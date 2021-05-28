Saranac tops AuSable; Runs aplenty in other local baseball games

CLINTONVILLE — Local baseball has seen a lot of high scoring games this season, and some could say too many, but nonetheless, Saranac and AuSable Valley played in another one of those, Friday.
The Chiefs picked up a 13-5 win over the Patriots in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Justin Bedard registered a team-high three hits, including a double and two singles, while Matt Faville, Zach Rainville, Gabe Spaulding, Ethan Barnes and Wyatt Supinski all notched two hits.
Spaulding hit a homer for Saranac, which had its highest scoring output in the second frame thanks to six runs.
"Both teams hit the ball a ton today, but Saranac capitalized with a big second inning, two-out rally scoring six runs," AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said.
Conner Burns was the winning pitcher, striking out six and limiting the damage while his team took control at the plate.
Scott LaMountain paced the Patriots with three hits, and Aidan Lopez and Austin Mattila both recorded two more.
Saranac 13, AuSable Valley 5
SCS 160 211 2 — 13 16 0
AVC 001 120 1 — 5 14 3
Burns, Faville (6) and Rainville. Mattila, Daby (4), Laduke (7) and LaMountain. WP- Burns. LP- Mattila. 2B- Bedard (SCS), Mattila (AVCS). HR- Spaulding (SCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 15
TICONDEROGA 1
TICONDEROGA — Winning pitcher John LaPorte tossed a compete game, homered and doubled to power the Eagles.
Andrew VanNatten and Steven Bronson both added two hits, while Connor Yaw hit a triple for the Sentinels.
LaPorte fanned 10 and walked just one.
"Beekmantown hit the ball hard the entire game, and LaPorte pitched well," Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
Beekmantown 15, Ticonderoga 1
BCS 154 111 2 — 15 12 1
TCS 010 000 0 — 1 4 4
LaPorte and Tetrault. Tucker, Perron (2), Stonitsch (3) and Stonitsch, Montalbano (3). WP- LaPorte. LP- Tucker. 2B- Bingel (BCS). 3B- Parliament (BCS), Yaw (TCS). HR- LaPorte (BCS).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 24
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
ELLENBURG — The Cougars scored 24 runs on 19 hits and played some pretty good defense too with just one error on their way to a win.
Winning pitcher Noah Gonyo, who pitched a complete game and fanned 11, finished the game with five hits.
Ethan Garrand (4), Sam Bulson (2), Jack Bulson (2) and Tyler Guay (2) all registered multiple hits for Northeastern Clinton as did Matthew Boulrice (2) for the Bobcats.
Northeastern Clinton 24, Northern Adirondack 2
NCCS 150 376 0 — 24 19 1
NAC 000 200 0 — 2 4 10
Gonyo and Guay. C. Lambert, B. Boulrice (4) and M. Boulrice. WP- Gonyo. LP- C. Lambert. 2B- J. Bulson (NCCS), Gonyo (NCCS), M. Boulrice (NAC), Knight (NAC). 3B- Hemingway (NCCS), S. Bulson (NCCS).
PERU 24
MORIAH 0
PORT HENRY — Connor Hart (5) and Zach O'Connell (3) combined for eight hits in the big win for the Nighthawks.
Four other members of Peru finished with two hits apiece, and Declan Valentine totaled two hits of his own for the Vikings, who had just four in the game.
The Nighthawks really took control of the game with a combined 16 runs in the second and third frames and were backed by a complete game from Hart on the mound. Hart punched out nine and walked just one.
Peru 24, Moriah 0
PCS 397 302 — 24 18 1
MCS 000 000 — 0 4 5
Hart and Labarge. Malbon, Sargent (2), Lafountain (3), Spring (4), Harris (5) and Langey, Maye (3). WP- Hart. LP- Malbon. 2B- Hart (PCS). 3B- O'Connell (PCS), Laplante (PCS).
NON-CONFERENCE
CROWN POINT 15
LAKE PLACID 1
LAKE PLACID — Tristan Carey's five hits, which included three doubles, accounted for a lot of the Panthers' damage.
Jarrett Russell added a single and double for Crown Point, and Noah Spaulding tallied the pitching win thanks to 12 strikeouts and just two hits and a walk allowed.
Matt Brandes hit a triple for the Blue Bombers.
Crown Point 15, Lake Placid 1
CP 310 600 5 — 15 12 0
LP 000 100 0 — 1 2 8
Spaulding and Carey. Brandes, Colby (4), Coursen (7) and Ledwith. WP- Spaulding. LP- Brandes. 2B- Carey (CP) 3, Russell (CP). 3B- Brandes (LP).
