Saranac runners put forth strong performance at Union College meet

SCHENECTADY — North Country track and field runners started their indoor season this past Sunday at Union College.
Saranac, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga, Plattsburgh and Beekmantown all sent down contingents to compete, with Peru’s runners missing the meet due to extenuating circumstances.
GIRLS
The Chiefs’ girls dominated the field, taking first place in nine of the 15 events.
Gillian Miner won the 600- and 300-meter events, while also running on the victorious 3200-meter relay squad.
Sienna Boulds took the 1500-meter event for Saranac, while Marissa LeDuc won the long-jump, Grace Damiani won the triple jump and Desiree Jean-Pierre won the weight throw.
The Knights took three of the six other events, with Ava McAuliffe, a Chazy runner participating for Seton through a merger, winning the 45- and 300-meter events, while senior Knight Falene Yang won the 1000-meter event. Yang also got second place in the 1500-meter run.
Kennedy Baker won the 50-meter hurdles for the Hornets, while Isabelle Burroughs won the high jump for the Sentinels and Mia Sanford won the weight throw for the Red Storm.
BOYS
The Chiefs also had a strong showing on the boys’ side, winning eight of the 15 events at the meet.
Among those winners was Andrew Denial, who took first in both the 1000- and 1600-meter events for Saranac.
The Chiefs also won the 300-meter, 3200-meter, 50-meter hurdles, 800-meter relay, triple jump and weight throw events.
Owen Mulligan won the 45-meter event for the Hornets, while Asher Anderson won the high jump and the Plattsburgh “A” group won the 3200-meter relay.
Emery Tausinger took the Sentinels lone first place finish, winning the 600-meters in 1:40.3, while Mitchell Elsworth won the shot put for the Red Storm with a 45-foot, eight-and-a-half inch throw.
For the Eagles, Elijah Magiera won the long jump with a 17-foot leap while also running on the victorious Beekmantown “A” group in the 1600-meter relay.
—
Girls
45- 1, A. McAuliffe, SC, 6.4. 2, E. Pecore, SCS, 6.8. 3, Z. Rainville, SCS, 6.9.
300- 1, A. McAuliffe, SC, 45.9. 2, M. Hubbard, TCS, 48.5. 3, Z. Rainville, SCS, 48.5.
600- 1, G. Miner, SCS, 2:03.6. 2, L. Neale, PHS, 2:03.8. 3, I. Burroughs, TCS, 2:09.2.
1000- 1, F. Yang, SC, 3:30.6. 2, S. Boulds, SCS, 3:35.6. 3, M. Wilson, SLCS, 3:52.2.
1500- 1, S. Boulds, SCS, 5:24.4. 2, F. Yang, SC, 5:34.7. 3, L. Denial, SCS, 5:54.1.
3000- 1, G. Miner, SCS, 13:09.7. 2, R. Cliche, SCS, 14:37.9. 3, K. Norcross, SCS, 15:07.9.
50 Hurdles- 1, K. Baker, PHS, 9.4. 2, M. LeDuc, SCS, 9.5. 3, M. Willette, SCS, 10.1.
800 relay- 1, SCS “A” (M. Wynnik, M. Converse, M. Willette, O. Davis), 2:06. 2, SCS “B,” 2:06.8. 3, TCS “A,” 2:16.
1600 relay- 1, SCS “A” (L. Madden, E. Christon, M. Sanger, M. Willette) 5:16.5. 2, BCS “A,” 5:29.3.
3200 relay- 1, SCS “A” (R. Cliche, G. Miner, M. Sanger, K. Norcross), 12:20. 2, TCS “A,” 12:53.7.
High Jump- 1, I. Burroughs, TCS, 4-02. 2, A. Cook, TCS, 4-02. 3, S. Burdo, PHS, 4-02. .
Long jump- 1, M. LeDuc, SCS, 15-0.25. 2, G. Laundry, PHS, 13-05.25. 3, M. Wynnik, SCS, 12-07.5.
Triple jump- 1, G. Damiani, SCS, 31-03.25. 2, G. Laundry, PHS, 28-08. 3, M. Converse, SCS, 26-11.5.
Shot put- 1, D. Jean-Pierre, SCS, 29-09. 2, M. Sanford, SLCS, 29-04. 3, M. Dumas, BCS, 23-11.
Weight Throw- 1, M. Sanford, SLCS, 37-00. 2, R. Kidder, SLCS, 23.05. 3, B. Mulvaney, BCS, 22-03.
—
Boys
45- 1, O. Mulligan, PHS, 5.9. 2, K. Norcross, SCS, 5.9, 3, D. Harkness, SCS, 5.9.
300- 1, D. Harkness, SCS, 41.9. 2, A. Moran, SLCS, 42.9. 3, S. Fleury, SCS, 43.2.
600- 1, E. Tausinger, TCS, 1:40.3. 2, S. Bonnabesse, PHS, 1:45.2. 3, D. Medley, SCS, 1:48.4.
1000- 1, A. Denial, SCS, 3:08.3. 2, J. Slick, BCS, 3:16.3. 3, L. Morris, SCS, 3:22.3.
1600- 1, A. Denial, SCS, 5:18.7. 2, E. Tausinger, TCS, 5:26.5. 3, J. Slick, BCS, 5:32.5.
3200- 1, L. James, SCS, 13:10.7. 2, E. Breen, SCS, 13:58.2. 3, B. Reyes, SCS, 14:07.3.
50 Hurdles- 1, S. Fleury, SCS, 8.8. 2, B. Balch, SCS, 9. 3, M. Page, BCS, 9.3.
800 relay- 1, Saranac “A,” 1:51.6. 2, Beekmantown “A,” 2:10.6.
1600 relay- 1, BCS “A”(A. Jock, M. Page, C. Smart, E. Magiera), 4:28.3. 2, SCS “A,” 4:30.8. 3, BCS “B,” 5:04.5.
3200 relay- 1, PHS “A” (G. Cortright, D. Duttine, S. Eban, S. Bonnabesse), 10:17.9. 2, SCS “A,” 10:31.5. 3, TCS “A,” 10:32.
High Jump- 1, A. Anderson, PHS, 5-2.
Long Jump- 1, E. Magiera, BCS, 17-0. 2, S. Meyer, PHS, 16-0.5, 3, A. Asher, PHS, 15-05.75.
Triple Jump- 1, B. Flick, SCS, 33-05.25.
Shot Put- 1, M. Ellsworth, SLCS, 45-08.5. 2, G. Bobbie, SC, 38-10.5. 3, M. Eban, PHS, 35-10.
Weight Throw- 1, B. Ashley, SCS, 41-05.5. 2, G. Bobbie, SC, 38-06. 3, N. Webber, SCS, 29-08.
