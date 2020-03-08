Saranac rolls past B’town to Class B supremacy

PLATTSBURGH — Saranac pressed and pressed.
As the Chiefs’ defensive pressure intensified, their lead did as well.
Top-seeded Saranac rolled to a 67-43 victory against second-seeded Beekmantown in the Section VII Class B boys basketball championship Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
“These guys have been together since they have been in fourth and fifth grade,” Chiefs coach Mike Recore said.
“They are gym rats. They work hard. You don’t have to tell them to work hard. There is no motivation needed with these guys. They just come in and get ready. Everyone works so hard and wants to win.”
Connor Recore (16), Jared Duquette (14) and Jack Mather (13) all hit double digits in the points category to lead the Saranac offense.
Great defense led to easy offense for the Chiefs.
Saranac’s full-court press caused fits for the Eagles all game, and steal after steal led to bucket after bucket for the Chiefs.
“We were able to (press) when we played in Beekmantown during the regular season, and it worked well, so we wanted to do it again,” Mike Recore said. “Our defense is our offense, and we wanted to get after it. That’s where we create everything.”
Saranac outscored Beekmantown, 18-6, in the second quarter and held a 22-point advantage by half.
Duquette finished off the first half on a 5-0 run by himself, capitalizing on two steals from the Chiefs’ press.
“We just wanted to come out really explosive in the first half and get some steals and create some momentum,” Duquette said. “We were able to do that and just drive and drive.”
Saranac led for all but 2:36 of the entire matchup and never let the Eagles get back in the game.
Ian James-McCasland cut the Chiefs’ lead to 53-39 with 4:06 remaining in the fourth quarter before Saranac closed matters out on an 11-0 run.
Cole Nephew paced Beekmantown with 14 points, and Parker Kelly was right behind him with 13.
The Chiefs will face Section X’s Ogdensburg Free Academy or Section II’s Schalmont in a NYSPHSAA regional at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Beekmantown High School.
“Our practices this past week have been as intense as they have been all year,” Duquette said. “If we just keep that up, we should be good.”
Saranac 67, Beekmantown 43
Beekmantown (43)
French 0-0-0, Sorrell 1-1-3, McClatchie 0-0-0, VanNatten 1-0-3, Nephew 5-2-14, James-McCasland 3-0-6, Finley 2-0-4, LaPorte 0-0-0, B. Mason 0-0-0, V. Mason 0-0-0, Sarnow 0-0-0, Kelly 5-2-13. Totals: 17-5-43.
Saranac (67)
Burns 2-2-6, Carter 0-0-0, Liberty 0-1-1, Brown 1-0-2, Mather 4-2-13, Hebert 4-1-9, Recore 3-8-16, Duquette 4-5-14, Johnston 3-0-6, Manor 0-0-0, Pierce 0-0-0. Totals: 21-19-67.
Halftime- Saranac, 35-13.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (4) VanNatten, Nephew 2, Kelly. Saranac (6) Mather 3, Recore 2, Duquette.
