ELLENBURG — In an exciting day of matches on Saturday, the Saranac wrestling crew took home the team victory at the Section VII Sectionals, with a score of 165.
The Chiefs had six matmen place first in their respective weight classes, Ryan Devins (118), Ashton Seymour (126), Alex Clancy (132), Collin Clancy (145), Hunter Devins (152) and Landon Smith (172).
The Beekmantown Eagles were next with a score of 136, placing first in three divisions. Sawyer Bell (138), Cornal Brinson (160) and Connor Bushey (285) all finished at the top of their weight classes.
Northern Adirondack and AuSable Valley tied for third place with a score of 91. Hayden Bartlemous (102) and Trey McGee (215) placed first for the Bobcats, while Gavin Morrow had the Patriots lone top finish at 110.
Peru found themselves with the low score of 73, with just one wrestler finishing in first in their division, Jack Hanson of the 189-pounders.
WEIGHT CLASSES
In the 102-pound class, the Bobcats’ Bartlemous finished first, with teammate Owen Smith securing second place. Jayden Burgess of AuSable Valley secured third and Matthew Desotell finished in fourth.
For 110, Morrow won first. Owen Stiles of Saranac had a strong showing against Beekmantown’s Jacob Lagree, placing them in second and third places, respectively. Logan Yeager of AuSable Valley finished in fourth place.
Ryan Devins of Saranac won the 118-pound class, and Beekmantown’s Jack Brown took second.
Saranac continued their dominance in the 126ers, with Ashton Seymour taking the top of the podium. Alan Frost-Jones of the Eagles took second, while the Bobcats’ Dustin LaBarge and Patriots’ Leland Pray took third and fourth, respectively.
Once again, Saranac took first place with Alex Clancy taking first of the 132-pound division. Kadin Johnson of Peru landed in second. NAC’s Parker Manor took third and AuSable Valley’s Jon Fletcher finished in fourth place.
For the 138-pound division, Beekmantown’s Sawyer Bell finished in first, followed by Northern Adirondack’s Troy LaBarge, Saranac’s Cayden Bouvia and Peru’s Ethan Dickinson.
The 145-class only had two fighters, Collin Clancy of Saranac and Noah Gilmore of Northern Adirondack, with Clancy taking the top spot.
In the 152-pound class, Hunter Devins of Saranac took the top spot. Beekmantown’s Alex Harrington followed in second and Kollin Christensen of AuSable Valley took third.
For 160, the Eagles found themselves on top again, with Cornal Brinson finishing in first. Dom LaPier of the Patriots had second place, Nate Mitchell of the Nighthawks third, and Kaiden Breyette of the Chiefs took fourth.
The Chiefs took another top spot in the 172 class, with Landon Smith finishing in first. AuSable Valley’s Zach Bola took second, Peru’s Ryan Robinson finished third and Beekmantown’s David Lavarnway managed fourth place.
For the 189-pounders, Peru’s Jack Hanson found the Nighthawks only first place finish of the day, while Beekmantown’s Alex Hall got second place. Northern Adirondack’s Hunter Roberts finished third and Saranac’s Gabe Spaulding fourth.
Trey McGee of Northern Adirondack took first place in the 215-pound division. Dylan Cogswell of Saranac, and Peru’s Parker Liberty and Bryce Wiggins rounded out the top four.
Beekmantown’s Connor Bushey finished in the top spot of the 285 class. AuSable Valley’s Zach McLean, Saranac’s Xavier Manalong and Ryan Trudeau took second, third and fourth, respectively.
—
Team Scores
1, Saranac, 165. 2, Beekmantown, 136. 3 (Tied), AuSable Valley/Northern Adirondack, 91. 5, Peru, 73.
Weight Class Places
102- 1, Bartlemous (NAC). 2, Smith (NAC). 3, Burgess (AVCS). 4, Desotell (BCS).
110- 1, Morrow (AVCS). 2, Stiles (SCS). 3, Lagree (BCS). 4, Yeager (AVCS).
118- 1, R. Devins (SCS). 2, Brown (BCS).
126- 1, Seymour (SCS). 2, Frost-Jones (BCS). 3, D. LaBarge (NAC). 4, Pray (AVCS).
132- 1, A. Clancy (SCS). 2, Johnson (PCS). 3, Manor (NAC). 4, Fletcher (AVCS).
138- 1, Bell (BCS). 2, T. LaBarge (NAC). 3, Bouvia (SCS). 4, Dickinson (PCS).
145- 1, C. Clancy (SCS). 2, Gilmore (NAC).
152- 1, H. Devins (SCS). 2, Harrington (BCS). 3, Christensen (AVCS).
160- 1, Brinson (BCS). 2, LaPier (AVCS). 3, Mitchell (PCS). 4, Breyette (SCS).
172- 1, Smith (SCS). 2, Bola (AVCS). 3, Robinson (PCS). 4, Lavarnway (BCS).
189- 1, Hanson (PCS). 2, Hall (BCS). 3, Roberts (NAC). 4, Spaulding (SCS).
215- 1, McGee (NAC). 2, Cogswell (SCS). 3, Liberty (PCS). 4, Wiggins (PCS).
285- 1, Bushey (BCS). 2, McLean (AVCS). 3, Manalong (SCS). 4, Trudeau (SCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.