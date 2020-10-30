Saranac outlasts AuSable Valley

CLINTONVILLE — A back-and-forth game went in favor of Saranac when Maddy Wynnik found the back of the net in the second half.
Wynnik's goal off a Sydney Myers assist at the 15-minute mark sent the Chiefs to a 2-1 victory over AuSable Valley in girls Northern Soccer League play, Thursday.
Grace Reil scored unassisted just over 29 minutes into the game to give Saranac a 1-0 advantage, but Kate Knapp evened the score nearly right after play resumed following halftime.
"It was a very competitive game," Patriots coach Lindsey Douglas said. "I am proud of the great effort our girls showed."
Payton Couture's five saves anchored the Chief defense.
Koree Stillwell turned away seven shots for AuSable Valley.
—
Saranac 2, AuSable Valley 1
Saranac 1 1 — 2
AuSable 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, SCS, Reil, 29:22.
Second half- 2, AVCS, Knapp (Keyser), 1:20. 3, SCS, Wynnik (Myers), 15:00.
Shots- Saranac 9, AuSable Valley 7
Saves- Couture, SCS, 5. Stillwell, AVCS, 7.
BOQUET VALLEY 1
CHAZY 0
CHAZY — The Eagles tripled the Griffins in shots, but Boquet Valley managed to register the lone goal.
Analise Burdo's strike at the 8:35 mark of the second half off an Abbey Schwoebel assist sent the Griffins home with a victory.
Alaina Denton turned in a 14-save shutout for Boquet Valley, and Annika Lizardi had four stops in the Chazy nets.
Eagles coach Sam Signor said Olivia McLennan and Emma Smith were strong in the midfield, while Callie Harvey, Katie Demmers, Samantha Gonyo and McKenzie Chapman excelled on defense.
Signor also said Burdo was a standout for the Griffins.
—
Boquet Valley 1, Chazy 0
Boquet 0 1 — 1
Chazy 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, BV, Burdo (Schwoebel), 8:35.
Shots- Chazy 18, Boquet Valley 6
Saves- Lizardi, CCRS, 4. Denton, BV, 14.
