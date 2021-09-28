Saranac Lake runners cruise to victories

CHAMPLAIN — The Saranac Lake boys and girls cross country squads put out solid performances on the trail in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action on Tuesday.
On the boys side, the Red Storm’s Samuel Ash took top honors, finishing in 14:04.
Beekmantown’s Connor Goodwin ran his way into second place just under a minute later at 15:02, followed by Thomas Gilbo in third for Northeastern Clinton.
Saranac Lake’s Aiden Hesseltine and the Eagles’ Jonathan Slick rounded out the top five in spots four and five, respectively.
Saranac Lake took all three of its overall team matchups, beating Northeastern Clinton, Beekmantown and AuSable Valley.
On the girls side, it was sheer dominance by the Red Storm with six of the seven top spots going to the team.
Megan Wilson took first place, immediately followed by Northeastern Clinton’s Alex Cone three seconds later.
Then, a pack of five Saranac Lake runners crossed the line in under a minute, with Addison Ash, Phoebe Peer, Sabine Denkenberger, SaraTrabakulous and Brooklyn Shumway finishing, respectively.
The Red Storm girls also won all three of their overall team matchups.
—
Boys results
Team
Saranac Lake 20, NCCS 41; NCCS 19, Ausable Valley 37; Saranac Lake 24, Beekmantown 32; Saranac Lake 18, Ausable Valley 45; Beekmantown 18, Ausable Valley 45
Individual
1. Ash (SL) 14:04, 2. Goodwin (BCS) 15:02, 3. Gilbo (NCCS) 15:28, 4. Hesseltine (SL) 15:33, 5. Slick (BCS) 15:48, 6. Weerts (AV) 15:57, 7. Kollmer (SL) 16:02, 8. Martin (SL) 16:02, 9. Bibeau (BCS) 16:05, 10. Currilla (BCS) 16:15, 11. Garrant (NCCS) 16:16, 12. Bickford (SL) 16:33, 13. Hall (SL) 16:49, 14. Loughan (BCS) 16:54, 15. Reed, 16:59 (NCCS)
Girls results
Team
Saranac Lake 15, NCCS 50; Ausable Valley 15, NCCS 50; Saranac Lake 15, Beekmantown 50; Saranac Lake 15, Ausable Valley 49; Ausable Valley 24, Beekmantown 31.
Individual
1. Wilson (SL) 18:52, 2. Cone (NCCS) 18:55, 3. Ash (SL) 19:03, 4. Peer (SL) 19:08, 5. Denkenberger (SL) 19:53, 6. Trabakulous (SL) 19:59, 7. Shumway (SL) 20:20, 8. Hodgson (AV) 20:34, 9. Aaron (SL) 21:01, 10. Daby (AV) 21:31, 11. Pelkey (AV) 21:32, 12. Williams (NCCS) 21:52, 13. Carpenter (SL) 22:03, 14. Benware (BCS) 22:09, 15. Kho (BCS) 22:15.
GIRLS
SARANAC 15, PLATTSBURGH 41
SARANAC 19, PERU 42
PERU 23, PLATTSBURGH 36
BOYS
PERU 19, PLATTSBURGH 42
PERU 15, SARANAC 48
PLATTSBURGH 25, SARANAC 34
CADYVILLE — The girls’ Chiefs squad and boys’ Nighthawks squad had strong nights at Saranac’s home course.
In the girls race, Saranac’s Sienna Boulds took first place with a 20:03 time, followed by the Hornets’ Gianna Coryea in second place 13 seconds later.
Laura Denial snagged the third-place spot for the Chiefs, followed 16 seconds later by Peru’s Ophelia Lancto. Saranac’s Molly Denis rounded out the top five with a 23:06 time.
The Peru boys were led by Nik Recore’s 18:05 first-place finish, followed by Plattsburgh’s Connor Duda.
The Nighthawks then took the next five spots, with Landon Pandolph, Zach Morgan, Owen Tedesco, Elijah Lederman and Luke Moffett finishing third through seventh place, respectively.
—
Girls results
Individual
1. Boulds (SCS) 20:03, 2. Coryea (PHS) 20:16, 3.Denial (SCS) 22:25, 4. Lancto (PCS) 22:41, 5. M. Denis (SCS) 23:06, 6. Borner (SCS) 23.10, 7. Dougherty (PCS) 23:32, 8. Bruso (PHS) 23:47, 9. Fay (SCS) 23.51, 10. Hamel (SCS) 24.01, 11. Rainville (SCS) 24.02, 12. Lynch (SCS) 24.06, 13. C. Chamberlain (PCS) 24.08, 14. R. Chamberlain (PCS) 24.10, 15. Miner (SCS) 24.54.
Boys results
Individual
1. Recore (PCS) 18:05, 2. Duda (PHS) 18:26, 3. Pandolph (PCS) 18:45, 4, Morgan (PCS) 18:58, 5. Tedesco (PCS) 19:04, 6. Lederman (PCS) 19:05, 7. Moffett (PCS) 19:28, 8. Johnson (SCS) 19:35, 9. Thayer (SCS) 19:42, 10. Barney (PHS) 19:48, 11. Fitzwater (PHS) 19:49, 12. Mero (PCS) 19:51, 13. Coleman (PCS) 20:20, 14. Lynch (SCS) 20:22, 15. Sathees-Kumar (PHS) 20:35.
BOYS
LAKE PLACID 23, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 33
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 26, TICONDEROGA 29
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 25, SETON CATHOLIC 35
TICONDEROGA 25, SETON CATHOLIC 33
LAKE PLACID 23, SETON CATHOLIC 38
LAKE PLACID 21, TICONDEROGA 35
GIRLS
LAKE PLACID 19, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 45
TICONDEROGA 23, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 31
MORIAH BOQUET VALLEY 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50 (INC)
TICONDEROGA 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50 (INC)
LAKE PLACID 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50 (INC)
LAKE PLACID 17, TICONDEROGA 38
WESTPORT — The Blue Bomber boys and girls took all three of their overall team matchups in a meet at Moriah/Boquet Valley’s course.
Lake Placid’s Andrew Scanio took the top spot on the boys' side with a 17:35 finish, followed by two members of the small Seton Catholic squad, Sam DeJordy and Max Grafstein, respectively.
The Blue Bombers’ Max Flanigan and the Sentinels’ Emery Tausinger rounded out the top five.
Lake Placid took the top two spots in the girls’ race, with Samantha Damico and Annie Rose-McCandlish finishing in 19:32 and 21:58, respectively.
Then Faline Yang, a member of the incomplete Seton team, finished in third, a second after Rose-McCandlish.
Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Keira Callahan and Blue Bomber Lilly Rother completed the top five finishers.
—
Boys results
Individual
1. Scanio (LPCS) 17:35, 2. Dejordy (SC) 17:40, 3. Grafstein (SC) 18:40, 4. Flanigan (LP) 18:41, 5. Tausinger (TCS) 19:02, 6. Fay (LPCS) 19:02, 7. Simmer (M/BV) 20:00, 8. Perron (TCS) 20:22, 9. Perry (MBV) 20:48, 10. VanBuren (MBV) 21:06, 11. Anderson (MBV) 21:14, 12. Hollander (LPCS) 22:06, 13. Francis (LPCS) 22:08, 14. Kelleher (LPCS) 22:51, 15. Facteau (TCS) 22:51.
Girls results
Individual
1. Damico (LPCS) 19:32, 2. Rose-McCandlish (LPCS) 21:58, 3. Yang (SC) 21:59, 4. Callahan (MBV) 22:53, 5. Rother (LPCS) 23:33, 6. Cohen (LPCS) 23:52, 7. Porter (TCS) 23:57, 8. Blanchard (TCS) 24:23, 9. McKiernan (MBV) 24:49, 10. Lansing (LPCS) 26:00, 11. Fay (LPCS) 28:26, 12. Moran (TCS) 29:06, 13. Parent (TCS) 29:06, 14. Lander (TCS) 30:51, 15. McNaughton (MBV) 32:51.
