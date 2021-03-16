ELIZABETHTOWN — Malena Gereau poured in 22 points and Kayli Hayden followed with 16 to power Schroon Lake to a 58-43 victory over Boquet Valley in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball on Monday.
The Wildcats held a one-point lead before taking control of the contest in the third quarter.
“Schroon Lake outscored Boquet Valley by 10 in the third quarter by creating turnovers and executing on offense while gaining control of the game,” Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said.
Abbey Schwoebel accounted for 17 of the Griffins' points, including 11 from the foul line.
—
Schroon Lake 58, Boquet Valley 43
Schroon Lake (58)
Cutting 3-1-7, Smith 0-0-0, Maisonville 1-0-2, Hayden 6-4-16, Baker 4-1-9, Mieras 0-0-0, Gereau 9-1-22, Shaughnessy 1-0-2. Totals- 24-7-58.
Boquet Valley (43)
Burdo 2-0-5, Kirkby 0-0-0, Monty 2-0-4, Poe 1-0-2, Schwoebel 3-11-17, Thompson 1-0-2, Lobdell 1-0-2, Sy. Bisselle 1-0-2, King 1-0-2, Sk. Bisselle 1-0-2. Totals- 15-11-43.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 21-20.
3-point goals- Schroon Lake (3) Gereau 3. Boquet Valley (1) Burdo.
SETON CATHOLIC 47
CHAZY 25
PLATTSBURGH — Kennedy Spriggs led the way with 14 points as the Knights defeated the Eagles.
Abby Pearl tossed in seven points for Seton Catholic while three other Knights added six markers apiece.
The leading scorer for Chazy was Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain with 11 points.
“It was an overall team effort on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “We came out strong, energized and ready to play. We started the first quarter on a 17-2 run.”
—
Seton Catholic 47, Chazy 25
Chazy (25)
Chapman 1-1-3, McChesney 2-0-4, Turek 2-0-5, Gonyo-Lafountain 5-0-11, Smith 0-0-0, Poupore 1-0-2. Totals- 11-1-25.
Seton Catholic (47)
Hughes 2-2-6, Murnane 2-1-6, Whalen 3-0-6, Conti 1-0-2, Beauduin 1-0-2, Spriggs 7-0-14, Rock-Perez 0-2-2, Nidasi 1-0-2, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 3-1-7, Di Patrizio 0-0-0. Totals- 20-6-47.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 28-8.
3-point goals- Chazy (2) Turek, Lafountain. Seton Catholic (1) Murnane.
CVAC
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 29
BEEKMANTOWN 27
ELLENBURG — Abby Peryea scored the game-winning shot at the buzzer after Mackenna LaBarge dished off an inbounds pass with 0.3 seconds to go to send the Bobcats home happy.
The Eagles led most of the game before Northern Adirondack took a four-point lead late, but Beekmantown battled back to tie it up down the stretch.
Isabella Gilmore finished with 10 points to lead Bobcat scorers, and Alexis Belrose was next with nine.
Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge said Gilmore had a strong all-around game as well as Kiera Regan of the Eagles who totaled a team-high 10 points.
—
Northern Adirondack 29, Beekmantown 27
Beekmantown (27)
G. McCasland 0-2-2, H. Williams 1-0-2, L. Cross 3-0-6, E. Chapman 1-0-2, F. Whitney 1-2-5, P. Parliament 0-0-0, K. Regan 2-6-10. Totals: 8-10-27.
NAC (29)
M. LaBarge 0-0-0, I. Gilmore 5 - 0 -10, A. Belrose 4-0-9, R. Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-0-0, S. Charland 3-1-7, Abby Peryea 1-1-3, A. Barber 0-0-0, E. Vanvalkenburg 0-0-0. Totals: 13-2-29.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 12-8.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (1) Whitney. NAC (1) Belrose.
PERU 46
MORIAH 33
PORT HENRY — The Nighthawks connected on seven 3-pointers on their way to a win.
Kortney McCarthy and Brianna Brousseau tallied 14 and 13 points, respectively, to pace Peru in scoring.
Sage Baker led the Vikings with seven points and Kennady Allen was next with six.
“Hats off to them,” Moriah coach Steve Pelkey said. “You have to pick your poison, and we were set on trying to contain their inside presence. They had dominated the second half of our first game in Peru. So, we dared their guards, other than McCarthy, to make shots.
“To their credit, they knocked them down. I felt we improved our play from our last two games. We executed better offensively than we have been lately.”
—
Peru 46, Moriah 33
Peru (46)
Sypek 0-1-1, McCarthy 5-1-14, Beattie 3-0-8, Jackson 1-1-4, Lawliss 0-1-1, Marino 1-0-3, Hendrix 1-0-2, St. Denis 0-0-0, Brousseau 4-5-13. Totals- 15-9-46.
Moriah (33)
Eichen 1-0-2, Marcil 1-0-3, Snyder 0-1-1, Briggs 1-0-3, Allen 3-0-6, Bosarge 1-2-4, Olcott 1-0-2, Baker 3-1-7, Trow 1-0-2, Gaddor 1-1-3. Totals- 13-5-33.
Halftime- Peru, 24-16.
3-point goals- Peru (7) McCarthy 3, Beattie 2, Jackson, Marino. Moriah (2) Briggs. Marcil.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 44
TICONDEROGA 38
PLATTSBURGH — A very close game went the way of the Hornets late who came from behind to beat the Sentinels.
Cora Long connected on four shots from behind the arc and totaled 14 points, while Kennedi LaValley scored 14 points of her own to pace the Plattsburgh scoring attack.
"Ticonderoga is a well-coached team, and they did a lot of really good things tonight," Hornets coach Joe Mazzella said. "Hats off to them. They played really good basketball. It was a great game that came down to situational hoop, and we just happened to be on the better side of plays at the end."
Sophia Dorsett and Cassidy Mattison both poured in nine points to lead Ticonderoga.
"We got some necessary stops and converted down the stretch, and it was a full team effort all the way around," Mazzella said. "I am really happy for our kids, and hopefully, this can get us rolling moving forward."
—
Plattsburgh High 44, Ticonderoga 38
Ticonderoga (38)
Charboneau 2-0-4, Dorsett 3-0-9, Mattison 4-0-9, Price 1-0-3, Davis 1-4-6, Zelinski 3-1-7. Totals: 14-5-38.
Plattsburgh (44)
Long 5-0-14, Yocum 0-0-0, Fuller 1-0-2, Hemingway 0-3-3, Fitzwater 1-1-3, LaValley 3-7-14, Crahan 1-0-2, Whalen 0-0-0, Steria 3-0-6. Totals: 14-11-44.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 20-19.
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (5) Dorsett 3, Mattison, Price. Plattsburgh High (5) Long 4, LaValley.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 63
AUSABLE VALLEY 44
CLINTONVILLE — Four different members of the Cougars accounted for double-digit point totals with Abby Racine and Audrianna Hollister leading the way with 16 apiece.
"NCCS is a very disciplined team," Patriots coach Jon Douglass said. "They have their defense down to a science. They did a great job of applying pressure defensively, which is where a lot of our mistakes happened. I’m proud of my girls. We proved that we can compete while under pressure. Moving forward, I would like to see less turnovers and cleaner passes."
Marlie Sample pitched in an extra 11 points followed by 10 more from Bailee LaFountain.
Koree Stillwell's 18 points paced the AuSable Valley scoring attack as she inched closer to the 1,000-point plateau.
—
Northeastern Clinton 63, AuSable Valley 44
NCCS (63)
Roberts 0-0-0, Hollister 6-3-16, Guerin 1-1-3, Creller 0-0-0, Dubois 0-0-0, Prairie 0-0-0, Sample M. 3-4-11, Sample B. 0-5-5, Racine 5-6-16 LaFountain 4-2-10, Trombly 1-0-2. Totals: 20-21-63.
AuSable Valley (44)
Prentiss 1-1-3, Keyser 0-0-0, Douglass 4-1-10 Rennie 3-0-8, Richards 0-0-0, Bombard 0-0-0 Hoehn 0-0-0, Stillwell 5-5-18, Shambo 2-1-5 Durgan 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0. Totals: 15-8-44.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 26-14.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) Hollister, M. Sample. AuSable (6) Douglass, Rennie 2, Stillwell 3.
BOYS
MVAC
CHAZY 63
SETON CATHOLIC 60 (OT)
PLATTSBURGH — Traygan Coon saved his best trey for last as he knocked down a shot at the buzzer in overtime to send the Eagles to the win over the Knights.
Coon finished with five triples in the game and recorded 17 points, which was one shy of the team-high mark of 18 recorded by Patrick Dwyer.
Freshman Aiden Pearl totaled a game-high 22 points and grabbed 20 boards to pace the Knights and hit a shot in the lane near the end of regulation that forced overtime, and he also hit two clutch free throws to tie the game in extra time before Chazy spoiled Seton Catholic's rally.
"It's a tough way to lose, but we are getting better," Knights coach Larry Converse said. "The effort is there, but we just have to work better on execution. That will come with more practice time.
"Dwyer had a great game. He runs the show for them, and Devin Therrian is tough for them inside. What hurt us was they had seven threes."
Therrian (14) and Joey deOndarza (10) combined for an additional 24 points to boost the Eagles.
Dominic Allen bucketed 17 points to help Seton Catholic, and Kolbee LaPoint's 14 points and 14 rebounds rounded out a double-double night for the Knights' senior. Ashton Guay dished out six assists.
—
Chazy 63, Seton Catholic 60 (OT)
Chazy (63)
Barcomb 1-0-2, Hunyor 1-0-2, Dwyer 8-2-18, Juneau 0-0-0, deOndarza 4-0-10, LaBarge 0-0-0, Salimando 0-0-0, Therrian 7-0-14, Coon 5-2-17. Totals: 26-4-63.
Seton Catholic (60)
Guay 1-2-5, Shalton 1-0-2, Grafstein 0-0-0, Pearl 10-2-22, Allen 7-3-17, LaPoint 5-4-14.Totals: 24-11-60.
Halftime- No score provided.
3 point goals- Chazy (7) deOndarza 2, Coon 5. Seton Catholic (1) Guay.
SCHROON LAKE 60
BOQUET VALLEY 38
ELIZABETHTOWN — Isiah Pelkey (17) and Oliver Higgens (16) did the most damage in the points category for the Wildcats.
Schroon Lake punished Boquet Valley on the glass.
"You have to rebound the ball, and tonight, we didn't do that," Griffins coach Colby Pulsifer said. "A quality team like Schroon Lake made us pay for not rebounding the ball."
Aidan Lobdell filled the stat sheet with eight points, seven steals and six rebounds to pace Boquet Valley, while Brandon Tromblee and Kaleb Pettit both scored seven.
—
Schroon Lake 60, Boquet Valley 38
Schroon Lake (60)
Farris 2-0-5, Gratto, 0-0-0, Higgens 6-4-16, Hart 1-0-2, Pelkey 6-0-17, Yarosh 3-0-9, Dumoulin 2-1-5, Baker 3-0-6. Totals: 23-5-60.
Boquet Valley (38)
Pettit 3-0-7, Negroni 0-0-0, Hooper 1-1-3, Race 0-0-0, Fiegl 2-0-5, Mousseau 0-0-0, Jacques 1-2-4, Buehler 1-1-4, Lobdell 4-0-8, Tromblee 3-1-7. Totals: 15-5-38.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 39-17.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (9) Farris, Pelkey 5, Yarosh 3. Boquet Valley (3) Pettit, Fiegl, Buehler.
CVAC
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 76
PERU 44
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats put up 27 points in the first quarter, and that hot start proved to be very important.
Every member of Northern Adirondack got into the scoring category, and Cody Lambert led the way with 23 points to go along with his six rebounds.
Silas Lewis (17) and Tommy Bergeron (11) also hit double digits for the Bobcats.
Northern Adirondack coach Nate Bilow said his team played well and set the tone of the game with six treys in that high-scoring first quarter.
"We have some guys that can play ball, and tonight that came out a little," Bilow said. "We haven't looked very good in our last few outings. Silas had his best game as a Bobcat and that's encouraging.
"I thought Brady Magoon and Hunter Trombley played well at times, too. Our defense is still not where it needs to be, and we will have to work on it in-game tomorrow versus a decent team in Beekmantown, but the boys seem positive. The few practices we do have a week are good, and hopefully we can correct things we need to as we go."
Samuel Godfrey managed to finish with 13 points for the Nighthawks.
—
Northern Adirondack 76, Peru 44
Peru (44)
Premore 2-2-8, Burgette 2-0-4, Sweeney 0-0-0, Tyrell 2-1-5, Corral 1-0-3, Godfrey 5-2-13, Guay 1-1-4, Joy 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-1-1, Manchester 3-0-6. Totals: 16-7-44.
NAC (76)
Bergeron 4-1-11, B.Boulrice 1-0-2, M.Boulrice 2-1-5, Murphy 2-1-5, Trombley 1-1-4, Lafountain 1-0-2, Spooner 1-0-3, Lewis 4-3-17, Lambert 10-1-23, Magoon 2-2-4. Totals: 30-7-76.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 43-22.
3 point goals- Peru (5) Premore 2, Corral, Godfrey, Guay. NAC (9) Bergeron 2, Trombley, Spooner, Lewis 3, Lambert 2.
NON-CONFERENCE
TICONDEROGA 39
WILLSBORO 29
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels erased a nine-point deficit at the half and rallied past the Warriors.
Monty Benedict tossed in 17 points to lead the way for Ticonderoga, and Brennon Farney scored a game-high 19 for Willsboro.
“We dug in defensively after the half and battled back to tie the game going into the fourth quarter,” Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette said. “Monty Benedict had a huge game for us on the offensive and defensive boards. He ended up with 15 rebounds and three blocks.”
Braden Perry chipped in with 10 rebounds for the Sentinels.
—
Ticonderoga 39, Willsboro 29
Willsboro (29)
Arnold 1-1-4, Reithel 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 0-1-1, Farney 8-0-19, H. King 0-0-0, T. King 2-0-5, Sweatt 0-0-0, Drollette 0-0-0. Totals- 11-2-29.
Ticonderoga (39)
Smith 0-0-0, Molina 1-0-2, Brown 1-0-2, Stonitsch 2-0-4, Perry 2-2-6, Benedict 7-1-17, Olden 3-0-6, Huestis 1-0-2. Totals- 17-2-39.
Halftime- Willsboro, 24-15.
3-point goals- Willsboro (5) Farney, Arnold, T. King. Ticonderoga (2) Benedict 2.
SATURDAY
GIRLS
BOLTON 46
HADLEY-LUZERNE 45
LAKE LUZERNE — Maria Baker was fouled on a layup as time expired and sank the game-winning free throw in a fitting end to her outstanding career.
Baker is a two-time MVAC Most Valuable Player.
“It was the last shot of her amazing career,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said.
Bolton trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter and rallied into a 45-42 lead when freshman Ila Hubert hit a 3-pointer. Hadley-Luzerne, however, came back to tie it at 45-all.
Senior Kate Van Auken scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter. Baker finished with 15 points.
Kayla Kenny paced Hadley-Luzerne with 17 points and Jordanne Kenny was next with 11.
—
Bolton 46, Hadley-Luzerne 45
Bolton (46)
Egloff 0-0-0, Van Auken 7-7-22, Hubert 3-0-7, Baker 6-3-15, Scott 1-0-2, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 0-0-0, Moscov 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0. Totals- 17-10-46.
Hadley-Luzerne (45)
Abbott 2-0-4, Graham 1-0-2, J. Kenny 4-2-11, Gorman 3-0-6, Lent 1-3-5, Haskell 0-0-0, K. Kenny 7-1-17. Totals- 18-6-45.
Halftime- Hadley-Luzerne, 21-20.
3-point goals- Bolton (2) Van Auken, Hubert. Hadley-Luzerne (3) K. Kenny 2, J. Kenny.
CVAC
NAC 47
PHS 37
PLATTSBURGH — The Bobcats placed four players in double figures in a balanced offensive attack.
Sophia Charland led the way with 11 points while Mackenna LaBarge, Alexis Belrose and Abby Peryea all added 10.
Kennedi LaValley tossed in 16 points and Cora Long 12 for the Hornets, with both hitting four 3-pointers.
NAC rallied from a 25-20 halftime deficit.
“We threw a lot of stuff at NAC and tried to mix things up a little bit,” Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazzella said. “But they responded and played better than we did down the stretch.”
—
NAC 47, Plattsburgh 37
NAC (47)
LaBarge 4-2-10, Bushey 0-0-0, Gilmore 2-0-5, Belrose 4-2-10, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-1-1, Charland 4-3-11, Abby Peryea 3-4-10, Barber 0-0-0, VanValkenburg 0-0-0. Totals- 17-12-47.
Plattsburgh (37)
Long 4-0-12, Yocum 0-0-0, Fuller 0-0-0, Hemingway 1-0-2, Fitzwater 3-0-7, LaValley 5-2-16, Crahan 0-0-0, Whalen 0-0-0. Totals- 13-2-37.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 25-20.
3-point goals- NAC (1) Gilmore. PHS (9) Long 4, LaValley 4, Fitzwater.
SARANAC 48
MORIAH 22
SARANAC — Payton Couture finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Chiefs. Sydney Myers added 10 points and did an excellent job defending Vikings' standout Zoe Olcott.
Saranac held a 22-12 halftime lead.
The leading scorer for Moriah was Hannah Gaddor with six points.
“I was very pleased with the girls' effort today as it was our fourth game in five days,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “We played well defensively from start to finish.
“Our girls are starting to figure out their roles offensively and are all buying into our team defense.”
—
Saranac 48, Moriah 22
Moriah (22)
Eichen 1-0-2, Snyder 1-0-2, Briggs 1-1-3, Allen 1-0-2, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 1-2-4, Trow 0-0-0, Baker 1-1-3, Gaddor 1-4-6. Totals- 7-8-22.
Saranac (48)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Ubl 0-0-0, Parker 2-0-5, Liberty 0-0-0, Myers 5-0-10, Denis 1-0-2, Garman 2-2-7, Ducatte 0-2-2, Reil 0-0-0, Couture 7-7-22. Totals- 17-11-48.
Halftime- Saranac, 22-12.
3-point goals- Saranac (3) Parker, Garman, Couture.
AUSABLE 46
TICONDEROGA 28
TICONDEROGA — Koree Stillwell poured in 17 points, including 11 in the second half, to power the Patriots. Brooklyn Douglass followed with a trio of 3-pointers for nine points.
Sophia Dorsett connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Sentinels, who trailed 17-10 at the half.
“AuSable Valley was able to pull away in the fourth quarter from a close game,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “We took the lead in the third quarter, and AuSable Valley responded with a good run to end the game.
“We improved a lot from the first meeting by holding AuSable Valley to 30 fewer points this time.”
—
AuSable Valley 46, Ticonderoga 28
AuSable Valley (46)
Prentiss 2-1-5, Keyser 0-2-2, Douglass 3-0-9, Rennie 1-0-2, Richards 1-0-2, Bombard 1-0-2, Stillwell 7-3-17, Shambo 1-1-3, Durgan 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-2-4. Totals- 17-9-48.
Ticonderoga (28)
J. Charboneau 0-0-0, Dorsett 4-0-12, S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Mattison 1-0-2, Price 1-0-3, B. Charboneau 1-0-3, Pound 1-0-2, Whitford 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0, Davis 0-2-2, Leerkes 1-0-2, L. Zelinski 0-2-2. Totals- 9-4-28.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 17-10.
3-point goals- AuSable Valley (3) Douglas 3. Ticonderoga (4) Dorsett 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.