Saranac's late push helps Chiefs defeat NCCS baseball, 5-4

SARANAC — Saranac used a late push to overtake Northeastern Clinton in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball action, Monday, winning 5-4.
Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning Gabe Spaulding led off with a single before Ryan Trudeau and Zack Vanvalkenburg reached on errors to load the bases for the Chiefs and Adrian Barnes singled in a run.
Justin Wing then worked a bases loaded walk to force in another before Logan Lucia grounded into a fielder’s choice with the Cougars getting the out at the plate.
Korbin Cranford hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game and Matt Faville reached on an error to push the go-ahead run to home.
The Cougars then tied it in the top of the seventh, with Jordan Wells leading off with a single, moving to second on an error, taking third on a wild pitch and making it to home plate after a hit by Tyler Guay.
In the bottom of the seventh with the score 4-4, Gabe Spaulding worked a walk for the chiefs, stole second and, after an intentional walk, eighth-grader Adrian Barnes got his second hit and RBI in as many innings, driving in the walk off run with a single.
Zach Vanvalkenburg tallied seven strikeouts for Saranac in the win.
Wells and Lucas Hemingway led the Northeastern offense with two hits apiece in the defeat.
—
Saranac 5, Northeastern Clinton 4
NCCS 001 011 1 — 4 7 4
SCS 000 004 1 — 5 5 2
Larbarge, Hemingway (7) and Guay. Vanvalkenburg, Cranford (6) and Wing. WP- Cranford. LP- K. Labarge. 2B- Trudeau (TCS), Yaw (TCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 8
PLATTSBURGH 4
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets opened the game hot with a three-run first inning, but the Eagles stayed with it to finish with the win.
“(Beekmantown) hit the ball well, played good defense and played hard the entire game,” Plattsburgh coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “They capitalized on the mistakes that we made, which good teams in our league will do.”
Steve Bronson and Nathan Parliament each connected with two hits for Beekmantown while Zachary LaPier and Quinn Brandell each recorded three hits in the win. The Eagles combined for 14 hits total.
Colin Golden led the Hornet offense in the loss with three hits, including one double, while Carter King registered two hits in the defeat.
Jack Ferris pitched well in relief for Plattsburgh, Shaughnessy added.
“He has done a great job in the preseason and early in the season making adjustments and working hard to get better each and every day,” Shaugnessy said.
—
Beekmantown 8, Plattsburgh 4
BCS 003 023 0 — 9 14 2
PHS 300 100 0 — 4 7 3
Bronson, Parliament (5) and Tetreault. Duquette, Ferris (4) and Lacey. WP- Bronson. LP- Duquette. 2B- Golden (PHS). 3B- Parliament (BCS), Bingel (BCS).
TICONDEROGA 9
MORIAH 1
MORIAH — The Sentinels got consistent scoring inning to inning to come away with a decisive win over the Vikings.
Nate Trudeau led the charge for the victorious Ti squad, pitching two innings as well as going three for five in his at-bats, with four RBI.
Gavin Tucker got the win on the mound for the Sentinels, striking out eight batters in four innings.
Moriah registered one hit and three errors in the loss.
—
Ticonderoga 9, Moriah 1
TCS 220 211 1 — 9 8 2
MCS 000 001 0 — 1 1 3
Tucker, Trudeau(5) Dorsett (7) and Crossman. Sargent, White (5) and Nephew. WP- Tucker. LP- Sargent. 2B- Trudeau (TCS), Yaw (TCS).
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 2
CROWN POINT 1
BOLTON — The merged Bolton/Schroon Lake team came away with a walk-off win in a tightly contested matchup against the Panthers.
The game went into the seventh inning tied, 1-1, before Andrew Johnson scoring on a passed ball to secure the victory.
Corbin Baker was credited for the Bolton/Schroon win on the mound after coming into the game in the fifth inning, but teammate Isaiah Pelkey pitched 10 strikeouts in the four innings prior.
Noah Spaulding pitched 15 strikeouts in the first six innings for Crown Point in the loss.
—
Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb 2, Crown Point 1
CP 000 100 0 — 1 2 1
SBN 100 000 1 — 2 2 2
Spaulding, Pertak (7) and J. Russell. Pelkey, Baker (5) and Wiktorko. WP- Baker. LP- Pertak.
WELLS 12
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 9
INDIAN LAKE — The Orange took a 5-4 lead with a five-run fourth inning, but the Indians then had a strong finish to regain the lead and take the game.
Matt Koniszewski and Tristan Purchase each hit a double for Wells in the win, while Koniszeski also threw the first three innings for Wells.
The Indians registered 11 hits and four errors, scoring one, four and three runs in the final three innings, respectively.
Garrett Hutchins pitched five innings for Indian Lake/Long Lake in its loss, also registering a double and two triples on offense.
—
Wells 12, Indian Lake/Long Lake 9
WCS 103 014 3 — 12 11 4
IL/LL 000 510 3 — 9 6 8
Koniszewski, Msimanga (4), DeCarr (5) and Simmons. Hutchins, Hosley (6), Clark (7), Puterko (7). WP- DeCarr. LP- Hutchins. 2B- Hutchins (IL/LL), Koniszewski (WCS), Purchase (WCS). 3B- Hutchins (IL/LL) 2.
BOQUET VALLEY 21
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
WESTPORT — Boquet Valley pitcher Maddox Rice dominated on the mound, leading to the pitching win and to the Griffins' 21-0 shut out of Johnsburg/Minerva.
Playing just five innings, Rice completed the game pitching, allowing only one hit and one walk as well as 10 strikeouts. At the plate, Rice went 2-for-2, including a double, as well as notching four RBIs and just missing a grand slam, according to coach Don Markwica.
Jameson Feigl went 3-for-4 at-bat, finishing his first varsity game with four RBIs and one double. Everett Cassavaugh also ran in two teammates, while Manny Frechette recorded his first varsity hit with a line drive single. Hunter Meachem, Nate Pettit and Teddy Gay also all recorded their first varstiy RBIs.
"This was a total team effort tonight, getting contributions up and down the lineup and from the bench," Markwica said. "We played well tonight to back up Maddox's effort on the mound."
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Andrew Prosser sent a single to the center in the fourth inning to record the team's lone hit of the game.
"The original starting pitcher for Johnsburg/Minerva was scratched as he led off the top of the first with a hit by pitch and it threw them off their game," Markwica said.
—
Boquet Valley 21, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
BV 577 2X — 21 7 0
JM 000 00 — 0 1 1
Rice and Armstrong. Dunbar, Cleveland (2), Wolfe (3) and Pierson. WP- Rice. LP- Dunbar. 2B- Rice (BV), Fiegl (BV).
NON-LEAGUE
PERU 20
CHAZY 1
PERU — A Nighthawk offensive explosion in the fourth inning spurred the Peru team to a rout of the Eagles.
The 12-run inning was highlighted by Zach O'Connell's RBI double, Ryan Maggy's three-run home run and Donnie Mitchell's two-run double.
“The fourth inning was the key inning for us where we put the ball in play and put some pressure on their defense,” Nighthawk coach Brian Marino said. “Our defense is getting better each game. Chazy put the ball in play and we were able to make the plays behind our pitchers.”
Mitchell, Wyatt Premore and Ethan Lawrence combined for eight strikeouts and only three walks on the Peru mound in the win.
Chase Clukey, Zane Stevens and Luke Moser all saw pitching action for Chazy in the loss.
The Eagle recorded three hits and five errors in the game.
—
Peru 20, Chazy 1
CCRS 000 000 1 — 1 3 5
PSC 220 (12)22 X — 1 16 2
Clukey, Stevens (3), Moser (4) and Columbus. Mitchell, Premore (4), Lawrence (6) and LaBarge. WP- Premore. LP- Clukey. 2B- O’Connell (PCS) 2, Graves (PCS), Mitchell (PCS). 3B- Corral (PCS). HR- Maggy (PCS).
