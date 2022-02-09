Saranac wrestlers beat Northern Adirondack, 63-9

SARANAC — Saranac’s wrestlers took a decisive victory on the mat over Northern Adirondack in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Wednesday, winning 63-9.
The Chiefs won all but two weight classes, winning four contested classes and taking seven others by forfeit.
Saranac’s night was highlighted by Landen Smith taking the 189 weight class in 22 seconds and Ashton Seymour pinning his opponent in 55 seconds to win the 126 class.
Collin and Alex Clancy won their classes by decision, with Alex winning the 132 class by a 12-3 margin and Collin winning the 145 class by a 16-1 margin.
Hayden Bartlemus and Trey McGee won the Bobcats two classes, with Bartlemus winning the 102 class with a 1:22 pinning of Brady Blair, while McGee beat Dylan Cogswell by a 7-0 decision.
—
Saranac 63, Northern Adirondack 9
102- Bartlemus (NAC) pinned Blair, 1:22.
110- Stiles (SCS) won by forfeit.
118- R. Devins (SCS) won by forfeit.
126- Seymour (SCS) pinned LaBarge, 0:55.
132- A. Clancy (SCS) beat Manor by decision, 12-3.
138- Bouvia (SCS) won by forfeit.
145- C. Clancy (SCS) Gilmore by decision, 16-1.
152- H. Devins (SCS) won by forfeit.
160- Breyette (SCS) won by forfeit.
171- Spaulding (SCS) won by forfeit.
189- Smith (SCS) pinned Roberts, 0:22.
215- McGee (NAC) beat Cogswell by decision, 7-0.
285- Manalong (SCS) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.