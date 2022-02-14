CANTON — The Saranac indoor track and field team was dominant at the Section VII Sectional Championships, held at St. Lawrence University, Sunday.
The girls’ team took the overall team competition with 200 points, with Plattsburgh team coming second with 69 points, while the boys’ competition ended slightly closer, with the Chiefs taking first with 171 points and Beekmantown taking second place with 118.
BOYS COMPETITION
The Saranac boys’ bid for the top spot was greatly helped by taking first place in six of the day’s 15 events, while also finishing second in five others.
Dominic Harkness won the 300-meter race for the Chiefs with a 39.16 time, while Andrew Denial kept his time 12 seconds under 11 minutes to take the top spot in the 3200-meter race.
Stephen Fleury won the 55-meter hurdles and the long-jump for Saranac, while Branden Ashley won the weight throw with a 57-foot-and-one-half-inch toss. The Chiefs’ “A” squad took top honors in the 3200-meter relay.
Connor Goodwin highlighted the day for the Beekmantown boys, winning the 600- and 1600-meter events while also snagging second place in the 3200-meter race.
The Plattsburgh High ‘A’ squad of Trenton Griffiths, Simon Meyer, Owen Mulligan and Tyler Baker won the 800-meter relay, while Tyler Baker won the high jump with a five-foot, four-inch leap.
Emery Tausinger grabbed Ticonderoga’s lone first-place finish on the day, winning the 1000-meter event with a 3:02.48 time.
The Peru ‘A’ group of Owen Tedesco, Preston Daniels, Owen Fuller and Harrison Matthews won the 1600-meter relay in 3:58.02 to win the race.
Mitchell Ellsworth snagged Saranac Lake’s top spot on the day, taking first place in the shot put with a 47-foot, 11.25-inch throw.
Gunner Frenyea was Seton Catholic’s top finisher in the competition, grabbing second place in the 1000-meter race with a 3:02.55 time.
GIRLS’ COMPETITION
Sienna Boulds took two events for Saranac, winning the 1500-meter race with a 5:15.88 time and the 3000-meters with a 11:53.52 time. She also ran in the victorious ‘A’ squad that took first in the 3200-meter relay, along with Leah Madden, Kali Norcross and Morgan Sanger.
The Chiefs also took the 800- and 1600-meter relays as well.
Olivia Davis won the 55-meter race for Saranac with a 7.75 time, while Marissa Leduc won the long jump with a 16-foot, 6.75-inch jump.
Gabriella Laundry secured an event win for the Hornets, winning the triple jump with a 30-foot, 11-inch hop, while also grabbing the second-place spot in the long jump.
Madalynn Hubbard won the 300-meter race for the Sentinels, running a 45.58 time, while Elizabeth Rich took the shot put with a 36-foot, 2.75-inch finish.
The Nighthawks’ Lillian Swyers got Peru an event win in the 55-meter hurdles, taking first place with a 9.82 time, while Mia Sanford secured the Red Storm’s lone first-place finish, winning the weight throw with a 38-foot, 1.25-inch throw.
April Secore was the Eagles’ top finisher in any event, taking fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles, while also taking fifth in the long jump.
The Knights had two event wins, with Ava McAuliffe winning the 600-meter event with a 1:47.40 time, while veteran Falene Yand won the 1000-meters in 3:24.33.
—
Boys
Team Scores
1, Saranac, 171. 2, Beekmantown, 118. 3, Plattsburgh, 109. 4, Peru, 57. 5, Saranac Lake, 28. 6, Ticonderoga, 23. 7, Seton Catholic, 18.
Individual Events
55- 1. Jock (BCS), 6.96, 2. Mulligan (PHS), 6.97, 3. Wolford (SLCS), 7.07, 4. Anderson (PHS), 7.12, 5. Harkness (SCS), 7.19.
300- 1. Harkness (SCS), 39.16, 2. Jock (BCS), 39.89, 3. Fleury (SCS), 40.28, 4. Wolford (SLCS), 41.07, 5. Norcross (SCS), 41.15.
600- 1. Goodwin (BCS), 1:32.06, 2. Pflanz (SCS), 1:38.30, 3. Medley (SCS), 1:41.02, 4. Lambert (PHS), 1:43.02, 5. Bonnabesse (PHS), 1:43.72.
1000- 1. Tausinger (TCS), 3:02.48, 2. Frenyea (SC), 3:02.55, 3. Matthews (PCS), 3:07.03, 4. Tedesco (PCS), 3:07.18, 5. Beebe (TCS), 3:08.64.
1600- 1. Goodwin (BCS), 4:49.31, 2. Denial (SCS), 4:52.56, 3. Tausinger (TCS), 5:01.88, 4. Recore (PCS) 5:05.12, 5. Slick (BCS), 5:07.96.
3200- 1. Denial (SCS), 10:48.27, 2. Goodwin (BCS), 11:04.57, 3. Recore (PCS), 11:23.52, 4. Thayer (SCS), 11:56.41, 5. Lynch (SCS), 11:56.49.
55 Hurdles- 1. Fleury (SCS), 8.87, 2. Jock (BCS), 8.93, 3. Matthews (PCS), 9.43, 4. Sinclair (SLCS), 9.46, 5. Page (BCS), 10.02.
800 relay- 1. PHS ‘A’ (Griffiths, Meyer, Mulligan, Baker), 1:43.07, 2. SCS ‘A,’ 1:46.74, 3. BCS ‘A,’ 1:52.26, 4. PCS ‘A,’ 1:52.67.
1600 relay- 1. PCS ‘A’ (Tedesco, Daniels, Fuller, Matthews), 3:58.02, 2. SCS ‘A,’ 3:58.89, 3. BCS ‘A,’ 4:19.61, 4. PHS ‘A,’ 4:50.57.
3200 relay- 1. SCS 'A' (Breen, Denial, Kelley, Reyes), 9:38.10, 2. BCS ‘A,’ 9:45.30, 3. PCS ‘A,’ 10:07.70, 4. PHS ‘A,’ 10:15.70.
High Jump- 1. Baker (PHS), 5-04, 2. Anderson (PHS), 5-02.
Long Jump- 1. Fleury (SCS), 18-05, 2. Meyer (PHS), 18-00.75, 3. Owen (BCS), 17-04.5, 4. Magiera (BCS), 16-10, 5. Anderson (PHS), 16-08.5.
Triple Jump- 1. Magiera (BCS), 36-03.5, 2, Ferris (PHS), 35-09.75, 3. Homburger (SCS), 34-09.5, 4. Medley (SCS), 32-04.
Shot Put- 1. Ellsworth (SLCS), 47-11.25, 2. Ashley (SCS), 47-04, 3. Waldron (SCS), 37.05, 4. Martin (BCS), 37-05.25, 5. Bobbie (SC), 37-03.75.
Weight Throw- 1. Ashley (SCS), 57-00.5, 2. Lefevre (PCS), 40-02.5, 3. Webber (SCS), 35-02.75, 4. Eban (PHS), 35-02.50, 5. Duval (PHS), 25-10.
—
Girls
Team Scores
1, Saranac, 200. 2, Plattsburgh, 69. 3, Ticonderoga, 66. 4, Peru, 63. 5, Saranac Lake, 47. 6, Beekmantown, 45. 7, Seton Catholic, 34.
Individual Events
55- 1. Davis (SCS) 7.75, 2. Kujabi (SLCS), 8.04, 3. Pecore (SCS), 8.1. 4. Wynnik (SCS), 8.13, 5. Hamel (BCS), 8.18.
300- 1. Hubbard (TCS) 45.58, 2. Rainville, (SCS), 46.5, 3. Boule (PHS), 47.40. 4. Davis (SCS) 47.98, 5. Cooke (TCS) 48.39.
600- 1. McAuliffe (SC) 1:47.40, 2. Wamsganz (SLCS) 1:47.74, 3. Miner (SCS) 1:53.90, 4. Neale (PHS) 2:00.04, 5. Sanger (SCS), 2:05.12.
1000- 1. Yang (SC) 3:24.33, 2. Miner (SCS) 3:33.82, 3. Hamel (SCS) 3:34.59, 4. Blanchard (TCS) 3:40.66, 5. Neale (PHS), 3:43.62.
1500- 1. Boulds, (SCS) 5:15.88, 2. Yang (SC) 5:19.55, 3. Denial (SCS) 5:25.18, 4. Hamel (SCS), 5:43.57, 5. Wilson (SLCS) 5:56.94.
3000- 1. Boulds (SCS), 11:53.52, 2. Denial (SCS) 11:54.99, 3. Yang (SC), 11:55.47, 4. Lancto (PCS), 12:47.15, 5 Hamel (SCS) 13:41.52.
55 Hurdles- 1. Swyers (PCS), 9.82, 2. Burroughs (TCS), 10.35, 3. LeDuc (SCS), 10.37, 4. Secore (BCS), 10.87, 5. Baker (PHS), 10.91.
800 relay- 1. SCS 'A' (Pecore, Wynnik, Rainville, Davis), 1:55.27, 2. TCS 'A,' 2:03.21, 3. PHS 'A,' 2:07.26, 4. PCS 'A,' 2:13.41, 5. BCS 'A,' 2:14.69.
1600 relay- 1. SCS 'A' (Willette, Miner, Rainville, Converse), 4:42.91, 2. PHS 'A,' 4:56.04, 3. PCS 'A,' 5:00.24, 4. BCS 'A,' 5:07.48.
3200 relay- 1. SCS 'A' (Madden, Norcross, Sanger, Boulds), 11:31.70, 2. PCS 'A,' 11:33.90.
High Jump- 1. Cooke (TCS), 4-10, 2. LeDuc (SCS), 4-08, 3. Burroughs (TCS), 4-04.
Long Jump- 1. LeDuc (SCS), 16-06.75, 2. Laundry (PHS), 14-06.25, 3. Wynnik (SCS), 14-04.5, 4. Lancto (PCS), 14-00, 5. Secore (BCS), 13-08.75.
Triple Jump- 1. Laundry (PHS), 30-11, 2. Damiani (SCS), 30-04, 3. Converse (SCS), 29-09, 4. Willette (BCS), 28-07.25, 5. Sorensen (PHS), 26-08.
Shot Put- 1. Rich (TCS), 36-02.75, 2. Sanford (SLCS), 30-11.5, 3. Jean-Pierre (SCS), 30-03, 4. Sorensen (PHS), 30-00, 5. Kidder (SLCS), 28-03.75.
Weight Throw- 1. Sanford (SLCS), 38-01.25, 2. Ashline (PCS), 34-07, 3. Whitehurst (PCS), 29-05.75, 4. Secore (BCS), 29-00.25, 5. Dumas (BCS), 24-08.5.
