Saranac wrestlers down Northern Adirondack, Thursday

ELLENBURG — Saranac won four weight classes by forfeit en route to beating Northern Adirondack in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet, Thursday.
Of the eight contested classes, the Bobcats won five.
NAC’s Owen Stiles won the 102 class, pinning the Chiefs' Brady Blair in 1:07; Parker Manor won the 132 class by decision; Troy LaBarge pinned his opponent in 1:51 to take the 138 class; Trent Snide beat Talen Reeves in 30 seconds and Trey McGee pinned Ryan Trudeau in 27 seconds.
For Saranac, Collin Clancy pinned Kyle Reif in 1:32 to win the 145 class, Kaiden Breyette pinned Noah Gilmore in 50 seconds to take the 160 class, and Dylan Cogswell pinned Hunter Roberts to win the 215 class in 1:28.
—
Saranac 48, Northern Adirondack 27
102- O. Smith (NAC) pinned Blair, 1:07
110- Stiles (SCS) won by forfeit.
118- R. Devins (SCS) won by forfeit.
126- LaMora (SCS) won by forfeit.
132- Manor (NAC) beat Seymour by decision, 4-2.
138- LaBarge (NAC) pinned Green, 1:51.
145- Clancy (SCS) pinned Reif, 1:32.
152- H. Devins (SCS) won by forfeit.
160- Breyette (SCS) pinned Gilmore, 0:50.
172- L. Smith (SCS) won by forfeit.
189- Snide(NAC) pinned Reeves, 0:30.
215- Cogswell (SCS) pinned Roberts, 1:28.
285- Mcgee (NAC) pinned Trudeau, 0:27.
