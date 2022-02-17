Schroon Lake surprises Crown Point, 59-44

SCHROON LAKE — A huge offensive performance from Corbin Baker led Schroon Lake to an upset victory over Crown Point, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball Thursday, with the Wildcats winning, 59-44.
“This was a great team effort tonight against a quality state-ranked opponent,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said. “Coach (Jason) Hughes’ team came out in the second half and was able to hit some shots and cut into the lead before we were able to battle back.”
The Panthers came away with a 70-47 the last time the two teams faced off.
Baker’s 34 points were good for the team lead on the Wildcat squad, while Isaiah Pelkey chipped in 13. Carter Hart and Austin Hartwell each recorded a trey.
Noah Spaulding’s 23 points paced the Crown Point squad in its defeat, while freshman Trevor Harris recorded 12 in the game. Spaulding had four three-pointers on the night while Harris added two.
“We look forward to the chance to see them again in sectionals,” Silvernail said of the Panthers.
—
Schroon Lake 59, Crown Point 44
Schroon Lake (59)
Melville 0-0-0, Hartwell 2-0-5, Hart 1-2-5, Pelkey 6-1-13, Phillips 0-0-0, Wasif 1-0-2, Corbin Baker 15-4-34. Totals-25-7-59.
Crown Point (44)
Greenan 2-0-4, Stone 1-0-2, Spaulding 9-2-23, Waldorf 0-0-0, Harris 4-2-12, Pertak 1-0-2, Woods 0-0-0, Tayler 0-0-0, Beemon 0-0-0. Totals- 17-4-44.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 33-16.
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (2) Hart, Hartwell. Crown Point (6) Spaulding 4, Harris 2.
NON-LEAGUE
BOQUET VALLEY 52
TICONDEROGA 45
TICONDEROGA — The Griffins’ third quarter powered them to a non-league win over the Sentinel boys, Thursday.
“We came out in the second half and got out hustled and out played,” Boquet Valley coach Joe Defayette said. “Boquet won the third quarter 24-8 and it ended up being too much for us to come back from.”
Jackson Hooper recorded 26 points to lead the Griffin team in the win, while Aidan Lobdell chipped in 17. Oakley Buehler tossed in the team’s only three-pointer.
Thomas Montalbano’s 11 points and two treys led the Ticonderoga squad in the loss, with Connor Yaw’s 10 points, with one three, just behind him.
“I’m proud of how hard we fought,” Defayette said. “We were able to get the deficit to three late in the fourth.”
—
Bouquet Valley 52, Ticonderoga 45
Boquet Valley (52)
Hooper 11-4-26, Burdo 1-0-2, Race 0-0-0, Fiegl 0-0-0, Buehler 1-0-3, Lobdell 6-5-17, Rice 1-2-4. Totals- 20-11-52.
Ticonderoga (45)
Yaw 4-1-10, Smith 0-0-0, Stipo 0-0-0, Montalbano 4-1-11, Molina 1-0-2, Vigliotti 1-0-2, Perry 7-0-14, Swajger 0-0-0, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Stonitsch 3-0-6.
Halftime- Ticonderoga, 21-16.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (1) Buehler. Ticonderoga (3) Yaw, Montalbano 2.
SARANAC LAKE 71
LAKE PLACID 36
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm dribbled its way to a dominant win over the Blue Bombers on Senior Night.
Senior Nate McCarthy returned to action after missing five games to lead the Saranac Lake team with 20 points, including two threes, while also recording 14 rebounds. Caleb Akey, Elvir Cecunjanin and Ben Clark also recorded a trey each.
Fellow senior Gabe Wilson also got to double digits with 10 points on the night and two three-pointers.
The Red Storm saw nine players hit the scoring column.
Lake Placid’s Jack Armstrong led the Blue Bombers in the loss with 16 points and two threes while JJ Ledwith chipped in nine points. Adnan Cecunjanin also had one trey.
—
Saranac Lake 71, Lake Placid 36
Saranac Lake (71)
LaDue 2-1-5, Wilson 3-2-10, McCarthy 8-2-20, Akey 4-0-9, Cecunjanin 2-0-5, Faubert 1-0-3, Hewitt 4-2-10, Strack 0-0-0, Laba 1-0-2, Clark 3-0-7.
Lake Placid (36)
Armstrong 4-6-16, Byme 0-1-1, Colby 1-0-2, Ledwith 3-3-9, Cecunjanin 1-0-3, Kondrat 0-0-0, S Ceunjanin 1-0-3, Hayes 0-0-0, Douglas 0-0-0, Hooker 1-0-2. Totals- 9-10-36.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 43-20.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (3) Armstrong 2, A. Cecunjanin. Saranac Lake (7) Wilson 2, McCarthy 2, Akey, Cecunjanin, Clark.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 77
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 40
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets’ offensive attack was led by Carter King (16), Michael Phillips (15), Ethan Mulholland (14), who combined for 45 points in their win over the Bobcats.
Close behind was Dylan Crowley-Williams with 12 points and Max Filosca with 10. Mulholland led the team in three-pointers with four, while Phillips had three and Filosca and King had two apiece.
“We shot the ball well tonight and I was happy with our effort,” Plattsburgh High coach Chris Hartmann said. “Both teams played hard all four quarters.”
For Northern Adirondack, Brady Boulrice led the squad with 14 points, including four treys. Matt Boulrice and Aryan Spooner also had a three each.
—
PHS 77, NAC 40
PHS (77)
Phillips 6-0-15, Filosca 4-0-10, Crowley 4-4-12, Golden 1-0-2, Mulholland 5-0-14, Goerlitz 0-1-1, King 6-2-16, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 3-1-7. Totals: 29-8-77.
NAC (40)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 1-0-3, Murphy 2-0-4, B. Boulrice 5-4-14, Damour 2-0-4, M. Boulrice 2-0-5, Magoon 2-0-4, Carter 2-0-4, LaFountain 0-0-0, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 1-0-2. Totals: 17-0-40.
Halftime- PHS, 43-19.
3 point goals- PHS (11) Phillips 3, Filosca 2, Mulholland 4, King 2. NAC (6) B. Boulrice 4, M. Boulrice, Spooner.
GIRLS
LAKE PLACID 38
SARANAC LAKE 26
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers, led by Nadia Phillips’ 15 points, stormed over Saranac Lake for the win.
Arnita Cecunjanin also tossed in 10 points, with Katie Coursen hitting the team’s lone three.
For the Red Storm, Sydney Leeret was the high scorer with 10 points. Elizabeth Owens and Madison Moody each hit a trey in the loss.
Lake Placid led by just three at the half, 19-16.
—
Lake Placid 38, Saranac Lake 26
Lake Placid (38)
Phillip 5-5-15, Cecunjanin, Arnita 3-4-10, Coursen 2-0-5, Marvin 2-0-4, Crawford 2-0-4, Moore 0-0-0, Cecunjanin, Anisa 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0, Jordon 0-0-0. Totals: 14-9-38.
Saranac Lake (26)
Leeret 5-0-10, Peer 2-2-6, Meyer 1-1-4, Owens 1-1-3, Moody 1-0-3, A. LaDue 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0, Ladue, Calleigh 0-0-0, Cirikone 0-0-0. Totals: 10-4-26.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 19-16.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (1) Coursen. Saranac Lake (2) Owens, Moody.
