BEEKMANTOWN — Behind a strong and gutsy performance from his offensive line, Saranac's Hunter Devins carried his team to an appearance in the Section VII Class C championship.
Devins rushed 33 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns, and he also threw for a score to lead the visiting Chiefs (2-5) to a 28-18 win over Beekmantown (2-6) in a semifinal.
"As a leader of the team, I tell all the guys that they are all the biggest part of the team," Devins said. "The offensive line is the most important thing on the team. I can't do anything without them. They were great today."
Nate Hamel caught the lone touchdown for Saranac, while the Eagles' Keith Parent had two touchdown receptions to go along with a long rushing score from Andrew VanNatten.
The Chiefs could not even field a team last week due to injuries and COVID-19 complications and missed out on their final regular-season game against Moriah, but everything came together for Saranac in its first playoff battle.
"We are clicking at the right time," Chiefs coach Dylan Everleth said. "We have talked about that from the beginning of the year and then continuing to get better and better and be the best version of ourselves when playoffs hit.
"It was nice to see us be where we needed to be when it mattered most. The record means nothing. All you have to do is show up in the playoffs. We had a solid week of preparation."
That solid week of preparation was finished off with quite the run from Devins at quite the moment.
Saranac faced a 4th-and-2 with 1:42 remaining in regulation at Beekmantown's 36-yard line.
With the Eagles out of timeouts, all the Chiefs needed was a first down, but Devins gave them much more.
He ran wide to his right and worked his way all the way to the end zone for a touchdown that ended up being the dagger.
The Saranac sidelines erupted with 1:32 to go in the fourth quarter, and after one final stop from the Chiefs' defense on Beekmantown's ensuing drive, Saranac punched its ticket to a championship battle with Saranac Lake at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday back at Beekmantown.
"That last touchdown run was the most important play of my life," Devins said. "You can't really explain the emotions. We just won. I can't believe we just won. We had one win this season. Upsets like this are amazing."
Things did not start out well for the Chiefs when VanNatten rushed for a 93-yard score just past the midway mark of the first quarter.
VanNatten finished with a team-high 110 yards on the ground.
Devins scored his first touchdown with 4:47 to go in the second quarter after a 3-yard burst across the goal line, and after a good extra-point attempt from Hamel, the visitors had a 7-6 advantage.
The final minute of the first half turned out to be dramatic.
After scrambling all over, Nate Parliament found Parent for a 47-yard score with 11.8 seconds to go before half, which gave the Eagles the lead back.
On the ensuing kickoff, Stephen Fleury gave Saranac great field position with a return to Beekmantown's 38-yard line.
Devins proceeded to hit Hamel in the end zone for a touchdown as time expired in the second quarter to help the Chiefs regain the lead just like that and take a 13-12 advantage into halftime.
"Beekmantown is a big-play team, and we made some mistakes," Everleth said. "We gave up one there late. It was nice to have a huge return from Stephen Fleury and then a great throw and a great catch, which negates our mistake and gives us momentum going into the half."
The momentum nearly escaped Saranac midway through the third quarter when Devins was intercepted by the Eagles' Carter Ducatte in the end zone, but Ducatte made an attempt to advance the ball, went past the goal line and then went back into the end zone before voluntarily going down thinking it would be a touchback.
The officials immediately looked at each other and signaled for a safety, and as Beekmantown was celebrating what it thought was a pick, two points went up on the scoreboard for Saranac with 5:22 to go in the third quarter.
Devins added on another touchdown with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run to provide some breathing room for the Chiefs, which they ended up needing.
Parliament capped off the Eagles' ensuing drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Parent to cut Beekmantown's deficit to 21-18, but that's as close as the hosts got to Saranac.
Parliament passed for 163 yards on 13 of 20 attempts, and Parent led the Eagles with 77 receiving yards.
"Our offensive line played phenomenal today," Everleth said. "We played at our own pace. Top to bottom, it was a team win. We executed and stayed positive.
"It is nice to see us be the team I knew we could be all year. It is tough when you are losing games and struggling to find your identity. We just have to have a good week and win a game on Saturday now."
Saranac 28, Beekmantown 18
SCS 0 13 2 13 — 28
BCS 6 6 0 6 — 18
First Quarter
BCS- VanNatten 93 run (kick blocked), 5:55.
Second Quarter
SCS- Devins 3 run (Hamel kick), 4:47.
BCS- Parent 47 pass from Parliament (pass fails), 11.8.
SCS- Hamel 38 pass from Devins (kick missed), 0.0.
Third Quarter
SCS- Ducatte kneels in end zone (Saranac safety), 5:22.
Fourth Quarter
SCS- Devins 1 run (kick missed), 6:16.
BCS- Parent 30 pass from Parliament (kick blocked), 3:48.
SCS- Devins 36 run (Hamel), 1:32.
Individual statistics
Rushing
SCS- Devins 33-225, 3TD; Hamel 4-9; Bouvia 4-2; Fleury 2-1. Totals: 43-237, 3TD.
BCS- VanNatten 9-110, TD; Parliament 5-12; Sweenor 4-5. Totals: 18-127, TD.
Passing
SCS- Devins 1-4-1-38, TD.
BCS- Parliament 13-20-0-163, 2TD.
Receiving
SCS- Hamel 1-38, TD.
BCS- Parent 2-77, 2TD; VanNatten 4-33; Welch 2-28; Viau 2-15; Sweenor 2-6; Sand 1-4.
Interceptions
BCS- Ducatte.
