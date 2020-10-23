Saranac sweeps PHS in X-C

CADYVILLE — Both the Saranac boys and girls cross country teams had plenty of success Friday during their Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country meets against Plattsburgh High.
The boys pulled out an 18-40 win, while the girls took home a 15-50 victory.
The Chiefs Andrew Woodruff clocked in at 18:42.8 to win the boys race, and he was followed by his teammate Joe Johnson who clocked in second roughly two minutes later.
James Buckser turned in a third-place finish with a time of 21:06 for the Hornets, while Dean Kelley and Andrew Denial placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the girls race, Nora Graves of Plattsburgh crossed the finish line first at 23:13.6, but the Chiefs secured five of the next six spots for the race win.
Molly Denis' time of 24:31.3 was good for second place, and she was followed in by squad members Angelena Fay and Molly Lynch.
The Hornets' Lily Clermont was next in line before Saranac's Kaelyn Fay and Mackenzie Converse turned in the next best finishes in the race.
—
Boys
Saranac 18, Plattsburgh High 40
1, Woodruff, Andrew, Saranac Central, 18:42.80. 2, Johnson, Joe, Saranac Central, 20:51.80. 3, Buckser, James, Plattsburgh, 21:06.10. 4, Kelley, Dean, Saranac Central, 22:10.60. 5, Denial, Andrew, Saranac Central, 22:20.70. 6, Lynch, James, Saranac Central, 22:49.80. 7, Jackson, Rowan, Plattsburgh, 22:52.10. 8, Breen, Ethan, Saranac Central, 23:05.00. 9, Knowles, Andrew, Plattsburgh, 23:35.00. 10, Knowles, Ryan, Plattsburgh, 24:16.60. 11, Rehman, Abdul, Plattsburgh, 26:04.70. 12, Graves, Eamon, Plattsburgh, 28:16.40. 13, Geddes, Jacob, Plattsburgh, 28:30.00. 14, Mitchell, Myles, Saranac Central, 28:33.80. 15, LaMora, Conner, Saranac Central, 32:32.60. 16, Breen, Declan, Saranac Central, 36:08.60.
Girls
Saranac 15, Plattsburgh High 50
1, Graves, Nora, Plattsburgh, 23:13.60. 2, Denis, Molly, Saranac Central, 24:31.30. 3, Fay, Angelena, Saranac Central, 24:44.80. 4, Lynch, Molly, Saranac Central, 25:05.80. 5, Clermont, Lily, Plattsburgh, 25:53.60. 6, Fay, Kaelyn, Saranac Central, 25:58.30. 7, Converse, Mackenzie, Saranac Central, 26:07.30. 8, Miner, Gillian, Saranac Central, 26:07.50. 9, Rainville, Zoe, Saranac Central, 26:44.20. 10, Denis, Lexie, Saranac Central, 26:51.40. 11, Cliche, Rachel, Saranac Central, 27:50.60. 12, Sanger, Morgan, Saranac Central, 28:33.40. 13, Breen, Shannon, Saranac Central, 30:47.10. 14, LaMora, Kylie, Saranac Central, 48:51.00.
OCT. 17
BOYS
PERU 19
BEEKMANTOWN 44
Landon Pandolph took home the race win with a time of 17:55 to lead his team to a win.
Peru took spots three through seven to secure the victory with Nick Recore, Evan Howe and Jacob Burgette rounding out the top five.
Connor Goodwin turned in the best time for the Eagles, clocking in second at 18 minutes even.
—
Boys- 1. L. Pandolph (PCS) 17:55, 2. C. Goodwin (BCS) 18:00, 3. N. Recore (PCS) 18:16, 4. E. Howe (PCS) 18:51, 5. J. Burgetee (PCS) 18:57, 6. E. Lederman (PCS) 19:07, 7. Z. Morgan (PCS) 19:11, 8. O. Tedesco (PCS) 19:28, 9. C. Graves (PCS) 19:42, 10. R. Loughan (BCS) 19:43
GIRLS
PERU 19
BEEKMANTOWN 41
Ophelia Lancto snagged the first place finish for Peru, while Brenna Lahart, Cadia Chamberlain and Janice Dougherty took third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Mikayla Hamel finished with the top spot for the Eagles coming in at 22:39, which was good for second place.
—
Girls- 1. O. Lancto (PCS) 22:29, 2. M. Hamel (BCS) 22:39, 3. B. Lahart (PCS) 23:20, 4. C. Chamberlain (PCS) 23:32, 5. J. Dougherty (PCS) 23:59, 6. R. Chamberlin (PCS) 24:00, 7. R. Beahornious (PCS) 25:11, 8. M. Lamora (BCS) 25:54, 9. R. Ko (BCS) 26:00, 10. A. Secore (BCS) 27:23.
