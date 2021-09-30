Saranac Lake tops Beekmantown in thriller

SARANAC LAKE — Both Saranac Lake and Beekmantown had to work for it during Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball Thursday, where the Red Storm were able to secure the victory, 3-2.
After two close sets, Saranac Lake had the lead at 2-0, and then Beekmantown came back and stole the next two sets, tying it 2-2 and forcing a fifth set. The Red Storm, led by Kathleen Montroy with 16 points, one ace and one dig, were able to secure the last set and take home the win.
“Beekmantown showed great heart and determination after being down two sets,” Saranac Lake coach Mike Navarra said.
“We had to really dig deep to be able to gain our composure and will to bounce back after they took the third and fourth set.”
Other standout players for the Red Storm included Azra Michael, with 20 assists along with two points, Sydney Leeret with eight points, one ace, four digs, six assists and two kills. Allison Hewitt had 14 digs and Anica Null had 13. Alyssa Lapierre also had eight points, one ace and 11 digs.
For the Eagles, Dillon Bronson was handing out assists, with 30 along with one ace. Lauren Cross and Charlize Daniels each had 15 kills. Cross also had two aces, one block and three digs, and Daniels had four aces and two blocks. Sophia Wypyski also had 15 digs.
“Overall, all the players from each team should be proud of their efforts and competitiveness,” Navarra said.
“It was a great night of volleyball.”
Saranac Lake 3, Beekmantown 2
25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-19
BCS- Sophia Wypyski 15 digs; Dillon Bronson 30 assists 1 ace; Lauren Cross 2 aces 15 kills 1 block 3 digs; Ella Repas 5 kills 1 dig; Charlize Daniels 4 aces 15 kills 2 blocks; Mady Hagadorn 1 ace 3 blocks; Callie Willette 2 aces 1 dig.
SLCS- Alyssa Lapierre 8 points 1 ace 11 digs; Kathleen Montroy 16 points 1 ace 1 dig; Mia Sanford 1 point 1 ace 1 dig 8 kills 1 block; Marley Small 6 kills 1 block; Tailor Whitson 4 points 1 ace 19 digs 8 kills; Sydney Leeret 8 points 1 ace 4 digs 6 assists 2 kill; Alison Hewitt 2 points 1 ace 14 digs 1 kill; Anica Null 6 points 2 aces 13 digs 3 kills; Azra Michael 2 points 20 assists.
PLATTSBURGH 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
PLATTSBURGH — Lily Snide, who had 13 points, eight aces, two kills, five digs and 13 assists led the Hornets to a victory over the Cougars.
Natalie Battinelli also earned 13 points, two aces, three kills and one dig.
Allison Crahan also had nine points, six aces, three kills and one dig. Olivia Nowosielski also had 10 digs.
For Northeastern Clinton, Rachel Letourneau had three aces and 10 digs, Brooke Basmajian had 10 digs, Maggie Sample had three aces and nine digs, and Sadie Dumas and Jenna Pennington each had three aces and seven digs.
Plattsburgh High 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-16, 25-10, 25-21
PHS- Snide, 13 points, 8 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 5 digs. Fitzwater, 5 points, 1 dig.
Bruso, 5 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 3 digs. Cantwell, 2 points, 6 kills, 1 dig. Crahan, 9 points, 6 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig. Nowosielski, 10 digs. Saliba, 5 points, 3 aces, 1 dig. DeTulleo, 3 points, 1 ace. Duquette, 2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs. Battinelli, 13 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig.
NCCS- Aubrey, 2 Aces, 1 Dig, 2 Assists. Pennington, 3 Aces, 7 digs. Castine, 2 digs. Oliver, 4 Aces 1 dig 1 Assist. Letourneau, 3 Aces, 10 Digs. Sample, 3 Aces, 9 Digs. Spoor, 1 Ace, 1 Dig. Dumas, 3 Aces, 7 Digs. Basmajian, 10 Digs.
PERU 3
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Rachel Madore and Payton Seymour led the Nighthawks to their victory over the Blue Bombers.
Madore had 13 points, seven aces, three kills, 15 assists and 11 digs. Seymour had eight points, six aces, five kills, three assists, and 12 digs.
Mallory Martin also earned 11 points, five aces, seven kills, one assist and two digs.
The Press-Republican did not receive results from Lake Placid.
Peru 3, Lake Placid 0
25-11, 25-8, 25-19.
PCS- Madore, 13 points, 7 aces, 3 kills, 15 assists, 11 digs. Martin, 11 points, 5 aces, 7 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs. Finn, 5 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 digs. LaValley, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 digs. Lyon, 3 points, 1 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs. Seymour, 8 points, 6 aces, 5 kills, 3 assists, 12 digs. G. Cunningham, 1 dig. E. Cunningham, 6 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig. Lozier, 1 kill, 2 dig. Schedack-Montali, 1 kill, 1 dig.
