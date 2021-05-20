Schroon Lake tennis tops Northern Adirondack

ELLENBURG — The Schroon Lake boys and girls tennis teams came away with victories over Northern Adirondack, Thursday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis.
There were only singles matches contested in the boys match, which the Wildcats took 3-0.
Elijah Yarosh and Oliver Higgens both came away with 6-0, 6-0 wins in the No. 1 and 2 singles spots, respectively, and Trey Pratt had a bit tougher of a time in No. 3 singles but defeated the Bobcats' Kaleb Guay, 6-1, 6-0.
In the girls match, Anna Maisonville set the tone with a sweep in No. 1 singles to help send Schroon Lake to a 4-0 defeat of Northern Adirondack.
Emma Haneman turned in a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles to boost the Wildcats.
The most competitive match of the day came at No. 1 doubles where Kaylee Frasier and Madison Prikryl teamed up to top the Bobcats' tandem of Sam Hart and Zanna St. Hilaire.
Boys
Schroon Lake 3, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Yarosh (SL) def. King, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Higgens (SL) def. I. Guay, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Pratt (SL) def. K. Guay, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Not contested.
No. 2- Not contested.
Girls
Schroon Lake 4, Northern Adirondack 0
Singles
No. 1- Maisonville (SL) def. Brooks, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Haneman (SL) def. Lafave, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3- Schroon Lake wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Frasier/Prikyrl (SL) def. Hart/St. Hilaire, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Not contested.
