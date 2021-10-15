Saranac volleyball beats AuSable Valley, 3-1

SARANAC — Saranac dropped one set, but dominant performances from Kileigh Blair and Lexus Rabideau helped carry the Chiefs past AuSable Valley.
Blair tallied 17 points, four aces and three digs while Rabideau notched 15 points, three aces, eight kills, four assists and 12 digs in the match.
Hailey Schiraldi, Zoe Vaughn and Paige Bassett helped Saranac on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with 18, 15 and 13 digs, respectively.
Raven Sessoms led the way for the Griffins in the loss, tallying 11 digs, one kill, five aces and seven points.
“Overall it was a great team effort from everyone,” Saranac coach Kayla Nason said. “Ausable made some great saves and had great serves.”
—
Saranac 3, AuSable Valley 1
25-17, 25-27, 25-14, 25-13
AVCS- Anthony, 1 kill. S. Durgan, 3 digs, 1 kill, 1 point. Sessoms, 11 digs, 1 kill, 5 aces, 7 points. Butler, 2 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill. Douglas, 8 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace, 3 points. Dubuque, 1 dig, 4 kills. Pelkey, 8 dig, 2 aces, 7 points. Bourgeois, 1 dig. LaFountain, 2 digs, 1 ace, 6 points. L. Durgan, 1 dig, 1 ace, 3 points. Lawrence, 3 digs, 9 assists, 2 aces, 7 points. Wood, 2 digs, 1 point.
SCS- Blair, 17 points, 4 aces, 3 digs. Bassett, 8 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 13 digs, 1 block. Schiraldi, 7 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 18 digs. Rabideau, 15 points, 3 aces, 8 kills, 4 assists, 12 digs. Vaughn, 4 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 11 assists, 15 digs. Raftree, 4 points, 2 aces, 8 digs. Baughn, 6 points, 1 ace, 1 assist, 2 digs.
