Saranac Lake, Seton kick off track seasons well

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake boys and girls track and field teams had quite the opening meet for the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season.
Peter Fogarty, Andrew Fogarty, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Micah McCulley and Mitchell Ellsworth all were multiple event winners as the Red Storm boys won every event en route to a 111-9 win against AuSable Valley.
Ellsworth swept the throwing events, while McCulley took first in the 200 and 400.
Cheney Seymour won the 100, triple jump and was on the victorious 400 relay squad.
Peter Fogarty (1600 relay, 400 hurdles) and Andrew Fogarty (3200 relay, 3200) helped secure more points and the relay sweep.
In the girls meet, Lydia Wamsganz paced Saranac Lake with four event victories.
She took the 100, 200, long jump and was on the first-place 400 relay quartet.
Sara Trabakoulos was on the 3200 and 1600 relay teams that won, and she also snagged first in the 1500.
Gwendalyn Mader (3200 relay, 1600 relay, 400) and Megan Wilson (3200 relay, 1600 relay, 800) both won three events, and Mia Sanford swept the throwing events.
"It was so enjoyable to get back on the track and watch both teams compete and just enjoy themselves," Red Storm coach Jason Wamsganz said. "All of us coaches (Saranac Lake and AuSable Valley) just felt so good for these kids. The sportsmanship and camaraderie that these teams showed one another was wonderful to watch."
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 111, AuSable Valley 9
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (A. Fogarty, Hesseltine, Madden, Martin), 9:55.6.
110 hurdles- 1, Cirikovic, SLCS, 23.6.
100- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Catania, SLCS, 4:49.6.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Cheney-Seymour, Isabella, Sinclair, Nobles), 54.3.
400- 1, McCulley, SLCS, 53.9.
400 hurdles- 1, P. Fogarty, SLCS, 1:06.6.
800- 1, Catania, SLCS, 2:07.8.
200- 1, McCulley, SLCS, 24.5.
3200- 1, A. Fogarty, SLCS, 11:00.3.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Catania, Ash, P. Fogarty, Madden), 4:02.
High jump- not contested.
Long jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 18.5.
Triple jump- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 35-3.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 44-8.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 109-7.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 93, AuSable Valley 16
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Trabakoulos, Mader, Shumway, Wilson), 12:21.1.
100 hurdles- 1, Glascock, SLCS, 19.8.
100- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 13.6.
1500- 1, Trabakoulos, SLCS, 6:39.1.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Kujabi, Wamsganz, A. Cecunjanin, Cirikovic), 61.5.
400- 1, Mader, SLCS, 1:13.7.
400 hurdles- 1, uncontested.
800- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 3:00.0.
200- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 29.1.
3000- 1, uncontested.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Shumway, Mader, Trabakoulos, Wilson), 5:33.5.
High jump- 1, N. Cecunjanin, SLCS, 4'6''.
Long jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 15-1.5.
Triple jump- 1, Leeret, SLCS, 27-2.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 28-10.
Discus- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 78-7.5.
SETON CATHOLIC 47, TICONDEROGA 26
SETON CATHOLIC 49, TICONDEROGA 42
TICONDEROGA — Not all events were contested in the boys meet, but most of the ones that were went in the Knights' favor.
Seton Catholic swept the relays that did take place thanks to the quartet of Max Grafstein, Aiden Pearl, Ashton Guay and Sam DeJordy.
Gavin Bobbie won the shot put and discus, and Jarrett Banish took first in the high and long jumps for the Sentinels.
The Seton Catholic girls took two of three relay events to help get the victory.
In the 3200, Savannah DeJordy, Faline Yang, Madyson Whalen and Abby Pearl won.
The 400 relay went to Whalen, Pearl, Jacqueline Rock-Perez and Allisyn Johnston.
Yang also crossed the finish line first in the 1500 and 800.
Madalynn Hubbard had plenty of success for Ticonderoga thanks to her first-place finishes in the long jump, shot put, 200 and 100.
—
Boys
Seton Catholic 47, Ticonderoga 26
3200 relay- 1, SC (Guay, Pearl, Grafstein, DeJordy), 9:38.
110 hurdles- not contested.
100- 1, Guay, SC, 12.2.
1600- 1, DeJordy, SC, 5:25.
400 relay- not contested.
400- not contested.
400 hurdles- not contested.
800- 1, B. Grafstein, SC, 3:02.
200- 1, Pearl, SC, 25.8.
3200- not contested.
1600 relay- 1, SC (M. Grafstein, DeJordy, Guay, Pearl), 4:15.
High jump- 1, Banish, TCS, 4-1.
Long jump- 1, Banish, TCS, 14-8.
Triple jump- not contested.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 37-9.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 96-0.
—
Seton Catholic 49, Ticonderoga 42
3200- 1, SC (Whalen, Pearl, Yang, DeJordy), 11:48.
100 hurdles- 1, Johnston, SC, 26.5.
100- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 13.9.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:53.
400 relay- 1, SC (Rock, Johnston, Whalen, Pearl), 1:00.1.
400- 1, DeJordy, SC, 1:18.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Johnston, SC, 1:43.4.
800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:53.
200- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 29.8.
3000- not contested.
1600 relay- 1, TCS (Blanchard, Parent, Porter, Lender), 5:22.
High jump- not contested.
Long jump- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 14-6.
Triple jump- not contested.
Shot put- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 21-11.
Discus- 1, Hubbard, TCS, Lender, 43-9.
