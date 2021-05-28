Saranac Lake's Fogarty breaks steeplechase records

INDIAN RIVER — Saranac Lake's Peter Fogarty made history Friday at the 3,000-meter Steeplechase Festival held at Indian River High School.
Fogarty broke the Section VII record as well as the school record thanks to his time of 9:38.31.
The Section VII record was previously held by Jeremy Stone of Seton Catholic who completed the race in a time of 9:39.69 in 1997, and the Red Storm record was owned by Nate Buchanan who clocked in at 10:10 in 2002.
Andrew Fogarty also competed in this year's event running 10:09.57, which would have been a school record.
"This record was set by an individual that has been working to achieve this record for many years," Saranac Lake coach Cy Ellsworth said.
"Peter is a warrior. He doesn't like to lose and has a superior work ethic. Some athletes work hard only when the coaches are watching them.
"Peter works as hard when the coaches aren't watching, and that is why he will be running at the Division I level next year at Iona."
