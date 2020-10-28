Saranac Lake takes care of AuSable Valley

SARANAC LAKE — Two goals from Bryson Mariano highlighted Saranac Lake's 3-1 defeat of AuSable Valley in a boys Northern Soccer League game, Wednesday.
The Red Storm scored three unanswered goals to kick off the game before the Patriots managed to get on the board.
Mariano scored on an Adrian Hayden assist just 3:58 into the game, and less than eight minutes later Bailey Bartholomew upped Saranac Lake's advantage to 2-0.
Gabe Wilson assisted on the tally.
The combo of Mariano and Hayden teamed up for the third goal near the 7-minute mark of the second half.
Red Storm coach Brad Rafferty said his team started the match strong and played organized in the back and was anchored well by senior captain Colter Cheney-Seymour.
Nate McCarthy helped the defensive efforts of Saranac Lake with four saves.
Alex Yeager tallied the Patriots' lone goal with less than nine minutes to go with a helper from Ethan Depo.
Rafferty complimented the performance of AuSable Valley's Tristan Laundree in the midfield.
Scott LaMountain turned away six shots for the Patriots.
—
Saranac Lake 3, AuSable Valley 1
AuSable Valley 0 1 — 1
Saranac Lake 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, SLCS, Mariano (Hayden), 3:58. 2, SLCS, Bartholomew (Wilson), 11:22.
Second half- 3, SLCS, Mariano (Hayden), 6:55. 4, AVCS, Yeager (Depo), 31:35.
Shots- Saranac Lake 19, AuSable Valley 12
Saves- LaMountain, AVCS, 6. McCarthy, SLCS, 4.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars scored once in both the first and second halves to find their way past the Hornets.
John Bulson notched a six-save shutout for Northeastern Clinton, and the Cougar offense did what they needed to do.
Chase Ross put Northeastern Clinton ahead when he scored in close 12 minutes into the first half.
His teammate, Reid LaValley, upped the Cougars' advantage with a rip from the top of the 18-yard box with five minutes to go.
Ross notched the assist on the marker.
Ryan Taylor's four saves highlighted the defensive efforts of Plattsburgh High.
—
Northeastern Clinton 2, Plattsburgh High 0
NCCS 1 1 — 2
PHS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NCCS, Ross, 12:00.
Second half- 2, NCCS, LaValley (Ross), 35:00.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 6, Northeastern Clinton 6
Saves- Bulson, NCCS, 6. Taylor, PHS, 4.
LAKE PLACID 1
BEEKMANTOWN 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles finished with an 18-5 shot advantage over the Blue Bombers, but it was Lake Placid who had the lone scoring opportunity find its way in goal.
Matt Brandes tallied at the 29:58 mark of the second half, and that was all the Blue Bombers needed for the win.
John Armstrong's nine saves kept Beekmantown scoreless.
Eagle keeper Victor Mason was responsible for three stops.
—
Lake Placid 1, Beekmantown 0
Lake Placid 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, LP, Brandes (Kahkonen), 29:58.
Shots- Beekmantown 18, Lake Placid 5
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 9. Mason, BCS, 3.
CHAZY 9
WILLSBORO 1
CHAZY — Riley Hansen's four goals and two assists propelled the Eagles to a lopsided victory over the Warriors.
Devin Meachem tallied the lone goal for Willsboro to cut his team's deficit to 2-1 midway through the first half, but Chazy rattled off seven unanswered markers from there.
Ben Dickerson scored twice, while Dale Gonyo, Joey deOndarza and Reagan Dudyak all buried one goal for the Eagles.
Tanner Conners registered two assists as did Jeremy Juneau to boost Chazy, and Connor McCarthy and Dudyak had one helper.
—
Chazy 9, Willsboro 1
Willsboro 1 0 — 1
Chazy 5 4 — 9
First half- 1, CCRS, Gonyo (Hansen), 7:00. 2, CCRS, Hansen (PK), 12:00. 3, WICS, Meachem (S. Leibeck), 20:00. 4, CCRS, Hansen (Conners), 23:00. 5, CCRS, Hansen (McCarthy), 32:00. 6, CCRS, deOndarza (Hansen), 36:00.
Second half- 7, CCRS, Hansen (Conners), 3:00. 8, CCRS, Dickerson (Juneau), 16:00. 9, CCRS, Dudyak (Juneau), 23:00. 10, CCRS, Dickerson (Dudyak), 31:00.
Shots- Chazy 18, Willsboro 12
Saves- Arnold, WICS, 7. Stevens, CCRS, 5.
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 7
SARANAC LAKE 0
CLINTONVILLE — Jenna Stanley scored twice, and five other Patriots tallied once in the seven-goal win.
AuSable Valley found itself up 3-0 at halftime, and three more goals within the first four minutes of the second half all but sealed the deal on the victory.
Lilley Keyser, Addie Stanley, Sophie Rennie, Jordyn Pelkey and Bella Parrow-Davies all tallied once for the Patriots, and Koree Stillwell made one save for the shutout.
Amya Hurteau turned away 11 shots for the Red Storm.
—
AuSable Valley 7, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
AuSable Valley 3 4 — 7
First half- 1, AVCS, Keyser, 10:28. 2, AVCS, J. Stanley (Prentiss), 28:54. 3, AVCS, A. Stanley, 30:15.
Second half- 4, AVCS, Rennie (Keyser), 0:52. 5, AVCS, J. Stanley (A. Stanley), 2:22. 6, AVCS, Pelkey (Laundry), 3:56. 7, AVCS, Parrow-Davies (Bushey), 25:17.
Shots- AuSable Valley 18, Saranac Lake 1
Saves- Hurteau, SLCS, 11. Stillwell, AVCS, 1.
