Saranac matmen rout Peru, 72-5

SARANAC — Saranac’s wrestlers put on a dominant showing in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference dual meet against Peru, Tuesday, winning 72-5.
The Chiefs’ night was highlighted by a 27-second pinning by Ryan Devins to take the 118 weight class, and a 45-second pinning by Collin Clancy to take the 152 class.
Ashton Seymour (126), Cayden Bouvia (145), Hunter Devins (160), Landen Smith (172) and Dylan Cogswell (215) also took class wins for Saranac in contested classes.
The Chiefs won five other weight classes by forfeit.
Jake Hanson won the Nighthawks' lone weight class, pinning Talen Reeves in 1:07 to win the 189 weight class.
The Saranac wrestling team will be representing Section 7 in the New York State Dual Tournament this weekend in Syracuse.
—
Saranac 72, Peru 5
102- Blair (SCS) won by forfeit.
110- Stiles (SCS) won by forfeit.
118- R. Devins (SCS) pinned Trim, 0:27.
126- Seymour (SCS) pinned Jess, 1:20.
132- A. Clancy (SCS) won by forfeit.
138- Green (SCS) won by forfeit.
145- Bouvia (SCS) pinned Dickenson, 1:35.
152- C. Clancy (SCS) pinned Sefra 0:45.
160- H. Devins (SCS) pinned Mitchell, 1:18.
172- Smith (SCS) pinned Robinson, 1:04.
189- Hanson (PCS) pinned Reeves, 1:07.
215- Cogswell (SCS) pinned Bell, 1:14.
285- Trudeau (SCS) won by forfeit.
