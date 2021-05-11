Schroon Lake/Bolton tops Chazy, 12-3, in MVAC play

SCHROON LAKE — Ila Hubert accounted for a double and grand slam to power Schroon Lake/Bolton to a 12-3 victory over Chazy on Tuesday in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference softball.
The hosts trailed 3-2 before scoring five runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth.
Winning pitcher Jane Trowbridge and Julia Laperle each added a double, while Maggie Blair tripled for the Eagles.
—
Schroon Lake/Bolton 12, Chazy 3
Chazy 011 001 0 — 3
Schroon Lake/Bolton 010 155 x — 12
Lucas and Demers. Trowbridge and Scott. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Lucas. 2B- Hubert (SL/B), Laperle (SL/B), Trowbridge (SL/B). 3B- Blair (CCRS). HR- Hubert (SL/B).
KEENE 24
WELLS 3
WELLS — Keene pushed across 12 runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to its win.
Winning pitcher S. Johnson and Megan Quinn led Keene with three hits each, while Haylie Buysse and M. Harner added two apiece.
Alexis Brooks, Macy Orr and Emma Hoffman were the leading hitters for Wells with two each.
—
Keene 24, Wells 3
Keene (12)62 003 1 — 24 15 3
Wells 100 000 2 — 3 9 9
Johnson and Buysse. Hoffman, Brooks (3) and Rust. WP- Johnson. LP- Hoffman. 2B- Hoffman (WCS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 16
MORIAH 0
CLINTONVILLE — Winning pitcher Abby Sawyer and Haley Hickey combined to allow four hits and strike out 11 in the Patriots win in CVAC play.
Jordyn Pelkey, Hailey Tender, Sophie Rennie and Sierra Bronson rapped out two hits apiece for AuSable Valley. Koree Stillwell doubled and drove in two runs.
—
AuSable Valley 16, Moriah 0
Moriah 000 0 — 0 3 3
AuSable Valley 871 0 — 16 10 0
J. Eichen, G. Eichen (3) and Hayes. Sawyer, Hickey (4) and Richards. WP- Sawyer. LP- J. Eichen. 2B- Stillwell (AVCS).
