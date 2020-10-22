Saranac turns back Red Storm; Chazy downs Seton

SARANAC LAKE — Just seconds before the final buzzer, Nik Hamel played hero for Saranac.
Hamel buried the game-winner to send the Chiefs home with a 2-1 victory against Saranac Lake in boys Northern Soccer League action, Thursday.
Hamel scored an equalizer with 13 minutes remaining to get Saranac back in the game after the Red Storm's Adrian Hayden netted a goal thanks to an Evan Snyder assist 10 minutes into the second half.
Hayden Buckley and Brady Doorey registered assists for the Chiefs.
Branden Ashley finished with 11 saves to anchor Saranac, and Nate McCarthy made seven stops in the Red Storm nets.
Saranac 2, Saranac Lake 1
Saranac 0 2 — 2
Saranac L. 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, SLCS, Hayden (Snyder). 2, SCS, Hamel (Buckley). 3, SCS, Hamel (Doorey).
Shots- Saranac 17, Saranac Lake 12
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 11. McCarthy, SLCS, 7.
CHAZY 7
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Joey deOndarza scored two goals in the first half before taking over in goal for the second where he made two saves for an all-around good day for the Eagles.
Chazy jumped on the Knights early with five first-half goals, including two within the first three minutes.
Dale Gonyo, Tanner Conners, Connor McCarthy, Zane Stevens and Colby Drake all added one goal for the Eagles.
Stevens made three saves in the first half for Chazy.
Gavin Bobbie (6) and Cooper Metcalf (5) combined for 11 Seton Catholic saves.
"Chazy did a very good job of possessing," Knights coach Charlie Gay said. "They’re always a well-coached and good-passing team that is always on the move. We had some good moments of ball movement and passing. Again, another game with some improvement seen."
Chazy 7, Seton Catholic 0
Chazy 5 2 — 7
Seton 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CCRS, Gonyo, 1:15. 2, CCRS, deOndarza (Dwyer), 2:50. 3, CCRS, Conners, 12:12. 4, CCRS, deOndarza (Drake), 31:10. 5, CCRS, McCarthy, 37:00.
Second half- 6, CCRS, Stevens (Dickerson), 31:00. 7, CCRS, Drake, 33:00.
Shots- Chazy 18, Seton Catholic 6
Saves- Stevens (3), deOndarza (2), CCRS, 5. Bobbie (6), Metcalf (5), SC, 11.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
BEEKMANTOWN 0
BEEKMANTOWN — One goal was all that separated the Cougars and Eagles.
Hunter LaValley's goal at the 24:58 mark of the second half off an assist by Sam Bulson led Northeastern Clinton to the victory.
John Bulson had to make two saves to keep Beekmantown off the board.
Eagle keepers Victor Mason (5) and Rocco Golden (4) turned away nine shots.
Northeastern Clinton 1, Beekmantown 0
Northeastern 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, NCCS, H. LaValley (S. Bulson), 24:58.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 19, Beekmantown 5
Saves- J. Bulson, NCCS, 2. Mason (5), Golden (4), BCS, 9.
WILLSBORO 2
BOQUET VALLEY 0
WESTPORT — Stephen Leibeck scored once in both the first and second halves to pace the Warriors over the Griffins.
Both goals came at the 11-minute marks of the respective halves.
Ethan Leibeck assisted on the first, while Hunter King registered the assist on the second.
Regan Arnold's nine-save shutout highlighted Willsboro's clean defensive performance.
Brandon Tromblee piled up 16 saves for Boquet Valley.
Willsboro 2, Boquet Valley 0
Willsboro 1 1 — 2
Boquet 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, WICS, S. Leibeck (E. Leibeck), 11:00.
Second half- 2, WICS, S. Leibeck (King), 11:00.
Shots- Willsboro 18, Boquet Valley 14
Saves- Tromblee, BV, 16. Arnold, WICS, 9.
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
BOQUET VALLEY 1
CLINTONVILLE — Five first-half goals powered the Patriots to a comfortable win.
Addie Stanley and Lilley Keyser found the back of the net twice to go along with a goal by Jenna Stanley.
Analise Burdo gave the Griffins their lone goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.
Koree Stillwell's five saves helped AuSable Valley to a win, and Alaina Denton had 10 stops for Boquet Valley.
AuSable Valley 5, Boquet Valley 1
Boquet 0 1 — 1
AuSable 5 0 — 5
First half- 1, AVCS, J. Stanley, 9:12. 2, AVCS, Keyser (Bezio), 15:48. 3, AVCS, A. Stanley, 28:01. 4, AVCS, A. Stanley (J. Stanley), 36:19. 5, AVCS, Keyser (A. Stanley), 39:18.
Second half- 6, BV, Burdo (Schwoebel), 39:47.
Shots- AuSable Valley 17, Boquet Valley 5
Saves- Stillwell, AVCS, 5. Denton, BV, 10
