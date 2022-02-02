Schroon Lake downs Boquet Valley, 46-37

ELIZABETHTOWN — Schroon Lake’s offensive attack was led by Kayli Hayden and Brittany Mieras, with 16 and 13 points, respectively, to push past Boquet Valley, 46-37, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball, Wednesday.
Mieras also had three shots from behind the arch and Allison Baker had one, finishing with 10 points.
“Schroon Lake beat us in every phase of the game,” Griffins’ coach Hokey McKinley said. He noted that the Wildcats’ defensive intensity, shooting and rebounding were all aspects that they edged out the home team in.
For Boquet, Abbey Schwoebel had the game-high 21 points, along with two treys.
The Wildcats only led by two points at the break, 22-20.
—
Schroon Lake 46, Boquet Valley 37
Schroon Lake (46)
D. Cutting 1-0-2, M. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 1-0-2, Smith 1-1-3, Hayden 8-0-16, Baker 4-1-10, Shaughnessy 0-0-0, Arnold 0-0-0, Mieras 5-0-13. Totals: 20-2-46.
Boquet Valley (37)
Bisselle 0-0-0, Kirkby 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Monty 2-0-4, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 7-5-21, Lobdell 1-0-2, Reynolds 0-0-0, Pulsifer 2-1-5, Caputo 2-0-4, Denton 0-1-1. Totals: 14-7-37.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 22-20.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (4) Mieras 3, Baker. Boquet Valley (2) Schwoebel 2.
BOLTON 48
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 28
BOLTON — Jadynn Egloff and Jane Pfau each had 16 points in Bolton’s 20-point triumph over Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Pfau had four treys and Egloff two, along with Maillie Kelley hitting one.
“Egloff, Kelley and Pfau really made the Orange work tonight,” Eagles coach Luke Schweickert said. “They worked really hard defensively and complemented each other well tonight. I was impressed with Pfau and Egloff’s drive and mental toughness tonight.”
For the away team, Kylie Cannan led with eight points and two treys, followed by Olivia Zumpano with six points and two treys. Annalise Penrose and Haylie Puterko each netted a three as well.
—
Bolton 48, IL/LL 28
Bolton (48)
Egloff 7-0-16, Hubert 2-0-4, Pfau 6-0-16, Moskov 0-0-0, Scott 0-1-1, Kelley 3-1-8, Trowbridge 1-0-2, Varney 0-0-0, Figueroa 0-1-1, Williams 0-0-0. Totals: 19-3-48.
IL/LL (28)
Norton 0-0-0, Zumpano 2-0-6, Penrose 2-0-5, Cannan 3-0-8, Puterko 2-0-5, Liddle 1-2-4 Liddle 0-0-0, Harris 0-0-0. Totals: 10-2-28.
Halftime- Bolton, 34-9.
3 point goals- Bolton (7) Pfau 4, Egloff 2, Kelley. IL/LL (6) Zumpano 2, Cannan 2, Puterko, Penrose.
KEENE 49
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 12
KEENE —On Keene’s Senior Night, senior Megan Quinn paced the Beavers over Johnsburg/Minerva with a double-double, 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Haylie Buysse also had 18 points, along with three three-pointers, and Quinn added one. Mia Ellis, another senior, had seven tallies along with 12 boards.
“The team played great defense, holding a shutout until halftime,” Keene coach Cori Anne Favro said.
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Mackenzie Mulligan led with four points.
—
Keene 49, J/M 12
Keene (49)
VanNess 1-0-2, LaVallee 0-0-0, Shambo 1-0-2, Ellis 3-1-7, Harmer 0-0-0, Buysse 7-1-18, Quinn 5-7-18, Jones 0-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0. Totals: 18-9-49.
J/M (12)
Bernard 1-0-3, Dunbar 0-2-2, Lupa 0-0-0, Mohowski 1-0-2, Mulligan 2-0-4, Noel 0-1-1, Scott 0-0-0. Totals: 4-3-12.
Halftime- Keene, 29-0.
3 point goals- Keene (4) Buysse 3, Quinn.
CVAC
SARANAC 44
MORIAH 20
MORIAH — Sydney Meyers led the Chiefs with 22 points to a victory over the Vikings.
Meyers also netted a three-pointer, along with Brenna Ducatte and Lia Parker, while Layla Pellerin hit two.
“Meyers can score from anywhere on the court and we had a hard time staying in front of her,” Moriah’s Gary Olcott said. “Coach Newell has his girls playing some real good basketball.”
For Moriah, Hannah Gaddor led with eight tallies, followed by Jayde Trow with six.
“Our girls played hard but Saranac’s intensity on defense forced us into too many turnovers,” Olcott said.
—
Saranac 44, Moriah 20
Saranac (44)
M. Denis 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 1-1-4, Lay. Pellerin 2-0-6, Meyers 9-3-22, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, L. Denis 0-0-0, Brault 2-0-4, Ducatte 3-1-8. Totals: 17-5-44.
Moriah (20)
Marcil 0-0-0, Snyder 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Towns 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 2-0-4, Trow 2-2-6, Gaddor 4-0-8, Sprague 1-0-2. Totals: 9-2-20.
Halftime- Saranac, 24-10
3 point goals- Saranac (5) Lay. Pellerin 2, Meyers, Parker, Ducatte.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 43
TICONDEROGA 35
TICONDEROGA — Cora Long led the Hornets over the Sentinels with 12 points and two three-pointers.
Calli Fitzwater and Charlotte Steria each had eight points while Alyssa Hemingway, who hit one trey, had seven tallies.
“This game was tight the entire way,” Ticonderoga’s Dan Dorsett said. “Both teams played very hard throughout. The game was tied with a minute to go when Long hit a three to take the lead.”
Dorsett said that Plattsburgh High did a nice job of handling the loud gym at Ticonderoga and deserved to win.
“They made key shots and free throws when it counted,” he said.
For the home squad, Cassidy Mattison led with 11 points and two treys, while Sophia Dorsett had eight points including two threes. Kennedy Davis also notched nine points.
“Our girls played their hearts out and didn’t deserve to lose,” Dorsett said. “We will continue to work hard and try to improve each time we play. I have a great group of girls.”
—
PHS 43, Ti 35
PHS (43)
Hewson 1-1-3, Long 3-4-12, Bilow 1-0-3, Hemingway 2-2-7, Fitzwater 3-2-8, Steria 2-4-8, DeTulleo 1-0-2. Totals: 13-13-43.
Ti (35)
Dorsett 3-0-8, Sutphen 0-0-0, Mattison 4-1-11, L. Zelinski 2-1-5, S. Zelinski 1-0-2, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 2-5-9, Pound 0-0-0. Totals: 12-7-35.
Halftime- Tied, 19-19.
3 point goals- PHS (3) Long 2, Hemingway. Ti (4) Dorsett 2, Mattison 2.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 41
BEEKMANTOWN 21
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats’ offensive effort was led by Abby Peryea’s 16-point performance.
Isabella Gilmore was next with nine points and 11 rebounds. Alexis Belrose had nine rebounds and a trey. Mackenna Labarge finished with eight points and one three-pointer.
“I was very pleased with our defensive performance tonight,” Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge said. “It was a great team effort.”
For the visiting Eagles, Faith Whitney led with eight tallies, six of those points coming from behind the arch. Grace McCasland also secured a three.
—
Northern Adirondack 41, Beekmantown 21
Northern Adirondack (41)
LaBarge 2-3-8, Gilmore 4-1-9, Belrose 1-1-3, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-2-2, Charland 1-0-2, Abby Peryea 8-0-16. Totals: 16-7-41.
Beekmantown (21)
Whitney 3-0-8, McCasland 1-0-3, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 0-0-0, Regan 3-0-6, Miller 0-0-0, Parliament 1-1-3, Mesec 0-0-0, Parker 0-1-1. Totals: 8-2-21.
Halftime- NAC, 17-12.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (3) Whitney 2, McCasland. NAC (2) Belrose, LaBarge.
AUSABLE VALLEY 50
PERU 42
CLINTONVILLE — Lilley Keyser guided the Patriots with 17 points and Brooklyn Douglass contributed 14 points, 10 of which came from free-throws, pushing to a victory over the Nighthawks.
Keyser also hit a trio of threes, with Kaydence Hoehn securing one, totaling nine points.
“In the first half we played very well,” AuSable Valley coach Jon Douglass said. “We had some good rotations on the ball and saw the floor well, along with doing a great job on the boards.”
For Peru, Kortney McCarthy had the game-high with 20 points, despite the loss. She also hit two three-pointers, with Mia Marino hitting one.
“In the third quarter we lost momentum and Peru was able to come back into the game, out-rebounding and out-scoring us,” Douglass said.
—
AVCS 50, Peru 42
AVCS (50)
Richards 2-0-4, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 6-2-17, Knapp 0-0-0, B. Douglass 2-10-14, Hoehn 4-0-9
Egglefield 0-0-0, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 3-0-6, Durgan 0-0-0. Totals: 17-12-50.
Peru (42)
Lawliss 1-0-2, Marino 2-0-5, McCarthy 8-2-20, Prescott 0-0-0, Sypek 3-0-6, Robinson 0-0-0, Hendrix 2-0-4, St. Denis 1-3-5, Palmer 0-0-0, Brousseau 0-0-0. Totals: 17-5-42.
Halftime- AVCS, 26-12.
3 point goals- AVCS (4) Keyser 3, Hoehn. Peru (3) McCarthy 2, Marino.
BOYS
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 52
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 10
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers secured a sound win over the Orange, with Will Douglas and Sam Hooker each scoring 11 points.
PJ Colby and Seb Cecunjanin each netted eight in the win as well. Adnan Cecunjanin, Colton Kondrat and Douglas each hit one three.
For the Orange, Alec Fraiser led with four points.
—
Lake Placid 52, IL/LL 10
Lake Placid (52)
Byrne 1-2-4, Colby 4-0-8, Ledwith 1-0-2, A.Cecunjanin 2-0-5, Kondrat 1-0-3, S.Cecunjanin 4-0-8, Douglas 5-0-11, Hooker 3-5-11. Totals: 21-7-52.
IL/LL (10)
Clark 0-0-0, Hutchins 1-1-3, Hosley 0-0-0, Stanton 0-2-2, Morse 0-0-0, Kendall 0-0-0, Fraiser 0-4-4, Hall 0-1-1. Totals: 1-8-10.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 27-2.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (3) A. Cecunjanin, Kondrat, Douglas.
NON LEAGUE
FORT ANN 51
SCHROON LAKE 44
SCHROON LAKE — Dylan Brown led Fort Ann to a win over Schroon Lake with 14 points.
Cullen Jackson also netted 12 and Jack Dornan 10 for the winners. Jackson had two treys along with Callon Sutliff, with Jackson Paige hitting one.
“Credit to Coach Nassivera for a good game plan and execution down the stretch,” Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail said. “These are the types of games that get your teams ready for sectionals. There is a lot of good to take from this game.”
For the home team, Isaiah Pelkey led with 16 points including two threes. Corbin Baker contributed 14 and Carter Hart 10.
“This game will go in the book as a loss but I can walk away feeling good about our performance tonight on both ends of the court,” Silvernail said. “We battled a much bigger team for 32 minutes and were almost able to come out on top.”
—
Fort Ann 51, Schroon Lake 44
Fort Ann (51)
Paige 1-0-3, Blondin 2-0-4, D. Brown 6-2-14, G. Brown 0-0-0, Sutliff 2-1-7, Jackson 5-0-12, Dornan 3-4-10, Hernandez 0-2-2. Totals: 19-9-52.
Schroon Lake (44)
Hartwell 1-0-3, Hart 3-4-10, Pelkey 7-0-16, Phillips 0-0-0, Wasif 1-1-3, Baker 6-2-14. Totals: 18-7-44.
Halftime- Fort Ann, 33-31.
3 point goals- Fort Ann (5) Jackson 2, Sutliff 2, Paige. Schroon Lake (3) Pelkey 2, Hartwell.
TUESDAY
MVAC
BOLTON 56
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 28
LONG LAKE — Eighth grader Jace Hubert led Bolton with 15 points to a victory over Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Tyler Trowbridge followed with 12 points, along with Andrew Johnson tallying 11, and Jaxon Egloff 10. Johnson hit a trio of threes, with Hubert and Trowbridge notching one.
“We used a sound defensive effort to come away with the win,” Bolton coach Cody Kober said. “The defensive pressure allowed for easier looks for a majority of our players as the box score shows a rounded scoring.
Garret Hutchins led the Orange with 14 points and two three-pointers. Alec Fraiser also netted 10 in the loss.
—
Bolton 56, IL/LL 28
Bolton (56)
Egloff 1-8-10, Hubert 7-0-15, Johnson 4-0-11, Eager 2-0-4, Kelley 0-0-0, C. Becker 2-0-4, Trowbridge 5-1-12, L. Becker 0-0-0. Totals: 21-9-56.
IL/LL (28)
Clark 0-0-0, Brouthers 1-0-2, Hutchins 4-4-14, Hosley 1-0-2, Stanton 0-0-0, Kendall 0-0-0, Fraiser 5-0-10, Hall 0-0-0. Totals: 11-4-28.
Halftime- Bolton, 20-13.
3 point goals- Bolton (5) Johnson 3, Hubert, Trowbridge. IL/LL (2) Hutchins 2.
