Schroon Lake, Bolton advance

AUSABLE VALLEY — Kate Van Auken and Maria Baker powered Bolton to a 53-42 victory over Boquet Valley in a Section VII Class D girls basketball semifinal Tuesday at AuSable Valley.
Van Auken notched 27 points and Baker came through with 23 for the Eagles.
“Kate Van Auken had a tremendous game carrying us offensively in the first half,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “She was determined to get to finals.
“Maria Baker was a force when we needed her down the stretch, hitting four critical free throws late to put the game away.”
The Eagles' Alysha McGarr added the remaining three points with three free throws.
Bolton was behind by two points at the half and came through with a 39-31 lead after the third quarter.
Abbey Schwoebel tossed in a team-high 19 points, and Analise Burdo (8) and Skylar Bisselle (5) combined for 13 points for the Griffins.
“The girls really came out determined (Tuesday),” Schweickert said. “We hadn’t played a game in almost a calendar month (Feb. 10).
“Skyler Scott did a tremendous job on Abbey Schwoebel as she is a tremendous player.”
The Section VII Class D girls basketball final will be held on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Plattsburgh State Field House.
“I’m very proud of our team for fighting our way back to finals,” Schweickert said.
—
Bolton 53, Boquet Valley 42
Boquet Valley (42)
Burdo 3-1-8, Shaw 2-0-4, Ploufe 0-0-0, Stephens 0-0-0, Monty 1-0-2, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 8-2-19, Thompson 0-0-0, Hunsdon 1-0-2, King 1-0-2, Bisselle 1-3-5, Buck 0-0-0. Totals: 17-6-42.
Bolton (53)
Gollhofer 0-0-0, VanAuken 12-3-27, Baker 9-4-23, Scott 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Varney 0-0-0, S. McGarr 0-0-0, Jennings 0-0-0, A. McGarr 0-3-3. Totals: 21-10-53.
Halftime- Bolton, 26-24.
3 point goals- Bolton (1) Baker. Boquet Valley (2) Burdo, Schwoebel.
SCHROON LAKE 51
KEENE 40
AUSABLE VALLEY — The Wildcats' Malena Gereau and Kayli Hayden scored 18 points apiece in their defeat of the Beavers.
Dakotah Cutting came through with 10 points, and Anna Maisonville and Ava Storman each chipped in two points for Schroon Lake.
“Keene gave us a game, never letting us get comfortable in our offense,” Wildcats coach Katie Jenks said. “They are a great offensive rebounding team, and Alyssa Summo had an impressive game.”
Summo tossed in a game-high 22 points and Emily Whitney pitched in seven.
Megan Quinn registered six points and Haylie Buysse added three for the Beavers.
Schroon Lake led 29-17 at halftime.
“In the end, I think it was our deep bench that allowed us to hold onto the lead,” Jenks said,
—
Schroon Lake 51, Keene 40
Keene (40)
Whitney 3-1-7, Shambo 0-0-0, Buysse 1-1-3, C. Quinn 0-1-1, Summo 10-1-22, M. Quinn 2-1-6, LaValley 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-1-1, Val Bagli 0-0-0. Totals: 16-6-40.
Schroon Lake (51)
Cutting 4-2-10, Kowal 0-0-0, Buell 0-0-0, Maisonville 1-0-2, Hayden 6-6-18, Baker 0-0-0, Shaughnessy 0-1-1, Storman 1-0-2, Mieras 0-0-0, Gereau 5-7-18, Smith 0-0-0, Tansey 0-0-0. Totals: 16-16-51.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 29-17.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (1) Gereau. Keene (2) Summo, M. Quinn.
