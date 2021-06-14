Saranac Lake relay squad makes history

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake boys track and field 4x800 relay team set the school record in Saranac Lake that was set in 1982 (8:14.7).
The current record is 8:08.5. They also tied the Section VII record set by Peru in 1991.
The team consists of Andrew Fogarty, Peter Fogarty, Micah McCulley and James Catania.
"Andrew, Peter, James and Micah all have a superior work ethic that our coaching staff saw when they were 14-15 years old," Red Storm coach Cy Ellsworth said.
"They all train together, root for each other and challenge each other, and they bring out the best in our younger athletes and our coaches. I saw this record coming when they were all out on snowshoes training in the cold and snow. The more impressive thing is that our district still has a mask policy. They achieved this milestone in masks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.