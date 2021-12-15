Saranac wrestlers down Peru in dual meet

PERU — Saranac’s wrestlers kept their season rolling, Wednesday, beating Peru, 53-19, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action.
The Chiefs won five of the nine contested weight classes, as well as winning four classes by forfeit.
Hunter (172) and Ryan Devins (126) each won their respective weight classes, winning their tilts for Saranac in 2:11 and :43, respectively.
Also grabbing class wins in contested matchups for the Chiefs were Collin Clacey (152), Landen Smith (189) and Dylan Cogswell (215).
The Nighthawks’ Keegan Trim beat Owen Stiles to take the 110 weight class, while Kadin Johnson won the 132 class over Ashton Seymour, and Ethan Dickinson pinned Saranac’s Chase Green to win the 138 class.
—
Saranac 53, Peru 19
102- Blair (SCS) won by forfeit.
110- Trim (PCS) over Stiles (SCS).
118- Lavene (SCS) won by forfeit.
126- R. Devins (SCS) pinned Winch (PCS), 0:43.
132- Johnson (PCS) beat Seymour (SCS) by decision, 1-0.
138- Dickinson (PCS) pinned Green (SCS), 2:56.
145- Bouvia (SCS) won by forfeit.
152- Clacey (SCS) over Edwards (PCS).
160- Breyette (SCS) won by forfeit.
172- H. Devins (SCS) pinned Mitchell (PCS), 2:11.
189- Smith (SCS) pinned Robinson (PCS), :49.
215- Cogswell (SCS) pinned Wiggins (PCS), 1:41.
285- Liberty (PCS) pinned Trudeau (SCS), :44.
TUESDAY
AUSABLE VALLEY 42
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 30
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats won five of the six weight classes that were actually competed, but the Patriots’ wins by forfeit pushed AuSable Valley to a team win.
Hayden Bartlemous (102), Owen Smith (110), Parker Manor (132), Kyle Reif (138) and Trey McGee (215) all won their respective weight classes for Northern Adirondack.
Reif and McGee both did so in convincing fashion, each pinning their opponents in 37 seconds.
Warren Pray got the Patriots lone contested class win, pinning the Bobcats’ Hunter Roberts in 2:32 to take the 189 class.
—
AuSable Valley 42, Northern Adirondack 30
102- Bartlemous (NAC) pinned Burgess (AVCS), 1:46.
110- Smith (NAC) pinned Yeager (AVCS), 1:29.
118- Double forfeit.
126- Pray (AVCS) won by forfeit
132- Manor (NAC) pinned Fletcher (AVCS), 4:31.
138- Reif (NAC) pinned Swetson (AVCS), :37.
145- Driscoll (AVCS), won by forfeit.
152- Sprague (AVCS) won by forfeit.
160- Bola (AVCS) won by forfeit.
172- Lapier (AVCS) won by forfeit.
189- Pray (AVCS) pinned Roberts (NAC), 2:32.
215- Mcgee (NAC) pinned Rock (AVCS), :37.
285- McClean (AVCS) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.