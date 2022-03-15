NEW YORK — Several members of the Saranac indoor track and field squad made their presence known at national events last weekend.
The biggest performance of the bunch came from Branden Ashley in the “rising stars” weight throw at New Balance Nationals at the Armory in New York City.
Ashley had just missed the entry standard for the Championship division of 57 feet, three inches, with his best regular season throw coming in at 57 feet and one half inch, coming just shy of making Championship.
Ashley dealt with a hand injury and a less than optimal performance in the State Championship in the lead up to nationals, but after making it to the weight throw finals in the rising stars division, he recorded a 57-10.25 throw on the final toss of his indoor field career to take first place in the event.
The throw also established a new Section VII and school record, Saranac coach Chris Verkey said.
“Branden has worked so hard for all that he has achieved this season and it is such a wonderful ending to his indoor career to go out on top as the greatest weight thrower in our section history and to win the rising stars division at Nationals was some icing on the cake,” Verkey said.
At the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, the Saranac girls took 26th place out of 40 teams in the 4x200 relay as a quartet of Maddy Wynnik, Zoe Rainville, Marissa Leduc and Olivia Davis ran a Section VII and Saranac school record 1:50.61 time.
Freshman high-jumper Grace Damiani set a new personal best at Ocean Breeze, clearing 5-1 at the meet, breaking the Saranac school record of 5-0, good enough to take 12th place out of 35 high jumpers at the event.
Sienna Boulds, Hannah Hamel, Laura Denial, Noah Thayer and Landon Morris all competed the middle school mile at the Nike nationals.
Boulds ran it in 5:28.79, Hamel ran a 5:53.87 time, and Denial ran a 5:55.35 time to finish seventh, 31st, and 32nd, respectively, out of 36 runners. Boulds would also run against high schoolers in the emerging elite two mile, finishing with a 12:08.12.
Denial ran the middle school two mile, with her 12:28.74 time securing a ninth-place finish out of 18 runners.
Thayer and Morris raced to times of 5:14.79 and 5:16.24, to finish 39th and 41st out of 47 runners in the boys middle school mile. Thayer later ran a 11:44.58 time in the middle school two mile to finish 21st.
Full results for the New Balance Nationals can be found online at tinyurl.com/yc6r3kxc, while the Nike Nationals results can be found at tinyurl.com/2c4en9av.
