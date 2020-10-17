Saranac pulls away from Lake Placid

SARANAC — A bit more than a week ago, Saranac picked up a 3-1 road victory over Lake Placid.
On Friday, the venue was different, but the result was the same.
Will Hurlock, Zashon Abrams and Brian Balch all scored once and the Chiefs rolled to a 3-1 home win against the Blue Bombers in boys Northern Soccer League play.
The two teams entered the second half tied at 1-all, but Abrams put Saranac ahead for good early in the second half.
"We learned from our mistakes in the first half with all the crosses we missed, so we knew good things would happen if we just started putting shots on net," Abrams said.
Keeper Jack Armstrong saved Abrams initial shot, but his save deflected off of one of his defenders and in.
About four minutes after Abrams' tally, Brian Balch buried a goal of his own that also went off a Lake Placid defender and in again.
"We made some adjustments at halftime and came out with some more energy," Chiefs coach Calvin Hamel said. "It was a couple tough breaks for Lake Placid, but I think that was due to our pressure."
Hurlock put Saranac on the board just 31 seconds into regulation, and Anders Stanton evened up the score 11 seconds later.
The Chiefs managed to hold a 15-5 shot advantage against the Blue Bombers and possessed the ball well in the second half.
"They changed it up from the first time we played them in terms of their defense," Abrams said. "This time we were using a lot of thru balls, but they realized we were going for that. We managed to sneak a couple through and still had some success."
Armstrong piled up 11 saves for the Blue Bombers, while Branden Ashley finished with four saves in the Saranac nets.
The win capped off a 3-0 week for the Chiefs, which included victories over Beekmantown and Chazy.
Both the Chiefs and Lake Placid will be back in action Tuesday.
The Blue Bombers host Chazy at 4 p.m., while Saranac will welcome Plattsburgh High at 6 p.m..
"They're a very good team and program at Plattsburgh," Hamel said. "We will take Saturday off and get back to work Monday to get ready for a very good opponent."
Saranac 3, Lake Placid 1
Lake Placid 1 0 — 1
Saranac 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, SCS, W. Hurlock (S. Hurlock), 0:31. 2, LP, Stanton, 0:42.
Second half- 3, SCS, Abrams (Strack), 7:52. 4, SCS, B. Balch (J. Balch), 11:12.
Shots- Saranac 15, Lake Placid 5
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 11. Ashley, SCS, 4.
