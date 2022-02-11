Saranac, NCCS bowlers split CVAC matchup

PLATTSBURGH — Saranac’s boys and Northeastern Clinton’s girls took 3-1 wins in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Bowling, Friday.
Andrew and Joshua Gaboriault bowled 572 and 487 series, respectively, to power the Chiefs to their win.
Jake McGoldrick’s 446 series paced the Cougar boys in their loss.
On the girls’ side, Keira MacKinnon led the way for Northeastern with a 386 series and 150 high game while Skyler Agoney rolled in a 362 series for the squad in the victory.
Kennedy Paynter’s 467 series was good for the team lead in Saranac’s loss.
—
Boys
Saranac 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
SCS- A. Gaboriault 217-204-572, J. Gaboriault 189, Breen 134.
NCCS- McGoldrick 172, Schad 144, Agoney 132, Frostick 131.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 3, Saranac 1
NCCS- MacKinnon 150, Si. Agoney 143, Sk. Agoney 135, Mesec 130, Robare 122.
SCS- Paynter 171-159-467, Marsico 123, Laundry 112.
PERU 2, AUSABLE VALLEY 2
PERU 4, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawk and Patriot boys bowled their way to a 2-2 tie while Kathryn Bowman powered the Peru girls to a 4-0 win.
Keegan Smith led a strong field of Nighthawk boys with a 659 series, followed not far behind by Nick Palmer and Josh Trombley, who bowled 646 and 628 series, respectively.
Max Benware’s 723 series was good for team lead for AuSable, while Luke Trombley contributed a strong series of his own, racking up 675 points.
Patriot Breanna Lacy’s 639 series total led the field of girls, but a strong spread of series from Kathryn Bowman, Madison Provost and Leita Ciolek swung the afternoon in the Peru girls’ direction.
The three Nighthawks bowled 636, 560 and 550 series, respectively, in the win.
—
Boys
Peru 2, AuSable Valley 2
PCS- Smith 223-213-223-659, Palmer 232-211-203-646, J. Trombley 246-199-183-628, M. Trombley 188-231-179-598, Garrand 213-220-582
AVCS- Benware 211-256-256-723, Trombley 198-257-220-675, Devlin 180-223-170-573, Laduke 211-199-558.
—
Girls
Peru 4, AuSable Valley 0
PCS- Bowman 223-192-221-636, Provost 191-170-199-560, Ciolek 195-223-550.
AVCS- Lacy 234-223-182-639, Lewallen 138-145-147-430, Perky 144-133-395.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
BEEKMANTOWN 4, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — The Eagles continued their tear through the CVAC bowling season with a decisive road victory over the Bobcats.
Jordan Deyo’s massive 719 series led the Beekmantown boys in their win, while Alex and Caleb Deso chipped in 595 and 539 series, respectively, for the Eagles.
Jarrod Shusda paced the NAC boys in their defeat, bowling a 511 series.
Paige Hilborne continued her strong season with a 618 series, including a 218 high game, to lead the Beekmantown girls, while Alexa Sampica, Allison Cragle and Abby Fessette all eclipsed 500 points, bowling 554, 542 and 533 series, respectively.
Chelsey Guay led the NAC girls in the loss, bowling a 403 series. Kate LaPoint was next in line with a 387 series.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Northern Adirondack 0
BCS- A. Deso 167-210-218-595, C. Deso 204-188-147-539, Bond 185-149-155-489, Hart 195-151-180-526, Deyo 237-278-204-719.
NAC- Menard 108-143-149-400, Guillaume 178-121-178-477, C. Nichols 118-170-136-424, A. Nichols 160-133-101-394, Shusda 128-222-162-511.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Northern Adirondack 0
BCS- Sampica 203-138-213-554, Cragle 167-185-190-542, Cook 165-128-161-454, Fessette 180-178-175-533, Hilborne 218-195-205-618
NAC- Barber 106-136-110-352, Husband 113-115-145-373, Guay 123-146-134-403, Perrea 164-87-90-341, Lapoint 138-112-137-387.
