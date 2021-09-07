Saranac takes care of business in cross country opener

TICONDEROGA — The Saranac boys kicked off the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country season with a sweep.
The Chiefs defeated Ticonderoga (23-32), Beekmantown (27-28) and Northeastern Clinton (21-34).
Joe Johnson secured the top time for Saranac as he took third at 18:27.
The Eagles' Connor Goodwin (17:34) and Sentinels' Emory Tausinger (18:26) took second and third place.
"Emory Tausinger has rejoined the Ticonderoga team after a two-year leave with Boquet Valley," Ticonderoga coach Nancy Rich said. "Tausinger and (Carter) Perron finished strong for the Sentinels."
Beekmantown collected a 21-40 win over Ticonderoga and an 18-37 triumph against Northeastern Clinton.
The Cougars' Gabe Garrant clocked the best time for his squad at 19:41.
In the girls meet, Saranac rolled to 15-50 sweeps against Ticonderoga, Beekmantown and Northeastern Clinton.
The Chiefs cruised and snagged first through sixth with Sienna Boulds turning in a time of 21:57 for first, followed by Laura Denial, Danielle Borner, Molly Lynch, Molly Denis and Kaelyn Fay.
"The Saranac girls had a very strong showing with 11 of their runners placing in the top 15," Rich said. "The Ticonderoga girls have a complete team this year and performed well in their first meet."
The Sentinels, led by Avery Blanchard's seventh-place finish, defeated the Eagles, 24-31, and Cougars, 15-50.
Beekmantown's lone win was a 15-50 defeat of Northeastern Clinton.
The Cougars' Alex Cone (24:06) and Eagles' Raelin Ko (25:33) turned in the best finishes for their respective teams.
Boys
Saranac 23, Ticonderoga 32; Beekmantown 21, Ticonderoga 40; NCCS 25, Ticonderoga 30; Saranac 27, Beekmantown 28; Beekmantown 18, NCCS 37; Saranac 21, NCCS 34.
Individual results
Boys
Top 15- 1. Goodwin, BCS, 17:34, 2. Tausinger, TCS, 18:26, 3. Johnson, SCS, 18:27, 4. Bibeau, BCS, 19:10, 5. Slick, BCS, 19:13, 6. Lynch, SCS, 19:18, 7. Perron, TCS, 19:23, 8. Thayer, SCS, 19:33, 9. Garrant, NCCS, 19:41, 10. Curilla, BCS, 19:41, 11. Judkins, NCCS, 20:14, 12. Loughan, BCS, 20:21, 13. Sand, BCS, 20:21.8. 14. Nelson, BCS, 21:28, 15. Bell-Canter, BCS, 21:37.
Girls
Saranac 15, Ticonderoga 50; Ticonderoga 24, Beekmantown 31; Saranac 15, Beekmantown 50; Ticonderoga, Saranac and Beekmantown vs. NCCS, 15-50 due to NCCS having an incomplete team.
Top 15- 1. Boulds, SCS, 21:57, 2. Denial, SCS, 22:00, 3.Borner, SCS, 22:24, 4. Lynch, SCS, 22:34, 5. M. Denis, SCS, 23:07, 6.Fay, SCS, 23:54, 7. Blanchard, TCS, 23:57, 8. Porter, TCS, 24:00, 9. Cone, NCCS, 24:06. 10. Miner, SCS, 24:08, 11. Cliche, SCS, 24:14, 12.L. Dennis, SCS, 24:46, 13. Raiville, SCS, 25:32, 14. Ko, BCS, 25:33, 15. Madden, SCS, 26:35.
BOYS
Saranac Lake 23, Seton Catholic 37
Plattsburgh High 25, Seton Catholic 36
Saranac Lake 18, Plattsburgh High 45
GIRLS
Plattsburgh High 15, Seton Catholic 50
Saranac Lake 15, Seton Catholic 50
Saranac Lake 23, Plattsburgh High 37
CADYVILLE — It was a good day for the Red Storm boys and girls teams as they swept the table.
Leading the way for the Saranac Lake boys was Sam Ash and his 17:23 first-place finish.
Aiden Hesseltine was next up for the Red Storm in fourth, finishing behind Sam DeJordy (18:29) and Max Grafstein (19:08) of the Knights.
The Hornets' Connor Duda snagged fifth place.
For the girls, Gianna Coryea grabbed top honors with a finishing time of 21:06, but Saranac Lake's Phoebe Peer and Sabine Denkenberger took second and third.
Phoebe Bruso of Plattsburgh High had a team-best time of 25:20, which was good for fourth, and the Red Storm's Megan Wilson was fifth.
Individual results
Boys
Top 15- 1. Sam Ash (SL) 17:23; 2. Sam DeJordy (Seton) 18:29; 3. Max Grafstein (Seton) 19:08; 4. Aiden Hesseltine (SL) 20:11; 5. Connor Duda (PHS) 20:32; 6. M. Martin (SL) 20:49; 7. S. Madden (SL) 20:49; 8. J. Kollmer (SL) 21:17; 9. M. Hall (SL) 21:59; 10. A. Evans (SL) 22:02; 11. R. Sinclair (SL) 22:22; 12. S. Barney (PHS) 22:24; 13. S. Bickford (SL) 23:33; 14. D. Duttine (PHS) 23:35; 15. B. Fitzwater (PHS) 23:36.
Girls
Top 15- 1. Gianna Coryea (PHS) 21:06; 2. Phoebe Peer (SL) 24:07; 3. Sabine Denkenberger (SL) 24:42; 4. Phoebe Bruso (PHS) 25:20; 5. M. Wilson (SL) 25:38; 6. N. Aaron (SL) 25:58; 7. S. Trabakoulos (SL) 26:24; 8. B. Shumway (SL) 26:45; 9. A. Ash (SL) 26:45; 10. A. Bilow (PHS) 29:58; 11. E. Grimshaw (PHS) 32:49; 12. K. Yando (SL) 33:51; 13. L. McCreadie (SL) 40:15.
BOYS
Peru 28, Lake Placid 31
Lake Placid 22, Moriah/BV 30
Lake Placid 15, AuSable 50
Peru 17, Moriah/BV 46
Peru 15, AuSable 50
Moriah/BV 15, AuSable 50
GIRLS
Peru 27, Lake Placid 30
Lake Placid 18, AuSable 45
Lake Placid 15, Moriah/BV 50
AuSable 15, Moriah/BV 50
Peru 15, Moriah/BV 50
Peru 18, AuSable 45
MT. VAN HOEVENBERG — The Nighthawks came away with a sweep in the meet led by Nik Recore's second-place finish with a time of 18:57.
Lake Placid's Andrew Scanio won the race, crossing the finish line at 18:06.
Rounding out the top five were Lake Placid's Max Flanigan (19:38), Aidan Fay (19:38) and Peru's Owen Tedesco (20:02)
Cole Simmer was the top finisher for Moriah/Boquet Valley, turning in a time of 20:12, which was good for seventh.
Just like the boys meet, the Peru girls swept the competition.
Ophelia Lancto led the Nighthawk runners with a 23:14 time to secure second.
The Blue Bombers' Samantha Damico won the race thanks to her time of 20:11.
Lake Placid's Harley Cohen took third thanks to a 23:26 finishing time, and Keira Callahan (24:21) of Moriah/Boquet Valley and Peru's Janice Dougherty (24:44) snagged fourth and fifth, respectively.
Boys
Individual results
Top 15- 1. LP 18:06 Andrew Scanio; 2. Peru 18:57 Nik Recore; 3. LP 19:38 Max Flanigan; 4. LP 19:38 Aidan Fay; 5. Peru 20:02 Owen Tedesco; 6. Peru 20:11 Elijah Lederman; 7. Moriah/BV 20:12 Cole Simmer; 8. Peru 20:13 Zach Morgan; 9. Peru 20:17 Landon Randolph; 10. Peru 20:20 Luke Moffett; 11. AV 20:25 Grant Weerts; 12. Peru 21:40 Cameron Coleman; 13. Peru 21:41 Gavin Mero; 14. Moriah/BV 21:47 Juda Brearton; 15. Moriah/BV 21:49 Sam Anderson.
Girls
Individual results
Top 15- 1. LP 20:11 Samantha Damico; 2. Peru 23:14 Ophelia Lancto; 3. LP 23:36 Harley Cohen; 4. Moriah/BV 24:41 Keira Callahan; 5. Peru 24:44 Janice Dougherty; 6. LP 25:08 Lily Rother; 7. AV 25:47 Grace Hodgson; 8. Peru 26:03 Cadia Chamberlain; 9. Peru 26:28 Rylee Chamberlain; 10. Peru 26:42 Kearah Finlaw; 11. Peru 27:28 Remi Beaurnohois; 12. LP 27:50 Ellen Lansing; 13. AV 30:46 Emma Pelkey; 14. LP 32:05 Astrid Livery; 15. Peru 32:16 Simone LaPlante.
