Saranac turns back Plattsburgh

SARANAC — Sydney Myers scored two goals and assisted on another in Saranac's 6-0 win against Plattsburgh High, Saturday, in girls Northern Soccer League play.
Myers got the scoring started before Maddie Wynnik put the Chiefs up 2-0 as the two teams headed into halftime.
Saranac rolled from there with four more goals as Olivia Davis, Marissa LeDuc, Myers and Brenna Ducatte all found the back of the net to pad the Chiefs' advantage.
"It was a nice team effort on a cold day for our team with a lot of contributions from many of our players," Saranac coach Mary LoTemplio said.
Payton Couture had to make just one save to maintain the shutout for the Chiefs.
Emma Whalen turned away 13 shots to help the Hornet defense.
Saranac 6, Plattsburgh High 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
Saranac 2 4 — 6
First half- 1, SCS, Myers (Gadway), 13:00. 2, SCS, Wynnik (Davis), 35:00.
Second half- 3, SCS, Davis (Myers), 47:00. 4, SCS, LeDuc (Ducatte), 49:00. 5, SCS, Myers (Davis), 51:00. 6, SCS, Ducatte, 55:00.
Shots- Saranac 18, Plattsburgh High 1
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 13. Couture, SCS, 1.
