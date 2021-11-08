Saranac Lake wins drama-filled Class C title game

BEEKMANTOWN — In another wild football game between Saranac Lake and Saranac Central, the Red Storm claimed the Section VII, Class C title with a 36-35 overtime victory Saturday in Beekmantown.
The win marked the second time this season Saranac Lake came back in the closing minutes to defeat Saranac by a single point, with the other triumph coming in a 29-28 nail biter played on the second weekend of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference schedule.
This time, the Red Storm rallied with a late touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, and then won it in overtime after the Chiefs scored a touchdown but missed the point-after kick that would have extended the game.
Carter Hewitt came up big for Saranac Lake again. The junior running back scored all five of his team’s touchdowns and tacked on two more huge points when he hauled in a conversion pass from quarterback Brady Roberts with 1:14 left in regulation to send the contest into overtime tied at 29-29. The Red Storm began the extra session with the ball 20 yards away from the goal line, and Hewitt got the job done in two plays. On first down, he sprinted through the Chiefs defense for a 16-yard gain, and then plowed into the end zone on the next play. Landon Faubert followed with the conversion kick for a 36-29 Red Storm lead.
The Chiefs answered right back on their first overtime snap, with Nate Hamel tossing a 20-yard scoring strike to Cayden Bouvia. Trailing by a point, Saranac Central went for the win, and the entire Chiefs team thought they had claimed the title when Hunter Devins banged across the goal line on their two-point conversion attempt.
In a premature celebration, Saranac's jubilant players sprinted toward their sideline and a number of them jumped into the stands to greet their fans. They never saw the yellow flag that was dropped along the Red Storm sidelines for an illegal formation infraction, and that was followed by a delay of game penalty, which pushed the ball back to the 13-yard line. Instead of trying another two-point conversion, the Chiefs elected to kick for the tie and Nate Hamel's attempt went wide right, allowing the Red Storm to repeat as Section VII, Class C champions.
In the end, Saranac Lake made some big plays when it had to on both sides of the line and survive a performance from Devins, who ran for 207 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 75-yard scoring pass to Justin Bedard.
“It was absolutely amazing. It was such an emotional game and it got so exciting at the end there,” said Roberts, who completed two huge passes on Saranac Lake's late game-tying drive. “We stuck together as a team and got the job done. The offensive line was great, the defense played amazing. The Devins kid, he’s a good athlete obviously. We had to do our job on defense and we did it.”
Saranac Lake got off to a great start to lead 14-0 after the first quarter. On the game's opening possession, it took the Red Storm just five plays to reach the end zone, with Hewitt capping off a 57-yard drive on a 20-yard touchdown run. Good field position helped Saranac Lake get its next score when its offense started at the Chiefs' 29 after a short punt. On three straight runs, Hewitt was in the end zone a second time, finishing off the brief march with a 1-yard dive.
Trailing 14-0, the Chiefs put two unanswered touchdowns on the board. The first came on a 33-yard run by Bouvia with 2:03 left in the opening quarter, and the next score came on the second play of the second quarter on Bedard's 75-yard touchdown catch that saw the senior leap up for the ball along the sideline and shake off a Red Storm defender as he headed to the end zone. The Chiefs came up empty on both conversion attempts, leaving them trailing 14-12.
It took Saranac Lake just 27 seconds to answer when Hewitt rambled 64 yards for his third touchdown. Faubert, who has missed just one conversion kick all season, tacked on the point after for a 21-12 Red Storm edge.
The rest of the opening half belonged to the Chiefs, who cut their deficit to 21-19 when Devins scored on a four-yard run 4:42 before intermission to cap off a nine-play drive that started at the Red Storm 49. Devins then intercepted Roberts on Saranac Lake's next possession, and the Chiefs converted and took a 22-21 lead when Hamel booted a 28-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, another interception led to Saranac Central's next score. This time, Bedard picked off a Roberts pass that went off the hands of a receiver, and he returned the ball 55 yards to the Red Storm's 14-yard line. Five plays later, Hamel scored on a five-yard run and the sophomore was good on the conversion kick to up Saranac's edge to 29-21 with 4:58 gone in the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch, Saranac Lake found away to keep its season alive. Starting at their own 32, the Red Storm survived two quarterback sacks, two penalties and a nullified touchdown to deadlock the game. After advancing to the Chiefs' 39, Roberts was dropped in the backfield twice on pass attempts, leaving Saranac Lake's offense facing a third-and-27 at its own 45. The Red Storm got 12 yards back on the next play on a Roberts completion to Logan Hathaway. Then with the game on the line, Hewitt made a leaping catch on a fourth-and-14 play and landed at the eight for a 35-yard gain. Two plays later, Saranac Lake had a touchdown negated on a penalty, which pushed the ball back to the Chiefs' 18. Hewitt ate up the distance on three straight carries on runs of 14, three and one yard, with his third carry coming on another fourth down and cutting Saranac's lead to 29-27.
And with the game on the line, Roberts completed the two-point conversion pass to Hewitt. The Chiefs got the ball back at their own 40 with 1:13 left in regulation but only gained 11 yards before time expired.
Although each team had the ball just once in overtime, it couldn't have been much more dramatic. After watching Hewitt and the Red Storm score in just two plays, the Chiefs took only one play to get in the end zone. For most of the game, Devins was nearly unstoppable, so going for the win from the three-yard line instead of attempting an extra point turned out to be the Chiefs' decision. But a pair of penalties and 10 yards more to go helped lead to a missed kick and a second celebration, this time by Saranac Lake's players and their fans.
“Looking back, it was amazing how many things had to go right for us during those four minutes,” longtime Saranac Lake head coach Eric Bennett said. “I loved our resiliency. On the sideline going into overtime we preached mindset, we preached toughness, energy, and finishing to win the day, and the kids did that today. It’s been a crazy year. We’ve had a lot of rolling up and downs. I would like to say hat’s off to a gritty, gritty team from Saranac. That’s a good ball team we played today.
“On defense we were just trying to plug gaps and make tackles,” Bennett added. “I thought we bent a lot but ultimately we made just enough plays. Offensively, I give credit to our line. They really busted it for us, and Brady Roberts made some clutch throws. We were 0-0 all week and now were 1-0. We're looking forward to going 2-0.”
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Saranac Central head coach Dylan Everleth said. “We had a tight one with them before that went down to the last conversion. They are a great team and this was a great championship game.
“When it came down to it, we missed one. That's football,” Everleth added. “It’s hard to kick at anytime when it’s on the three or whatever. From top to bottom, I thought our team played great. It was tough one.”
The Chiefs finished with a 2-6 record.
The Red Storm improved to 4-4 now move on to face Section X champion Ogdensburg on Saturday at Plattsburgh High. The 7-1 Blue Devils also claimed their sectional crown on Saturday, dropping a COVID-depleted Gouverneur team 31-12. Saturday's matchup is tentatively slated for 1 p.m.
Saranac Lake 36, Saranac Central 35 OT
SC 6 16 7 0 6 — 35
SL 14 7 0 8 7 — 36
Scoring
First Quarter
SL- Hewitt 20 run (Faubert kick), 2:05
SL- Hewitt 1 run (Faubert kick), 8:45
SC- Bouvia 33 run (Kick blocked), 9:57
Second Quarter
SC- Bedard 75 pass from Devins (Pass failed), :56
SL- Hewitt 64 run (Faubert kick), 1:23
SC- Devins 4 run (Hamel kick), 7:18
SC- Hamel 28 field goal, 11:57
Fourth Quarter
SC- Hamel 5 run (Hamel kick), 4:58
SL- Hewitt 1 run (Hewitt pass from Roberts), 10:46
Overtime
SL- Hewitt 4 run (Faubert kick)
SC- Bouvia 20 pass from Hamel (Kick failed)
Individual statistics
Rushing
SC- H. Devins 46-207 TD, Bouvia 4-66 TD, Hamel 4-8 TD, A. Clancey 1-3, Fleury 1-12. Totals: 56-296 2TDs.
SL- Santiago 4-16, Kratts 1-1, Hewitt 16-163 4TDs, Roberts 7-(-16). Totals: 28-164 4TDs.
Passing
SC- H. Devins 1-3-0-75 TD, Hamel 1-1-0-20 TD.
SL- Roberts 8-12-2-136.
Receiving
SC- Bedard 1-75 TD, Bouvia 1-20 TD.
SL- Ryan 3-23, Santiago 1-19, Faubert 1-5, Hathaway 1-12, Hewitt 2-77.
Interceptions
SC- H. Devins, Bedard.
