Schroon Lake edges out Willsboro, 30-28

WILLSBORO — In this low-scoring affair, Schroon Lake’s Corbin Baker was able to net 15 points to lead his team to a 30-28 victory over Willsboro, Wednesday, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball.
Wildcat coach Eric Arnold described this game as a physical, defensive struggle. Isaiah Pelkey scored the deciding basket with just 25 seconds to go, giving him a total of eight points. Afnan Wasif was responsible for Schroon Lake’s only trey.
“Willsboro had three chances to tie, but was unable to convert the equalizer,” Arnold said.
For Willsboro, Justin Joslyn scored three three-pointers to give himself nine points in the loss. Everett Cassavaugh and Kayden Reynolds also notched a trey apiece.
—
Schroon Lake 30, Willsboro 28
Schroon Lake (30)
Melville 1-0-2, Hart 1-0-2, Pelkey 3-2-8, Phillips 0-0-0, Wasif 1-0-3, Baker 7-1-15, Hartwell 0-0-0. Totals: 13-3-30.
Willsboro (28)
Merrill 0-1-1, Joslyn 3-0-9, Gough 2-0-4, Reynolds 1-0-3, Sawitski 0-1-1. Totals: 10-3-28.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 17-11.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (1) Wasif. Willsboro (5) Joslyn 3, Cassavaugh, Reynolds.
SETON CATHOLIC 49
CHAZY 25
CHAZY — Aiden Pearl and the Knights used a dominant second half to come away with the win over the Eagles.
Pearl led the Seton team with 16 points, and the Knights outscored Chazy 30-12 in the back half of the game.
“We continue to start each game incredibly strong defensively and allow that to feed our offense but have yet to put together a full basketball game,” Eagles coach Austin Tetreault said.
Alex Coupal also had a strong night for Seton Catholic, recording 13 points.
Jeremy Juneau and Zane Stevens led the Chazy offence in the loss, scoring seven and six points, respectively.
—
Seton Catholic 49, Chazy 25
Seton Catholic (49)
Guay 3-0-8, Shalton 2-0-6, Coupal 4-2-13, Pearl 8-0-16, Vega 2-0-4, Gao 2-0-4, Dejordy 0-0-0, Treastos 0-0-0, Grafstein 0-0-0. Totals: 20-3-49.
Chazy (25)
Juneau 3-1-7, Stevens 2-0-6, Salimando 2-1-5, Foster 2-0-5, 1-0-2, Dwyer 0-0-0, Santor 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals: 10-2-25.
Halftime- Seton, 19-13.
3 point goals- Seton (7) Guay 2, Shalton 2, Coupal 3. Chazy (3) Stevens 2, Foster.
CVAC
MORIAH 66
PLATTSBURGH 46
PLATTSBURGH — Bryce Sprague’s 22 points helped push the Vikings past the Hornets.
Will Rohrer and Rowan Swan also chipped in, recording 17 and 16 points, respectively, to secure the win for Moriah.
“A team cannot have defense breakdowns against good teams and we had too many in transition,” Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann said. “I am proud that we gave it 100% and we will continue to improve.”
Michael Phillips led the Hornets in points in the loss with 12, while Ethan Mulholland and Carter King each recorded eight points.
—
Moriah 66, Plattsburgh 46
Moriah (66)
Olcott 3-0-8, Sargent 0-0-0, Gilbo 0-0-0, Allen 1-1-3, Rohrer 6-5-17, Peters 0-0-0, Sprague 9-4-22, Swan 7-2-16. Totals- 26-12-66.
Plattsburgh (46)
Phillips 5-2-12, Filosca 3-0-6, Wylie 3-0-6, Golden 0-0-0, Mulholland 3-1-8, Goerlitz 0-2-2, King 2-3-8, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 2-0-4. Totals- 18-8-46.
Halftime- Moriah, 32-25.
3 point goals- Plattsburgh (2) Mulholland, King. Moriah (2) Olcott 2.
SARANAC 76
SARANAC LAKE 66
SARANAC LAKE — The Chiefs, led by Justin Bedard’s 27 points, pulled off a 10-point win against the Red Storm.
Bedard also netted one three pointer. Kyler White was the next highest scorer for Saranac, with 14 points and one trey, followed by Matt Faville and Sebastian Dandrow-Pellerin, with 10 points each. Keagan Pecor recorded two treys in his nine point performance.
“Saranac led from start to finish,” Saranac Lake coach Dermott Morgan said. “We had no answer for Bedard.”
Nate McCarthy notched 26 points in the loss along with one three-pointer. Landon Faubert netted three three-pointers, adding to his 11 point total. Caleb Akey netted 14 points, and Landon LaDue 10, with one trey.
“We cut it to five points with two minutes to go, but Saranac finished strong to secure the win. Hats off to Coach Recore, Saranac was the better team tonight,” Morgan said.
“I’m proud of the way my boys never quit, we gave ourselves a chance late in the game.”
—
Saranac 76, Saranac Lake 66
Saranac (76)
Bedard 10-6-27, Faville 4-2-10, Pecor 3-1-9, Medley 0-0-0, Pellerin 4-2-10, Pierce 3-0-6, Wing 0-0-0, Kirby 0-0-0, White 5-3-14. Totals: 30-14-76.
Saranac Lake (66)
LaDue 4-1-10, McCarthy 8-9-26, Akey 5-4-14, NaVarra 1-1-3, Faubert 4-0-11, Clark 1-0-2. Totals: 22-15-66.
Halftime- Saranac, 41-32.
3 point goals- Saranac (4) Pecor 2, Bedard, White. Saranac Lake (5) LaDue, McCarthy, Faubert 3.
AUSABLE VALLEY 88
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 56
CHAMPLAIN — The Patriots pulled off a sound victory against the Cougars, led by Eli Douglas’ 25-point performance.
Aiden Lopez also netted 20 points for AuSable Valley, including four three-pointers. Korvin Dixon also contributed 18 points, and Carson Garcia had two treys in the win.
For Northeastern Clinton, Darren Dubois led with 19 points, followed by Jordan Brown with 13, who also had three three-pointers. Braydon Monette also recorded a three.
AuSable Valley led at the half, 56-22.
—
AuSable Valley 88, NCCS 56
AuSable Valley (88)
Kol. Dixon 3-0-6, McCabe 0-0-0, Kor. Dixon 8-2-18, Garcia 3-0-8, Matilla 1-4-6, Rein 0-0-0, Lopez 9-1-20, Douglas 10-5-25. Totals: 34-12-88.
NCCS (56)
Brown 5-0-13, Prairie 0-3-3, Guay 1-1-3, Deuso 0-0-0, Monette 2-0-5, Dubois 9-1-19, Gilbo 2-2-6, Dubuque 2-5-9. Totals: 21-12-56.
Halftime- AuSable Valley 56-22.
3 point goals- AVCS (6) Lopez 4, Garcia 2. NCCS (4) Brown 3, Monette.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 69
PERU 55
PERU — Matt Boulrice’s 20 points and Brady Boulrice’s 15 were the keys in the Bobcats win over the Nighthawks.
Brady Boulrice also netted a three-pointer, along with Dalton Murphy.
For Peru, Wyatt Premore scored the game-high 25 points, along with five three-pointers. Samuel Godfrey III also netted 23 points, and Connor Sweeney hit a trey in the loss.
The Bobcats led at halftime, 35-10.
—
NAC 69, Peru 55
NAC (69)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 1-0-2, Murphy 2-0-5, Boulrice 6-2-15, Damour 1-1-3, Boulrice 9-2-20, Magoon 3-0-6, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-2-4, LaFountain 1-2-4, Benware 4-0-8. Totals: 28-9-69.
Peru (55)
Petit-Frere 0-0-0, Premore 6-8-25, Haudberg 0-0-0, Tyrell 0-0-0, Falvo 2-1-5, Godfrey III 7-9-23, Sweeney 1-0-3, Petro 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-2-2. Totals: 16-20-55.
Halftime- NAC, 35-10.
3 point goals- NAC (2) Murphy, Boulrice. Peru (6) Premore 5, Sweeney.
BEEKMANTOWN 69
TICONDEROGA 41
BEEKMANTOWN — The Sentinels shot out to an early lead before the Eagles clawed their way back, led by Nate Parliament with 15 points and Brady Mannix with 14.
Mannix also managed four three-pointers, and Parliament along with Jack Beauregard one each. Josh Bergin netted 12 points, and grabbed eight boards, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Wyatt LaBorde recorded a three pointer and four assists in his seven-point game.
“This was good for us to face adversity and fight back. We had seven guys score in the second quarter as we shared the ball,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said.
“In the words of Dorothy, ‘There’s no place like home!’ We outscored Ti 40-18 in the middle quarters to gain control of the game.”
For Ticonderoga, Braden Perry led with 12 points, including three treys. Connor Yaw tallied eight points and Ayden Smith hit a three in the loss.
“Now, we head into a two-week stretch on the road. It will feel like we’re out on tour,” Castine said.
—
Beekmantown 69, Ticonderoga 41
Beekmantown (69)
Mannix 5-0-14, VanNatten 5-0-10, LaBorde 3-0-7, Parent 1-0-2, Parliament 6-2-15, Beauregard 1-0-3, Bergin 5-2-12, Sand 3-0-6. Totals: 29-4-69.
Ticonderoga (41)
Yaw 4-0-8, Smith 1-0-3, Montalbano 1-0-2, Vigliotti 1-2-4, Perry 4-1-12, Drinkwine 1-0-2, Stonirsch 2-0-4, Olden 3-0-6. Totals: 17-3-41.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 35-23.
3 point goals- Ti (4) Perry 3, Smith. Beekmantown (7) Mannix 4, LaBorde, Parliament, Beauregard.
