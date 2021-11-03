Saranac, Saranac Lake advance in volleyball sectionals

SARANAC — Saranac had its back against the wall for three consecutive sets, but the Chiefs were determined to keep their season going.
When all was said and done, Saranac outlasted AuSable Valley for a 3-2 victory in a Section VII Class C volleyball match on Wednesday.
Lexus Rabideau nearly totaled a triple-double with 17 digs, 13 points and nine kills to help send the Chiefs to the championship against Saranac Lake on Saturday.
"Both teams were phenomenal tonight," Saranac coach Kayla Nason said. "It really could have went either way. We knew going into the third set down two already that we had to dig deep and up our game.
"I am so proud of my girls and how they continued to fight for every point those last three sets. AuSable was playing great defense, and we had to work for every kill and point."
There were plenty of other Chiefs who filled the stat sheet.
Zoe Vaughn turned out to be the most prolific facilitator with 28 assists, and many more followed with quality performances.
Hailey Schiraldi totaled 20 digs and 15 points, Margie Raftree notched 14 points and 13 digs, and Sadie Baughn tallied 15 points and 13 digs.
Paige Bassett piled up eight digs, and Kileigh Blair accounted for eight kills.
—
Saranac 3, AuSable Valley 2
21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-8
AVCS- No statistics provided to Press-Republican.
SCS- Kileigh Blair 7 points, 1 ace, 8 kills, 2 digs; Paige Bassett 4 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 8 digs; Hailey Schiraldi 15 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 7 assists, 20 digs; Lexus Rabideau 13 points, 3 aces, 9 kills, 2 assists, 17 digs; Zoe Vaughn 1 point, 1 ace, 4 kills, 28 assists, 7 digs; Margie Raftree 14 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs; Sadie Baughn 15 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 13 digs.
SARANAC LAKE 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm cruised to the victory, winning every set by at least 11 points.
Alyssa Lapierre finished with 20 points and 10 aces for a double-double, and Anica Null (14 points, 12 kills) and Tailor Whitson (13 digs, 11 points) also piled up double-doubles.
"It was great to see the team rebound from some difficult losses at the end of the season," Saranac Lake coach Mike Navarra said. "The team served really well and kept a good rhythm all night."
Alison Hewitt pitched in with 11 digs, while Azra Michael dished out 18 assists to boost the Red Storm.
The Cougars closed out the season with Brianna Aubrey helping lead the way with six assists to go along with six digs from Rachel Letourneau.
—
Saranac Lake 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-12, 25-14, 25-9
NCCS- Brooke Basmajian: 1 Ace 2 Kills, 4 Digs; Brianna Aubrey: 1 Ace, 6 Assists, 3 Digs; Maggie Sample: 1 Kill, 2 Digs; Sadie Dumas: 3 Kills, 4 Digs; Jenna Pennington: 1 Kill, 4 Digs; Rachel Letourneau: 6 Digs.
SLCS- Alyssa Lapierre 20 points 10 aces 1 dig 1 assist; Tailor Whitson 11 points 1 ace 13 digs 2 kills; Azra Michael 2 points 5 digs 18 assists 1 kill; Malea White 1 dig; Mia Sanford 6 kills 1 block; Bella Burcume 3 points 1 ace; Marley Small 2 digs 4 kills 1 block; Anica Null 14 points 7 aces 7 digs 12 kills; Alison Hewitt 11 digs.
