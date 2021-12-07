Saranac wrestlers open Section 7 slate with win over AuSable Valley

SARANAC — In the first Section 7 meet since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saranac wrestlers grappled their way to a decisive victory over AuSable Valley.
The Chiefs won 54-18 in the dual meet that was two years in the making.
Among the tilts that pushed Saranac to the win were two matches won by decision.
First, in the 172-pound weight class, Landen Smith took the victory over the Patriots’ Dom LaPier in a 6-2 decision.
Saranac’s Hayden Wells also won his weight class (189) by decision, dropping Warren Fray by a 4-2 count.
Dylan Cogswell won his weight class (215) in the fastest match of the meet, pinning AuSable Valley's David Rock in 22 seconds.
The Patriots' Jayden Burgess (102), AJ Swetson (138) and Zach McLean (285) all got wins in their respective weight classes, pinning their opponents in times of 1:17, 5:03 and 2:41, respectively. They were AuSable's three weight class wins in the meet.
The Chief’s Toryn Lavene (118) and Cayden Bouvia (SCS) won their weight classes by forfeit.
—
Saranac 54, AuSable Valley 18
Weight classes
102- Jayden Burgess (AVCS) pinned Brady Blair (SCS), 1:17.
110- Owen Stiles (SCS) pinned Logan Yeager (AVCS), 2:52.
118- Toryn Lavene (SCS) won by forfeit.
126- Ryan Devins (SCS) pinned LeLand Prey (AVCS) 3:22.
132- Ashton Seymour (SCS) pinned Jon Fletcher (AVCS), 1:50.
138- AJ Swetson (AVCS) pinned Keagan Sanders (SCS), 5:03.
145- Cayden Bouvia (SCS) won by forfeit.
152- Collin Clancy (SCS) pinned Wil Sprague (AVCS), 0:56
160- Hunter Devins (SCS) pinned Zach Bola (AVCS), 3:18.
172- Landen Smith (SCS) decision over Dom LaPier (AVCS), 6-2
189- Hayden Wells (SCS) decision over Warren Fray (AVCS), 4-2
215- Dylan Cogswell (SCS) pinned David Rock (AVCS), 0:22.
285- Zach McLean (AVCS) pinned Xavier Manalong (SCS), 2:41.
