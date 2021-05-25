Saranac, Peru, Lake Placid, Beekmantown, Crown Point card golf wins

SARANAC — Nik Hamel and Colin LaMora tied for medalist honors on a great day for the Saranac golf team en route to a 6-0 win against AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference competition, Monday.
Hamel and LaMora both fired rounds of 40, while Nathan Hamel (43), Jack Mather (47), Dax Lashway (47) and Keegan Brown (48) all won their matches as well.
Grant Weerts had a team-low 48 in the No. 1 slot for the Patriots.
"The Barracks golf course is in perfect condition," Chiefs coach Cody Roberts said. "Our players are putting in a lot of work, and the results are starting to come. We still have a lot of room for improvement."
—
Saranac 6, AuSable Valley 0
No. 1- Ni. Hamel (SCS) def. Weerts, 40-48.
No. 2- LaMora (SCS) def. Thomas, 40-52.
No. 3- Lashway (SCS) def. Allen, 47-54.
No. 4- Brown (SCS) def. Goodman, 48-58.
No. 5- Na. Hamel (SCS) def. Eaton, 43-53.
No. 6- Mather (SCS) def. Crowningshield, 47-59.
PERU 6
MORIAH 0
PORT KENT — The Nighthawks remained undefeated on a day the No. 1 match was the highlight.
Peru's Keegan Smith turned in a 1-over-par 35 to edge the Vikings' Thomas Clarke who scored a 41.
Liam Clark had the next best score for the Nighthawks with a 42 and was followed by Jacob Bechard's 43.
Josh Trombley, Macen Mero and Dominik Nuzzo helped complete the Peru sweep.
The No. 5 match was the closest of the day as Mero held off Moriah's Vance Hickock for a 51-54 victory.
—
Peru 6, Moriah 0
No. 1- Smith (PCS) def. Clarke, 35-41.
No. 2- Bechard (PCS) def. Gilbo, 43-52.
No. 3- Nuzzo (PCS) def. Winters, 44-54.
No. 4- Clark (PCS) def. Olcott, 42-49.
No. 5- Mero (PCS) def. Hickock, 51-54.
No. 6- Trombley (PCS) def. Callahan, 48-59.
LAKE PLACID 4
PLATTSBURGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Blue Bombers' top four golfers put in the work to secure another win for the squad.
Lake Placid's Brady Tremblay carded the low round with a 41, while Chris Byrne (42), Jack Armstrong (44) and Grady Draper (46) all secured Blue Bomber points.
Mike Trombley and Hayden Colburn won their matches for the Hornets.
Cohen Fitzwater turned in a team-low 50 in the Plattsburgh loss.
—
Lake Placid 4, Plattsburgh 2
No. 1- Armstrong (LP) def. Ovios, 44-52.
No. 2- Tremblay (LP) def. Fitzwater, 41-50.
No. 3- Byrne (LP) def. deGrandpre, 42-57.
No. 4- Draper (LP) def. Flora, 46-59.
No. 5- Trombley (PHS) def. Wright, 57-65.
No. 6- Colburn (PHS) def. Foley, 58-69.
BEEKMANTOWN 6
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — Dalton Kane's 42 did the trick in the Eagles' sweep of the Sentinels.
Keegan Seamone was next in line for low scores thanks to a 45, and both Riley Loughan and Zack Dubray fired a 49.
Also winning for Beekmantown were Jesse Giddings (55) and Camden Brayton (56).
Ben Swajger had a nice round in the No. 1 spot for Ticonderoga with a 48.
—
Beekmantown 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Kane (BCS) def. B. Swajger, 42-48.
No. 2- Dubray (BCS) def. Maneri, 49-61.
No. 3- Giddings (BCS) def. Porter, 45-57.
No. 4- Giddings (BCS) def. M. Swajger, 55-60.
No. 5- Loughan (BCS) def. O'Neal, 49-70.
No. 6- Brayton (BCS) def. Wojcik, 56-84.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 4.5
CROWN POINT 1.5
TICONDEROGA — On a day the Griffins won, the No. 3 match was a dandy as the Panthers' Cole Potter and Boquet Valley's Ben Burdo halved.
Oakley Buehler took medalist honors with a 46 for the Griffins and won in the No. 1 match.
Gavin Sours shot a 56 and took the No. 2 match for Crown Point's lone full point.
Boden Buehler secured a win the No. 4 match for the Griffins, and the fifth and sixth matches were taken by forfeit.
—
Boquet Valley 4.5, Crown Point 1.5
No. 1- Oakley Buehler (BV, 46) def. Cam Waldorf (CP) 5&4.
No. 2- Gavin Sours (CP, 56) def. Braden Liberi (BV) 3&1
No. 3- Cole Potter (CP) and Ben Burdo (BV) halved.
No. 4- Boden Buehler (BV) def. Dmitri Duval (CP) 1-up
No. 5- Jackson Hooper (BV) won by forfeit
No. 6- Rachel Behn (BV) won by forfeit
