Harrisville (44)
T. Sullivan 2-4-8, Carr 2-0-5, Taylor 2-0-6, N. Sullivan 6-0-13, Kelly 5-2-12. Totals- 17-6-44.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 20-19.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (1) Lopez. Harrisville (4) Carr, N. Sullivan, Taylor (2)
CHATEAUGAY 49
SARANAC LAKE 38
SARANAC LAKE — The Bulldogs were too much for the Red Storm, with Ethan Cook leading the victory with 18 points and four three-pointers for Chateaugay.
Walker Martin also netted 15 points, including one trey. Tyson Beaudin, Jacob Johnston and Brandon Leonard also hit a three apiece.
“Chateaugay started hot and never looked back,” Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said.
For the Red Storm, Landon Faubert led with 12 points, all of which came from his four three-pointers. Caleb Akey and Ben Clark each notched a trey as well.
“We played good defense in the second half, but couldn’t get the ball to go in the basket,” Morgan said.
—
Chateaugay 49, Saranac Lake 38
Chateaugay (49)
Martin 5-4-15, Cook 6-2-18, Beaudin 1-3-6, Leonard 2-0-5, Dustin 0-0-0, Reynolds 0-0-0, Johnston 2-0-5. Totals: 15-9-49.
Saranac Lake (38)
LaDue 2-0-4, Wilson 0-0-0, McCarthy 1-7-9, Akey 2-0-5, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Navarra 1-3-5, Faubert 4-0-12, Laba 0-0-0, Clark 1-0-3. Totals: 11-10-38.
Halftime- Chateaugay, 35-15.
3 point goals- Chateaugay (8) Walker, Beaudin, Leonard, Johnston, Cook 4. Saranac Lake (6) Faubert 4, Akey, Clark.
FRIDAY
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 88
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 45
MINERVA — The Griffins, led by Aiden Lobdell’s 22 points, pulled out a dominant win over Johnsburg/Minerva.
Ben Burdo was next with 19 points, and also netted Boquet Valley’s only three-pointer. Jackson Hooper followed, with 13 points, and Michael Rice had 10.
“Boquet’s strong defense helped them establish a large lead early and they never looked back on their way to a victory,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Peter Olesheski said.
For Johnsburg-Minerva, Rodney Wolfe grabbed 11 rebounds to go with his 21 points, while Yanden Cleveland had 8 rebounds and 6 assists to go with his 17 points. Wolfe also recorded the team’s only trey of the game.
—
Boquet Valley 88, Johnsburg/Minerva 45
BV (88)
Smith 1-0-2, Hooper 6-1-13, Burdo 8-4-19, Race 1-0-2, Buehler 0-4-4, Fiegl 4-0-8, Lobdell 11-0-22, Rice 5-0-10, Egglefield 4-0-8. Totals: 40-9-88.
J/M (45)
Cleveland 7-3-17, Poirer 0-0-0, Vanderwarker 1-1-3, Galle 2-0-4, Moses 0-0-0, Prosser 0-0-0, Moffitt 0-0-0, Wolfe 8-4-21. Totals: 18-8-45.
Halftime- BV, 48-9.
3 point goals- BV (1) Burdo. J/M (1) Wolfe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.