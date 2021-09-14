Saranac outlasts NCCS in tight match

SARANAC — Saranac and Northeastern Clinton battled it out in a match that went the full five sets, but the Chiefs ended up coming out ahead in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball action, Tuesday, for a 3-2 win.
Zoe Vaughn’s 12 points, 10 aces and 17 assists helped give the Saranac offense the edge over the Cougars, while Hailey Schiraldi had a strong game of her own for the Chiefs, totaling 15 points, seven aces, four kills and one assist.
“This was the first game we were really able to generate our offense,” Saranac coach Kayla Nason said. “I was impressed with NCCS’ serving and hustle to get the ball.”
Brianna Aubrey led the way for the Bobcats in the loss, tallying six aces, two kills and 24 assists, while Keregan Oliver and Maggie Sample each contributed six aces and five kills for NCCS.
–
Saranac 3, Northeastern Clinton 2
25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21
NCCS- Aubrey, 6 aces, 2 kills, 24 assists. Pennington, 2 aces, 6 kills. LaValley, 1 ace, 1 kill. Oliver, 6 aces, 5 kills. Letourneau, 4 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs. Sample, 6 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs. Spoor, 5 aces, 1 kill, 4 digs. Dumas, 2 aces, 2 digs. Basmajian, 3 aces, 2 kills, 12 digs
SCS- Bassett, 5 points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs. Schiraldi, 15 points, 7 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs. Rabideau, 6 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, 3 assists, 1 dig. Vaughn, 12 points, 10 aces, 4 kills, 17 assists, 5 digs. Raftree, 8 points, 1 ace, 5 digs. Baughn, 9 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs. Defayette, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 digs.
PLATTSBURGH 3
LAKE PLACID 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets’ Lily Snide helped the Plattsburgh squad to a decisive victory, grounding the Blue Bombers.
Snide’s offensive performance was far and above anyone on either team, scoring 23 points, 14 aces, two kills and six assists. Allison Crahan had a strong night of her own for the Hornets, scoring eight points, seven aces and two kills.
Julia Crawford paced the defeated Lake Placid squad on a night that the Blue Bombers struggled to get going, scoring three points, four kills, three digs and two blocks.
–
Plattsburgh 3, Lake Placid 0
25-11, 25-9, 25-12
LP- Smith, 2 points, 2 digs, 1 block. Hayes, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 assist. Megliore, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 dig. Sharp, 1 kill, 2 digs. Lawrence, 2 points, 2 kills, 1 dig, 2 assists. Gavin, 5 points, 1 dig. Crawford, 3 points, 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks.
PHS- Snide, 23 points, 14 aces, 2 kills, 6 assists, 2 digs. Fitzwater, 5 assists, 1 dig. Bruso, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills. Cantwell, 6 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs. Crahan, 8 points, 7 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Nowosielski, 7 points, 4 digs. Saliba, 1 point, 6 kills. DeTulleo, 1 point, 1 dig. Young, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill. Duquette, 1 dig
PERU 3
BEEKMANTOWN 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Every set was close, but the Nighthawks were able to down the Eagles in each one to take the win.
Rachel Madore led the way offensively for the Peru squad, scoring 13 points, four aces, five kills and 17 assists, while Alyssa Bartholomew and Katie Finn owned the defensive side of the ball, notching 23 and 17 digs, respectively.
Dillon Bronson put in the work for Beekmantown in the loss, tallying four aces, five digs and an assist, while Lauren Cross had a strong night of her own, scoring four aces, four kills and four digs.
“Tonight’s match was an impressive challenge for both teams,” Eagles coach Emily Anderson said. “Peru has a powerhouse of a program right now, and to go back and forth with them for all three sets is something I’m very proud of my girls for.”
—
Peru 3, Beekmantown 0
25-22, 25-23, 26-24
PCS- Bartholomew, 6 points, 1 ace, 3 assists, 23 digs. Madore, 13 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 17 assists, 5 digs. Martin, 3 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist. Finn, 6 kills, 1 block, 17 digs. LaValley, 5 points, 5 kills, 4 digs. Lyon, 6 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs. Robinson, 3 kills, 3 blocks. Seymour, 2 points, 2 kills, 4 digs. Lozier, 5 points, 3 digs.
BCS- Wypyski, 1 dig, 6 assists. Franklin, 3 digs. Bronson, 4 aces, 5 digs, 1 assist. Cross, 4 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs. Repas, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks. Daniels, 1 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig. Hagadorn, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist. Willette, 2 digs. Parker, 1 kill. Dominy, 1 assist.
SARANAC LAKE 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — The Red Storm and the Bobcats went back and forth on every set, but Saranac Lake ended up on top at the end.
The Red Storm defense didn’t give much room to Northern Adirondack, with Anica Null, Alyssa LaPierre and Alison Hewitt all notching 20 digs or more, with Mia Sanford just behind them with 16.
Elyse Hogan had a strong night for Northern Adirondack in the loss, scoring 11 points, two aces, one kill, three assists and 11 digs. Kate LaPoint and Mackenzie Lawrence each also chipped in for the Bobcats, scoring six kills apiece.
“Tonight's match was an intense back and forth one,” Northern Adirondack coach Elizabeth Brown said. “I am very proud of my team for keeping up with a hard hitting and serving team. We had some communication and serving issues tonight that we need to overcome before our next game on Thursday.”
—
Saranac Lake 3, Northern Adirondack 0
30-28, 25-22, 25-23
SLCS- Null, 3 kills, 1 ace, 25 digs, 2 points. Montroy, 1 kill, 2 digs. Michael, 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 assists. Leeret, 1 ace, 7 digs, 5 points, 14 assists. LaPierre, 2 kills, 2 aces, 20 digs, 5 points. Sanford, 6 kills, 16 digs, 2 points. Small, 1 kill, 3 digs. Hewitt, 1 ace, 25 digs, 3 points. Whitson, 3 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs, 1 point. Burcume, 1 kill.
NAC- Hogan, 11 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 assists, 11 digs. Guay, 2 kills, 23 digs. Griffin, 5 points, 2 assists, 6 digs. Barber, 3 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 6 assists, 16 digs. LaPoint, 4 points, 6 kills, 1 block, 5 assists, 12 digs. Lawrence, 8 points, 4 aces, 6 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs. Porter, 1 point, 3 kills, 2 digs. Trombley, 2 digs. Brunell, 2 digs.
