Sarnow shines, but Plattsburgh gymnasts beat Beekmantown

PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown’s Nate Sarnow won four of the night’s five events, but Plattsburgh was able to eke out a 152.4 - 147.3 win in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics meet, Wednesday.
Sarnow won the vault, bars, floor and all-around events to continue his strong season, but Caleigh Latour and Maleah Lunan got close enough to the top in enough events to secure the Hornet victory.
Lunan took third in the vault, behind her teammate Ninah Keliihananui in second, as well as finishing first in the beam, third in the bars, fifth in the floor and second in all-around.
Latour took fourth in the vault, bars, floor and all-around events, and second in the beam.
Oona Hall put forth a strong night for Seton Catholic, finishing second in the bars and floor, third in the all-around, fourth in the vault and fifth in the beam.
Plattsburgh 152.4, Beekmantown 147.3
Vault- 1. N. Sarnow, BCS, 9.15; 2. N. Keliihananui, PHS, 8.05; 3. M. Lunan, PHS, 8.0; T4. C. Latour, PHS, 7.9; T4. O. Hall, SC, 7.9; 5. S. Manor, BCS, 7.86; 6. G. Willmott, PHS, 7.7.
Bars- 1. N. Sarnow, BCS, 8.9; 2. O. Hall Seton 7.65; 3. M. Lunan, PHS, 7.3; 4. C. Latour, PHS, 7.2; 5. M. Tripp, BCS, 6.9; 6. D. Finley, BCS, 6.85.
Beam- 1. M. Lunan, PHS, 9.4; 2. C. Latour, PHS, 8.3; 3. S. Manor, BCS, 8.2; T4. E. Watts, PHS, 8.1; T4, G. Willmott, PHS, 8.1; 5. O. Hall, SC, 8.0; 6. D. Finley, BCS, 7.8.
Floor- 1. N. Sarnow, BCS, 9.35; 2. O. Hall, SC, 8.7; 3. S. Manor, BCS, 8.65; 4. C. Latour, PHS, 8.4; 5. M. Lunan, PHS, 8.2; 6. D. Finley, BCS, 8.05.
All around- 1. N Sarnow, BCS, 35.1; 2. M. Lunan, PHS, 32.9; 3. O. Hall, SC, 32.25; 4. C. Latour, PHS, 31.8; 5. S. Manor, BCS, 30.95; 6. G. Willmott, PHS, 29.95.
