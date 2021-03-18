Saranac Lake tops rival Lake Placid

SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake kept its distance from Lake Placid throughout most of the game, and when the Blue Bombers rallied, the Red Storm answered.
Nate McCarthy poured in a game-high 37 points in Saranac Lake's 54-35 win against Lake Placid, Wednesday, in a non-conference boys basketball game.
Jack Armstrong finished with 15 points for the Blue Bombers and knocked down three threes in the fourth quarter to pull Lake Placid to within 10 of the Red Storm, but Saranac Lake fended off any hint of a further rally.
"Both teams played good defense in the first half," Red Storm coach Dermott Morgan said. "Nate McCarthy rebounded and continued to drive to the rim all second half. Lake Placid couldn't stop him."
Brady Yando scored 10 points and dished out seven assists, while Gabe Wilson and James Catania teamed up on defense to help shut down some of the Blue Bombers' main scoring threats.
Nick Marvin turned in 10 more points for Lake Placid.
—
Saranac Lake 54, Lake Placid 35
Lake Placid (35)
Armstrong 6-0-15, Byrne 0-0-0, Colby 0-0-0, Ledwith 0-0-0, Brandes 1-0-2, Kondrat 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Gavin 3-0-8, Marvin 4-1-10. Totals: 14-1-35.
Saranac Lake (54)
Yando 4-0-10, Wilson 0-0-0, Roberts 0-0-0, McCarthy 14-9-37, Catania 0-1-1, Faubert 1-1-4, Hewitt 1-0-2. Totals: 20-11-54.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 21-14.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (6) Armstrong 3, Gavin 2, Marvin. Saranac Lake (3) Yando 2, Faubert.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 59
CHAZY 44
CHAZY — Regan Arnold and Brennon Farney both recorded 18 points to pace the Warriors past the Eagles.
"(Willsboro is) a veteran team led by two really good players, Arnold and Farney," Chazy coach Josh Howell said. "Unfortunately we were not able to get any closer, but I'm extremely proud of my guys and the effort tonight."
The Eagles rallied in the third quarter and trimmed the Willsboro lead to three, much in part to Patrick Dwyer's 14 points in the frame.
Dwyer scored a game-high 28 for Chazy, which was celebrating Senior Night for Dwyer as well as Devin Therrian, Traygan Coon, Malachi Hunyor, Joey deOndarza and Kyle Barcomb.
"They have represented the highest ideals of leadership, teamwork and sportsmanship," Howell said. "And I'm just extremely happy for those six seniors to be able to play in their final season."
—
Willsboro 59, Chazy 44
Willsboro (59)
Arnold 7-3-18; Farney 8-0-18; H King 5-0-11; Joselyn 2-0-4; Drolette 2-0-4; Cassavaugh 1-0-2; Sweatt 0-0-2; Reithel 0-0-0; H. Meachem 0-0-0; Reynolds 0-0-0; D Meachem 0-0-0; T King 0-0-0; Collazo 0-0-0; Leibeck 0-0-0. Totals: 25-5-54.
Chazy (44)
Dwyer 12-1-28; Therrian 5-0-10; Juneau 1-1-3; Salimando 1-0-3; Barcomb 0-0-0; Hunyor 0-0-0; De Ondarza 0-0-0; Labarge 0-0-0; Coon 0-0-0. Totals: 18-2-44.
Halftime- Willsboro, 29-15.
3 point goals- Willsboro Arnold (1), Farney (2), King (1). Chazy Dwyer (3), Salimando (1).
SCHROON LAKE 57
SETON CATHOLIC 23
SCHROON LAKE — Isiah Pelkey's 18 points followed by 12 more from Ethan Fariss did the trick for the Wildcats.
Schroon Lake jumped out to a commanding 33-9 lead at halftime.
Oliver Higgens added 10 more points on the Wildcats' side of the scoreboard, and Dominic Allen scored 10 for the Knights.
—
Schroon Lake 57, Seton Catholic 23
Seton Catholic (23)
Guay 0-2-2, Pearl 3-1-7, Allen 5-0-10, Lapoint 2-0-4, Shalton 0-0-0. Totals: 10-3-23.
Schroon Lake (57)
Fariss 6-0-12, Gratto 0-0-0, Higgens 5-0-10, Hart 1-0-2, Pelkey 7-0-18, Yarosh 3-0-7, Dumoulin 2-1-3, Baker 2-0-4. Totals: 25-1-57.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 33-9.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (5) Pelkey 4, Yarosh.
GIRLS
CVAC
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 47
AUSABLE VALLEY 45
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats were down by nine at the end of the second quarter but rallied to come away with the close win.
Alexis Belrose scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the second half to boost the Northern Adirondack run.
Freshman Abby Peryea chipped in with 15 points of her own, and Bobcats coach Dennis Labarge was very enthusiastic and happy about the performance of Isabella Gilmore on defense and on the boards.
Sophie Rennie came away with 14 points for the Patriots.
—
Northern Adirondack 47, AuSable Valley 45
AVCS (45)
R. Prentiss 0-2-2, L. Keyser 2-2-6, B. Douglass 1-2-5, S. Rennie 5-0-14, S. Richards 0-0-0, K. Hoehn 5-0-10, K. Stillwell 1-1-4, R. Shamboo 1-0-2, S.Durgan 1-0-2. Totals: 16-5-45.
NAC (47)
M. LaBarge 1-2-4, M. Bushey 0-0-0, I. Gilmore 2-1-5, A. Belrose 7-2-18, R. Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 2-0-4, S. Charland 0-1-1, A. Peryea 6-2-15, A. Barber 0-0-0, E. Vanvalkenburg 0-0-0. Totals: 18-8-47.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 27-18.
3 point goals- Ausable (6) Douglass, Rennie 4, Stillwell. NAC (3) Belrose 2, Abby Peryea.
BEEKMANTOWN 39
MORIAH 29
BEEKMANTOWN — Eagles coach Kate Duprey said her team came out with a great amount of energy and fire on both ends of the court.
Faith Whitney led a balanced Beekmantown scoring attack with 11 points, while Payton Parliament scored nine more.
"It was a balanced scoring effort for us in this one," said Duprey, who also noted her team rebounded well and was able to knock down enough shots at the charity stripe to keep its distance from the Vikings.
"Compared to our game in Moriah last week, our defense was much more active and forced some big turnovers," Duprey said. "Our girls showed a lot of heart bouncing back from a buzzer-beater loss at Northern Adirondack two days ago. We watched film of our first game against Moriah and drew up a solid game plan. The girls did a great job buying into the game plan. Moriah is a well-coached team and always comes ready to play."
Whitney and Grace McCasland both knocked down two triples, and McCasland added eight points in all.
Ten points from Hannah Gaddor powered the Vikings.
—
Beekmantown 39, Moriah 29
Moriah (29)
Eichen 2-1-5, Briggs 0-0-0, Allen 3-0-6, Olcott 2-2-6, Baker 1-0-2, Gaddor 3-4-10. Totals: 11-7-29.
Beekmantown (39)
McCasland 3-0-8, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 1-1-3, Chapman 1-0-2, Whitney 3-3-11, Parliament 3-2-9, Regan 2-2-6. Totals: 13-8-39.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 18-13.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (5) McCasland 2, Whitney 2, Parliament.
NCCS 56
PERU 35
CHAMPLAIN — Abby Racine finished with 18 points, and Bryn Sample added 13 in the Cougars' victory.
Marlie Sample and Audrianna Hollister chipped in with nine points each for NCCS, which held a 33-20 halftime lead.
Emily Beattie paced the Nighthawks with 13 points. Brianna Brousseau was next with 11 and Kortney McCarthy, nine.
“Our starters showed great leadership and determination tonight,” NCCS coach Robb Garrand said. “Peru has some very talented and quick guards and aggressive post players who can cause some frustration.
“However, our girls battled and played very disciplined.”
—
NCCS 56, Peru 35
Peru (35)
Brousseau 5-1-11, Jackson 0-0-0, Hendrix 1-0-2, McCarthy 3-0-9, Marino 0-0-0, Lawliss 0-0-0, St. Denis 0-0-0, Finn 0-0-0, Beattie 5-0-13. Totals- 14-1-35.
NCCS (56)
M. Sample 3-0-9, Racine 8-1-18, B. Sample 4-5-13, Hollister 3-1-9, LaFountain 2-0-5, Dubois 0-0-0, Prairie 0-0-0, Guerin 0-0-0, Roberts 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0. Totals- 20-8-56.
Halftime- NCCS, 33-20.
3-point goals- Peru (6) McCarthy 3, Beattie 3. NCCS (7) M. Sample 3, Hollister 2, Racine, LaFountain.
SARANAC 57
TICONDEROGA 36
TICONDEROGA — The Chiefs jumped out to a 27-11 halftime lead and never looked back.
Payton Couture poured in 17 points to power Saranac and Sydney Myers was next with 11.
Kennedy Davis was the lone Sentinel in double figures with 11. Jaelyn Whitford chipped in with seven.
“Saranac played an outstanding game on offense and defense,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “They were in control. Payton Couture played a great all-around game.
“I thought our girls worked hard throughout the game and continue to improve as the season goes on. Kennedy Davis did a nice job for us.”
—
Saranac 57, Ticonderoga 36
Saranac (57)
Mulverhill 0-2-2, Ubl 0-0-0, Parker 2-0-5, Liberty 2-0-5, Myers 5-1-11, Denis 3-0-7, Garman 2-0-4, Ducatte 1-2-4, Reil 1-0-2, Couture 6-2-17. Totals- 22-7-57.
Ticonderoga (36)
J. Charboneau 2-0-4, Dorsett 1-0-3, Mattison 1-0-2, Price 2-0-6, B. Charboneau 1-0-3, Pound 0-0-0, Whitford 3-0-7, Decker 0-0-0, Davis 4-3-11, L. Zelinski 0-0-0. Totals- 14-3-36.
Halftime- Saranac, 27-11.
3-point goals- Saranac (6) Couture 3, Parker, Liberty, Denis. Ticonderoga (5) Price 2, Dorsett, Whitford, B. Charboneau.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 33
CHAZY 25
CHAZY — Bella Harrison totaled 15 points in the Warriors' victory.
"Willsboro is a good team, and you have to give them credit. They were able to get Bella Harrison the ball inside on some favorable matches in the second half, which hurt us," Eagles coach Josh Howell said. "It was a close game throughout, and to me, the difference in the game came down to the free throws."
Willsboro went 9-18 from the charity stripe, while Chazy was just 1-11.
It was Senior Night for the Eagles' MacKenzie Chapman, Emma Smith, Cate Langlois and Emily Dufour-Woznicki.
"These four seniors represent the highest ideals of honesty, trust and love for this team and have served as outstanding role models for their teammates," Howell said. "I'm just extremely happy for these four young women to have a season in their final year. The girls have been working really hard in practice this week on their defense, and we showed a lot of improvement in tonight's game."
Samantha Gonyo-Lafountain turned in a team-high 10 points to lead the way for Chazy.
—
Willsboro 33, Chazy 25
Willsboro (33)
Harrison 6-3-15; Bourdeau 4-0-8; Ford 1-4-6; Arnold 1-0-2; Crowningshield 0-2-2; Nolette 0-0-0; Belzile 0-0-0. Totals: 12-9-33.
Chazy (25)
Gonyo-Lafountain 5-0-10; Chapman 4-1-9; Turek 2-0-6; C Langlois 0-0-0; Lucas 0-0-0; Smith 0-0-0; McChesney 0-0-0; A Langlois 0-0-0; Poupore 0-0-0; Dufour-Woznicki 0-0-0. Totals: 11-1-25.
Halftime- Chazy, 16-15.
3 point goals- Chazy (2) Turek.
BOQUET VALLEY 52
LAKE PLACID 22
LAKE PLACID — Blue Bombers coach Brian LaVallee said his team knew it would be in for a tough night against the pressing defense of the Griffins.
Abbey Schwoebel turned in a game-high 15 points to lead the way for Boquet Valley.
"Boquet was impressive in their conditioning, and they executed their game plan well," LaVallee said. "They were tough on the boards and shot well from the floor. I am very proud of my girls for the effort they put in and their no-quit mentality."
Nadia Phillip and Isabella Armstrong both totaled six points and helped spark a bit of a third-quarter rally for Lake Placid.
"Even in the loss, the ladies had a smile just happy to be playing," LaVallee said. "We would like to thank all the refs for their efforts this season. Many of them are going six nights a week."
—
Boquet Valley 52, Lake Placid 22
Boquet Valley (52)
Burdo 0-4-4, Kirkby 1-0-2, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 6-2-15, Thompson 1-0-2, Sy. Bisselle 2-0-4, Lobdell 4-0-8, King 4-0-8, Sk. Bisselle 2-2-6, Caputo 1-0-2, Monty 0-1-1, Denton 0-0-0. Totals: 21-9-52.
Lake Placid (22)
Armstrong 2-0-6, Tavares 0-0-0, Kellerman 1-2-4, Bashaw 0-0-0, Phillip 3-0-6, Marvin 2-0-4, Moore 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Coursen 0-0-0. Totals: 9-2-22.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 25-10.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (1) Schwoebel. Lake Placid (2) Armstrong 2.
SCHROON LAKE 42
SETON CATHOLIC 27
SCHROON LAKE — Malena Gereau finished with 18 points and five steals, while Kotah Cutting added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead the Wildcats past the Knights.
Schroon Lake held a 19-14 advantage at the half.
Kennedy Spriggs scored nine points and Haley Murnane eight markers for Seton Catholic.
“Seton played a great game on both ends of the court,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said. “They made us earn everything we got tonight.
“Our two key rebounders were out, and we played with a very small lineup. We had to work really hard to keep them from scoring in the post. Saige Shaughnessy and Brittany Mieras got us a lot of extra possessions in the fourth quarter with their hustle, and we were able to wear Seton down.”
—
Schroon Lake 42, Seton Catholic 27
Seton Catholic (27)
Hughes 1-0-2, Murnane 2-2-8, Whalen 1-0-2, Conti 0-0-0, Beauduin 0-0-0, Spriggs 3-3-9, Rock-Perez 1-0-2, Nidasi 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 2-0-4, DiPatrizio 2-0-4. Totals- 10-5-27.
Schroon Lake (42)
Cutting 5-0-10, Emmert 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Maisonville 0-0-0, Baker 1-0-2, Mieras 1-1-4, Shaughnessy 4-0-8, Gereau 7-4-18. Totals- 18-5-42.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 19-14.
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (2) Murnane. Schroon Lake (1) Mieras.
TUESDAY
BOYS
CVAC
AUSABLE 81
NCCS 56
CHAMPLAIN — Eli Douglas poured in 23 points and Spencer Daby followed with 22 to power the Patriots.
Aidan Lopez chipped in with 15 points and Nate Doner 14 for AuSable Valley, which held a 40-22 halftime lead.
James Molinski was the leading scorer for the Cougars with 18 markers, while Darren Dubois added 11 and Brayden Monette, 10.
“AuSable Valley did a great job of setting the pace of the game,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “They took a large lead in the second quarter and managed to keep it going.
“We had our moments to strike, but couldn't quite find the extra effort needed tonight.”
—
AuSable Valley 81, NCCS 56
AuSable Valley (81)
Mattilla 1-0-2, Daby 8-6-22, Snow 1-0-3, Korvin Dixon 1-1-3, Doner 7-0-14, Furnia 0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0, McCabe 0-0-0, Kolin Dixon 0-0-0, Lopez 6-0-15, Douglas 9-4-23. Totals- 33-11-81.
NCCS (56)
Molinski 6-6-18, Roach 0-0-0, Gilbo 2-0-4, Gero 0-0-0, Monette 4-0-10, Deuso 3-0-9, Dubois 5-1-11, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 1-1-4. Totals- 21-9-56.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 40-22.
3-point goals- AuSable Valley (5) Lopez 3, Snow, Douglas. NCCS (6) Deuso 3, Monette 2, Garrow.
