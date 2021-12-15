Saranac wrestlers down Peru in dual meet

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.