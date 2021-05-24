Saranac rallies past Northern Adirondack

ELLENBURG — Saranac scored eight runs over the final two innings on Monday to rally past Northern Adirondack, 12-11, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Winning pitcher Aislyn Liberty, Payton Couture and Tori Wells paced the Chiefs offensively with two hits apiece, with Wells hitting a home run and driving in two runs and Liberty getting a triple.
Madilyn Seguin finished with a home run, double, single and three RBI for the Bobcats. Emily VanValkenburg, losing pitcher Rhylee Poupore, Mackenna LaBarge and Allie Barber added two hits each.
NAC held leads of 8-2 and 9-4 in the contest.
“We just fell apart in the last two innings,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said. “We had several mental mistakes, errors and wild pitches in those last two innings, and you just can't do that against good teams like Saranac.”
—
Saranac 12, NAC 11
Saranac 101 025 3 — 12 10 0
NAC 204 211 1 — 11 13 6
Liberty and Benjamin. Poupore and Seguin. WP- Liberty. LP- Poupore. 2B- VanValkenburg (NAC), Seguin (NAC). 3B- Liberty (SCS). HR- Wells (SCS), Seguin (NAC), LaBarge (NAC).
AUSABLE VALLEY 7
TICONDEROGA 4
TICONDEROGA — Sophie Rennie accounted for three hits and three RBI to power the Patriots past the Sentinels.
Kennedy Davis finished with two hits for Ticonderoga, with Andrea Paige getting a home run and Cassidy Mattison a double.
Abby Sawyer struck out nine in picking up the win and Anna Whitman whiffed six in a losing cause.
“We had opportunities in both the fourth and fifth innings, but Abby Sawyer came up big with a strikeout both times,” Ticonderoga coach Eric Mullen said.
—
AuSable Valley 7, Ticonderoga 4
AuSable Valley 311 100 1 — 7 9 3
Ticonderoga 011 100 1 — 4 9 3
Sawyer and Richards. Whitman and Dorsett. WP- Sawyer. LP- Whitman. 2B- Mattison (TCS). HR- Paige (TCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 12
LAKE PLACID 2
BEEKMANTOWN — Kiera Regan, Brooke Ruest and Sophia King led the way offensively for the Eagles with three hits each, with King hitting a home run.
Nataly Wood and Bella Brown chipped in with two hits apiece, with Regan and Emma McCasland hitting triples in support of winning pitcher Aleyah Lafountain.
Kiera Levitt and Emma Adragna each rapped a double for the Blue Bombers.
—
Beekmantown 12, Lake Placid 2
Lake Placid 000 020 0 — 2 6 3
Beekmantown 430 401 x — 12 16 1
Huffman, Crawford (4) and Tavares. Lafountain, Brown (5) and Ruest. WP- Lafountain. LP- Huffman. 2B- Levitt (LPCS), Adragna (LPCS), Ruest (BCS), Lafountain (BCS). 3B- Regan (BCS), McCasland (BCS). HR- King (BCS).
SATURDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 22
SARANAC LAKE 18
SARANAC LAKE — Paige Bourgeois, Desiree Dubois, Myah Creller and Keragen Oliver all accounted for two hits apiece to lead the Cougars to a high-scoring non-league win.
Tailor Whitson paced the Red Storm with four hits, while Kylee Meyer, Amya Hurteau, Marley Small and Raechel Villani all added three each. Karlie Goetz and Sydney Leeret chipped in with two apiece.
—
NCCS 22, Saranac Lake 18
NCCS 911 701 3 — 22 11 0
Saranac Lake 023 502 6 — 18 21 1
LaFountain and Bresnahan. Small, Meyer (3), Goetz (5) and Cleator, Whitson (4). WP- LaFountain. LP- Small. 2B- Dubois (NCCS), Meyer 2 (SLCS), Hurteau 2 (SLCS). 3B- Bourgeois (NCCS).
FRIDAY
BEEKMANTOWN 41
MORIAH 2
PORT HENRY — Kiera Regan finished with three hits, including a grand slam, for the Eagles.
Brooke Ruest and Emma McCasland totaled four hits apiece, while Margaret LaBarge, Sophia King, winning pitcher Brenna Mulvaney, Isabella Brown and Faith Whitney added two each.
—
Beekmantown 41, Moriah 2
Beekmantown (12)2 (19) 24 — 41 25 2
Moriah 010 01 — 2 2 8
Mulvaney and Ruest. G. Eichen, Clark (2), Slattery (3), J. Eichen (3), G. Eichen (3) and Towns. WP- Mulvaney. LP- G. Eichen. 2B- Mulvaney (BCS). HR- Regan (BCS).
